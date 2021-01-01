« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19880 on: Today at 08:26:19 am »
Barney Ronay with an extraordinary piece in today's Guardian...basically on his knees, cock in a wad of dirhams, shamelessly plating the ringpiece of Manchester City....the comments, unsurprisingly, have been turned off...





Manchester Citys real magic ingredient? An absence of stupidity


Extreme competence, rooted in state-backed certainty and wealth, has left panic-stricken rivals in their wake again


Sport tends to move towards perfection: cleaner lines, starker numbers, greater certainties. It is a process that football, with its deep variables, its notes of chaos and inspiration, has been surprisingly good at resisting, At least, it has until now.

When the players of Manchester City and Chelsea walk out at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon there will be the usual sense of event-glamour: the whooshing TV graphics, the anchorman urgency, the feeling of something planetary scale in train.

With good reason. For the Premier League 2021-22 this is one of the key points in the series arc. First plays second, title winners against European champions, a meeting of two of the three most valuable squads in world football. This is the product right here, the sales pitch, the heart of the global eyeball-supremacy.

Zoom out, though, and one thing is missing: any real sense of sporting jeopardy. No doubt the action itself will be supremely high-grade. The digital channels will thrum with game-day ephemera. But as red-hot Super Saturdays go, this is some pretty cold product.

It is a confusing point to make, in part because of the unprecedented level of talent on show. And also because of the basic sensory pleasure of watching this champion City team in action, its beguiling patterns, its architectural beauty, its simple sporting virtues, the collectivism, the selfless energy, the way players are coached and improved. In September City went to Stamford Bridge and seemed to be walking through a different kind of gravity, a high-end strangulation reminiscent of Pep Guardiolas best-of-the-century Barcelona team of 2009-11.


Five months on those tender hopes of an actual Premier League title race have been lanced by the current run of 11 wins and 33 goals scored through autumn into winter. City were already 10 points clear at the start of January, season diced and trimmed, easing towards a fourth title in five years. And it is perhaps time to say it. We have seen domination before. But this is something new.

It isnt just about the numbers. But the numbers are startling. Right now City are on course to hit 96 points. In 2017-18 they racked up a century, followed by 98 the season after. Before 2018 no other team in the history of English top-tier football, even allowing for 42 matches a season, had ever matched those totals before. Last season was a Covid-addled compromise but City still ended up 12 points clear of second place.

Some context: before the Premier League anything in the high 70s was a potential table-topper. Even during Manchester Uniteds imperial phase of the 1990s they were winning the league with, among others, 82 points, 75 points, 79 points, 84 points, before ramping it up to the high 80s in the Cristiano Ronaldo surge years. It took 120 years and one wild pre-FFP transfer splurge for Chelsea to set a new mark of 95 points in 2004-05. City could now pass that for the third time in five years.

Nobody has ever won like this before in English club football. No English team has come so close to stripping away the variables, to reducing the great unsolvable equation, 11 to the power of 11 times 90 minutes, to a kind of inevitability. Not just in terms of goals and points, but in tone and texture, the sense of something without edges or knots or notes of tension. How did this happen? And is it OK?

It is necessary to talk about money at this point. That financial gulf between top and bottom has been widening for a quarter of a century. Record points tallies seem a logical extension, whoever happens to be leading the way.

But there is something else here. This is a champion club owned by a country. Not by the usual gallery of hucksters, egotists, dividend-addicts and rubbernecking self-publicists, but by an entity without any of those constraints. And yes, having limitless financial resources at your disposal isnt everything. But its quite a few things.

It should be noted City are still under investigation by the Premier League for alleged breaches of financial rules, which they strongly deny. There are now rules to regulate related-party sponsorship deals, to try to ensure these are for value and not simply an endlessly gushing cash hose.

Certainly it is a happy coincidence so many Emirates-based independent entities have been drawn to the City brand. No doubt Etihad Airways, Etisalat telecoms, Expo Dubai, Emirates Palace, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Healthpoint Abu Dhabi, Masdar of Abu Dhabi, Noon of Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi tourist board are all delighted with their speculative investment in this sky blue pretender.

