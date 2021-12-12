« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19840 on: Yesterday at 07:27:33 pm
It doesnt really matter if their accounts are fair at the moment. They cheated to get where they are so will always be considered cheats.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19841 on: Yesterday at 09:39:07 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:36:50 pm
The profit on the players they sold helped but they don't normally sell that well. Their accounts are fair.

That's relief,I thought for a second there might be something a little underhand going on with this lot.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19842 on: Yesterday at 09:54:36 pm
Is that Xavi the pep fan boy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19843 on: Yesterday at 10:09:38 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:36:50 pm
The profit on the players they sold helped but they don't normally sell that well. Their accounts are fair.

The numbers on the screen might add up, but that doesn't mean the accounts are fair. They've been cooking the books for a decade
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19844 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:09:38 pm
The numbers on the screen might add up, but that doesn't mean the accounts are fair. They've been cooking the books for a decade
It's easier for the cheats to appear "sustainable" after years of cheating. Losses have actually wiped out around half of their capital.

Chelsea, for example, have 300 players out on loan and a good youth set up. This means that they can always spend big by selling a few youngsters because sales carry more weight than signings.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19845 on: Yesterday at 10:51:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:09:38 pm
The numbers on the screen might add up