Some will suggest financial fair play is in itself an injustice and a tool to promote the status quo, that it presents a pretty odd idea of what is good (the Glazer familys vampiric ownership model) and bad (regeneration in east Manchester). As of this week City have surpassed Manchester uniteds annual commercial income in any case, a return on all that seed capital. Isnt this how businesses are supposed to work?

But really, its not about the money. Clubs have always spent vast sums. Success does not always follow. United have spent a billion pounds on players since Mr. Ferguson retired. Barcelona have spent themselves into a state of glazed and drooling stupefaction. Hows that working out anyway?

It seems the real cheat code, the real magic ingredient is something else: an absence of stupidity. This is an industry shot through with incompetence, greed and competing interests. What if you took away those clogs in the machine? What are the long-term effects of being owned by a different kind of entity, without the everyday operetta, the doomed short-termism of the established model?

It turns out clarity of purpose, extreme competence and government-backed stability  plus (oh yeah) the guarantee of endless funds  is a pretty potent alternative.

United provide the most obvious contrast, a club with the same resources, but a club also shot through with confused desires, torn between siphoning off commercial income and still maintaining the pretence its on-field arm, its trophy-chasing customer interface, really is the core business. City have no such internal dance. And of course the unified, utterly focused nation-state avatar wins that game every time.

The same goes for a club such as Liverpool, where no matter how fine the first XI, the ability to challenge City will be undercut by more human-scale interests. The fund must be serviced, costs capped. How does a club such as Arsenal, hostage to egotism, nepotism, shareholder needs, even get on the same stage?
Jack Grealish, a £100m player Manchester City can afford to buy and then basically lose down the back of the sofa.


And really it is the sense of government-backed certainty that trumps the old panic-stricken model. Planning, recruitment, contracts: all of this can be viewed with a clear head. City can afford to buy and then basically lose down the back of the sofa a £100m player, without the need to worry about opportunity cost, resale value, marketing optics. Chelsea exist on this scale too. Only this month Roman Abramovichs loans to the club topped £1.5bn, loans only he will ever have to pay off (to himself). When you have that unprecedented stability, when losses are always covered, then your planning makes sense, your model functions.

Perhaps Paris Saint-Germain offer a counterexample, another state-run club that for all its glitz seems clogged with inefficiencies. But what is the actual plan at PSG? To generate buzz? To employ Neymar as a public relations spokesperson? To camp in Paris over the World Cup years? To be visible and glamorous? In which case, missions accomplished.

With City the defining note is extreme, unfettered competence. How sensible to simply bolt on the Catalan model of how to win. To create a system where the manager is the star, to fill your squad with top-quality players in the £40m-£70m bracket, to make the system, the coaching school king.

And if it is all startlingly efficient, with something of the machine-for-winning in the way City have reduced the league season to an irresistible formula, perhaps the only ragged note is Guardiolas own tendency to blink in big European games, the lurking egotism of the grand tactical stroke.

For the neutral that unticked box provides an engrossing minor chord in this brilliantly conceived and engrossing football entity. And right now this looks like the most irresistible club team English football has ever witnessed, sport reduced to a fine point  high-end and cold-eyed  functioning in its own patch of clear blue sky.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19881 on: Today at 08:40:19 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:26:19 am
Barney Ronay with an extraordinary piece in today's Guardian...basically on his knees, cock in a wad of dirhams, shamelessly plating the ringpiece of Manchester City....the comments, unsurprisingly, have been turned off...

Manchester Citys real magic ingredient? Blood stained oil money.

That whole piece is an utter embarrassment  :puke2
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19882 on: Today at 08:49:55 am »
I saw that earlier and could scarcely believe it. I generally like the Guardian and subscribe,  but that is an appalling puff piece to the point one suspects he or the paper have been paid.

Shocking stuff.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19883 on: Today at 08:51:01 am »
Truly sickening article. Its applauding a cancer.
They are a disease, and not a very entertains one
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19884 on: Today at 08:52:34 am »
Ive obviously misread it. It all seems quite begrudging to me whilst acknowledging how efficiently run they are. Obviously would have been better to call out how they got themselves into that position in the first place the dirty fucking cheats.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19885 on: Today at 08:53:39 am »
I read a piece of 'journalism' like this, and I immediately conjure up an image of the Suits You tailors from the Fast Show if the likes of Ronay was on their premises being measured for a suit;

"Ohhh Sir, being a shill for a despotic regime are we?, turning a blind eye to their financial cheating sir?", "another puff piece about how much money they have sir?, positively wanking yourself silly are we sir?, ohhhh sir, suits you".
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19886 on: Today at 08:54:53 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:52:34 am
Ive obviously misread it. It all seems quite begrudging to me whilst acknowledging how efficiently run they are. Obviously would have been better to call out how they got themselves into that position in the first place the dirty fucking cheats.
To be fair, they have a good management team but how did they get there in the first place? They have more money than sense and don't feel the effects of bad investments.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19887 on: Today at 08:56:44 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:54:53 am
To be fair, they have a good management team but how did they get there in the first place? They have more money than sense and don't feel the effects of bad investments.
Exactly, they spent £50m on a shit full back, Pip has also splurged huge amounts on other assorted shite, as he can do freely, as they have unlimited money and have cheated for a decade, every £50m transfer Liverpool make has to be a slam dunk.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19888 on: Today at 09:08:55 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:56:44 am
Exactly, they spent £50m on a shit full back, Pip has also splurged huge amounts on other assorted shite, as he can do freely, as they have unlimited money and have cheated for a decade, every £50m transfer Liverpool make has to be a slam dunk.
Not only us. Even United with all their wealth are still persisting with their £80m man for the same reason.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19889 on: Today at 10:47:18 am »
Manchester newspaper famed for fawning over Manchester Clubs is fawning over Manchester Clubs shocker.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19890 on: Today at 10:50:14 am »
The real magic ingredient is spending unlimited state funds from inflated self sponsorship and cheating every financial rule there is, then inexplicably being let off any punishment because they had four of the top legal firms finding loop holes. Absolutely disgraceful to try and normalise a football club being owned by a country.
I would love the PL to go bust and the whole game come crashing down. Its sickening what these c*nts have got away with.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19891 on: Today at 11:15:47 am »
Pep is still.the real difference. The likes of Chelsea and Man utd have no excuse not to be competing with their resources.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19892 on: Today at 11:21:06 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:50:14 am
The real magic ingredient is spending unlimited state funds from inflated self sponsorship and cheating every financial rule there is, then inexplicably being let off any punishment because they had four of the top legal firms finding loop holes.

And the feather in the cap...a print/broadcast media that not only shy away from highlighting the above, but actively praise and encourage it for fear of not being invited to wet their beaks...we're now entering the vertical integration stage of financial corruption...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19893 on: Today at 12:30:05 pm »
Grim reading that seeing a decent reputable Journalist being bought.

Jesus how many owner linked companies do they have sponsoring them, I thought it was 5, it's looks like double that, I don't think City will be happy with that line in the article.

Makes a sham of their bragging claims this week from Khaldoon of being self sufficient and the 4th biggest brand in World Sport when half of their much self congratulatory lauded turnover is from the actual state of Abu Dhabi.



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19894 on: Today at 12:35:17 pm »
Its obviously just me. When hes saying no one had achieved this level of dominance before, I dont think thats meant as praise is it. To me its implying its not good for the game.

Although the old regeneration of East Manchester line does feature, like theyre doing it out of the good ness of their hearts.

There are unpalatable bits in there but the point about its not just about having kids of money, its what you do with it is kind of true. The fact they shouldnt be in this position in the first place is a different matter. But even beforeGuardiola they still  had money and spent it badly. They were still a soft touch at times and some seasons players clocked off early.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19895 on: Today at 12:55:06 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:30:05 pm
Grim reading that seeing a decent reputable Journalist being bought.

Jesus how many owner linked companies do they have sponsoring them, I thought it was 5, it's looks like double that, I don't think City will be happy with that line in the article.

Makes a sham of their bragging claims this week from Khaldoon of being self sufficient and the 4th biggest brand in World Sport when half of their much self congratulatory lauded turnover is from the actual state of Abu Dhabi.
Maybe by self-sufficient they mean self-sponsored.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19896 on: Today at 01:49:05 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:30:05 pm
Grim reading that seeing a decent reputable Journalist being bought.

And there was me thinking it was by Ronay.

One of the absolute worst sports writers out there for me. Always wants a contrary take and gives a holier than tho approach to everything. Off the top of my head I can think of a few puff pieces for City, articles basically defending Djokovic - and a weird obsession with attacking Joe Root - whether thats his captaincy, conversion rate or trying to make him the central baddie of the racism saga. Hes a bad writer, and probably got slung some dosh to write some hipster trash to help with the sports washing. Good for him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19897 on: Today at 02:03:06 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19898 on: Today at 02:16:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:03:06 pm
Here is an article by Miguel Delaney.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-chelsea-premier-league-b1992551.html
I didn't doubt what you'd said, my point was that the only reputable journalist I'd ever seen writing about the sportswash consistently was Conn, I read very little mainstream media.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19899 on: Today at 02:34:35 pm »
From the above article of UAE sponsors:

Etihad Airways (sponsors ground)
Etisalat Telecom
Dubai Expo (sponsors all training kits)
Emirates Palace (luxury hotel partner)
 First Abu Dhabi Bank
Masdar of AD
Noon of AD
AD tourist board

Don't you ever doubt that Man City arent self sufficient.
All a coincidence they are from UAE
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19900 on: Today at 02:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:16:09 pm
I didn't doubt what you'd said, my point was that the only reputable journalist I'd ever seen writing about the sportswash consistently was Conn, I read very little mainstream media.

Yes, I get you. I think it's true that far too many journalists are not being more questioning about the City situation. Maybe that will change, should they go on dominating the league to the extent they are now.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19901 on: Today at 02:38:22 pm »
Dull AF.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19902 on: Today at 02:49:19 pm »
How many fans will turn up outside Etihad when they win the title? 11? Guarantee that Sky Sports will run the headline "thousands of fans gather outside Etihad to celebrate title win"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19903 on: Today at 02:51:18 pm »
"The same goes for a club such as Liverpool, where no matter how fine the first XI, the ability to challenge City will be undercut by more human-scale interests. The fund must be serviced, costs capped".

What does that mean exactly? Human scale-interests?

Love the way our attempts to play by the rules are just dismissed as some nonsense.

City have made loads of silly mistakes. The can just afford to go again. It's not a masterplan to target the best staff and players in the world, and then offer them riches beyond their wildest dreams. It's call cheating.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19904 on: Today at 02:51:22 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 02:38:22 pm
Dull AF.

And thats the thing. Yes they have very talented players. Yes they have been unbelievably successful. Yes they are winning things ruthlessly, but almost every match Ive seen them play (admittedly not many) the commentators say theyre a joy to watch.

No theyre not, they really arent.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19905 on: Today at 02:53:40 pm »
Yawn.
Just another nail in the games coffin.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19906 on: Today at 02:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:26:19 am
Barney Ronay with an extraordinary piece in today's Guardian...basically on his knees, cock in a wad of dirhams, shamelessly plating the ringpiece of Manchester City....the comments, unsurprisingly, have been turned off...

An absolute maddening disgrace of a piece. I will never for the life of me understand why anyone rates Ronay as a writer - he's constantly using annoyingly floral language to express utterly clueless, tone-deaf ideas on football. That article is a fawning, braindead embarrassment. I'm glad you posted it here so I didn't give it the click it's dying for. Fuck off Guardian and do better than this.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19907 on: Today at 03:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:49:05 pm
And there was me thinking it was by Ronay.


He looks to have churned some shite out today about citys advantage being the absence of stupidty.
I havent read it because he is a twat and his offerings are not worth the electric I'd use reading them. He may be taking them to task for cheating but I sincerely doubt it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19908 on: Today at 03:04:06 pm »
Today's referee was very fair and the match was very even-keeled, won by something special from De Bruyne.

Having said that, over the last 2 seasons Man City have had a lot of favours from English referees while we continuously got shafted since the Pickford-VVD incident and a string of dodgy VAR decisions, esp. during the season after we ran away with the league. Match after match it was like the refs made it a point of duty to make sure we didn't get away with anything because the PL wanted "a proper exciting title race." The very opposite has happened to City. Then you have to watch them being the darling of the media. It's revolting.

 Their victories feel inevitable and extremely hollow nowadays, but you still can't help but hope that a decent side will take points off them. Oh well.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19909 on: Today at 03:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:26:19 am
Barney Ronay with an extraordinary piece in today's Guardian...basically on his knees, cock in a wad of dirhams, shamelessly plating the ringpiece of Manchester City....the comments, unsurprisingly, have been turned off...


In fairness, it isn't just about the money. It's about the quality of management, the top class coaching, the depth of talent, the well-balanced squad AND the metric shit tonne of pure hard cash that has bought all of the aforementioned. Really, talking about the rest and trying to make out it isn't a consequence of throwing outrageous amounts of cash (by fair means and means most foul) is to try and pretend that the most important factor in their 'success' is not that important at all. "How did the petrodollar billionaires succeed in becoming such a quality team? It truly is  a mystery..."

But, you know, there have been instances of clubs buying success before (Blackburn, Chelsea). The reason everyone hates City (and soon Newcastle) is because of the ownership model and the reasons for what they are doing.


We all know the story, but it needs to be repeated over and over, so it is never allowed become less important (because that is the real purpose of these fluff pieces, to move the debate and muddy the picture). The club is state owned, and finances that could be used to improve the well-being of their own people are being pumped into a vanity project to 'sportswash' the image of a despotic regime, in an attempt to 'muddy' the politic waters and cause attention to be diverted from their autocratic rule and human rights abuses.

Abu Dhabi are using Man City and PL as a political tool to further their own dubious agenda. They spend money on the team to make it some sort of artficial jewel in their sports empire and then they spend money to try and make people forget how and why they are doing that. The effectiveness of this is open to debate, but the purpose is not. Every time a journalist/paper/nedia organisation ignores that fact and shills for the oil producers, they may as well just have gone over themselves and punched in the face one of the indentured servants/borderline slaves that Abu Dhabi have in spades. Fuck articles that try to ignore that and fuck journalists that haven't the gumption to refuse to do these fluff pieces. Next week the Guardian, no doubt, will be whining about some first world problem again, while being absolute cowards and refusing to engage with real issues.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19910 on: Today at 03:56:29 pm »
I see Beglin said 'The Emptyhad' today on comms :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19911 on: Today at 03:57:20 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19912 on: Today at 04:03:35 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:30:59 pm
In fairness, it isn't just about the money. It's about the quality of management, the top class coaching, the depth of talent, the well-balanced squad AND the metric shit tonne of pure hard cash that has bought all of the aforementioned. Really, talking about the rest and trying to make out it isn't a consequence of throwing outrageous amounts of cash (by fair means and means most foul) is to try and pretend that the most important factor in their 'success' is not that important at all. "How did the petrodollar billionaires succeed in becoming such a quality team? It truly is  a mystery..."

But, you know, there have been instances of clubs buying success before (Blackburn, Chelsea). The reason everyone hates City (and soon Newcastle) is because of the ownership model and the reasons for what they are doing.


We all know the story, but it needs to be repeated over and over, so it is never allowed become less important (because that is the real purpose of these fluff pieces, to move the debate and muddy the picture). The club is state owned, and finances that could be used to improve the well-being of their own people are being pumped into a vanity project to 'sportswash' the image of a despotic regime, in an attempt to 'muddy' the politic waters and cause attention to be diverted from their autocratic rule and human rights abuses.

Abu Dhabi are using Man City and PL as a political tool to further their own dubious agenda. They spend money on the team to make it some sort of artficial jewel in their sports empire and then they spend money to try and make people forget how and why they are doing that. The effectiveness of this is open to debate, but the purpose is not. Every time a journalist/paper/nedia organisation ignores that fact and shills for the oil producers, they may as well just have gone over themselves and punched in the face one of the indentured servants/borderline slaves that Abu Dhabi have in spades. Fuck articles that try to ignore that and fuck journalists that haven't the gumption to refuse to do these fluff pieces. Next week the Guardian, no doubt, will be whining about some first world problem again, while being absolute cowards and refusing to engage with real issues.

Very well said. The Guardian is still (just about) my paper of choice, but this stuff is an embarrassment - just way, way beneath the standards of a publication like that and frankly makes me worry about why a piece like this is being written and approved by the editors. Really shaking my head at it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19913 on: Today at 04:04:43 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:30:59 pm
In fairness, it isn't just about the money. It's about the quality of management, the top class coaching, the depth of talent, the well-balanced squad AND the metric shit tonne of pure hard cash that has bought all of the aforementioned. Really, talking about the rest and trying to make out it isn't a consequence of throwing outrageous amounts of cash (by fair means and means most foul) is to try and pretend that the most important factor in their 'success' is not that important at all. "How did the petrodollar billionaires succeed in becoming such a quality team? It truly is  a mystery..."

But, you know, there have been instances of clubs buying success before (Blackburn, Chelsea). The reason everyone hates City (and soon Newcastle) is because of the ownership model and the reasons for what they are doing.


We all know the story, but it needs to be repeated over and over, so it is never allowed become less important (because that is the real purpose of these fluff pieces, to move the debate and muddy the picture). The club is state owned, and finances that could be used to improve the well-being of their own people are being pumped into a vanity project to 'sportswash' the image of a despotic regime, in an attempt to 'muddy' the politic waters and cause attention to be diverted from their autocratic rule and human rights abuses.

Abu Dhabi are using Man City and PL as a political tool to further their own dubious agenda. They spend money on the team to make it some sort of artficial jewel in their sports empire and then they spend money to try and make people forget how and why they are doing that. The effectiveness of this is open to debate, but the purpose is not. Every time a journalist/paper/nedia organisation ignores that fact and shills for the oil producers, they may as well just have gone over themselves and punched in the face one of the indentured servants/borderline slaves that Abu Dhabi have in spades. Fuck articles that try to ignore that and fuck journalists that haven't the gumption to refuse to do these fluff pieces. Next week the Guardian, no doubt, will be whining about some first world problem again, while being absolute cowards and refusing to engage with real issues.

Good post.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19914 on: Today at 04:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:35:17 pm
Its obviously just me. When hes saying no one had achieved this level of dominance before, I dont think thats meant as praise is it. To me its implying its not good for the game.

Although the old regeneration of East Manchester line does feature, like theyre doing it out of the good ness of their hearts.

There are unpalatable bits in there but the point about its not just about having kids of money, its what you do with it is kind of true. The fact they shouldnt be in this position in the first place is a different matter. But even beforeGuardiola they still  had money and spent it badly. They were still a soft touch at times and some seasons players clocked off early.
I got bored post way through. But to me it reads like city have bought football. Pointing out what many of us have wanted the media to. The PL is fast becoming an F1 like processesion. We will have double points for the last game before you know it .
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19915 on: Today at 04:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:35:17 pm
Its obviously just me. When hes saying no one had achieved this level of dominance before, I dont think thats meant as praise is it. To me its implying its not good for the game.

Although the old regeneration of East Manchester line does feature, like theyre doing it out of the good ness of their hearts.

There are unpalatable bits in there but the point about its not just about having kids of money, its what you do with it is kind of true. The fact they shouldnt be in this position in the first place is a different matter. But even beforeGuardiola they still  had money and spent it badly. They were still a soft touch at times and some seasons players clocked off early.

It's not just you, I read it the same way. Also, he has done some good coverage of Abu Dhabi in the past as well.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19916 on: Today at 05:39:22 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:30:59 pm

But, you know, there have been instances of clubs buying success before (Blackburn, Chelsea). The reason everyone hates City (and soon Newcastle) is because of the ownership model and the reasons for what they are doing.

Sorry mate but this is blatantly not true. Pep has spent a billion pounds, eclipsing anything close to what Jack Walker did. Chelsea have a similar unlimited wealth when it comes to transfers.

I couldnt give a shit whether they are from an oil state or owned by Bezos, one is a lot worse but the result and financial cheating is still the same. If they were not owned by Abu Dhabi it would not make me go oh well theyve earned it fair play

Their owners have decided to flood the team with star player after star player to the point where they can easily field two full 11s and both would likely finish top four. They have made an absolute joke of the competition by playing in cheat mode, all so they can sooth their incredibly fucked up egos and insecurities.

Unfortunately for liverpool it has all happened in a era where the best manager on the planet with a fraction of Peps resources has had to work with it all. As I said earlier in another thread things may have been different had it all happened during Fergies years in charge.
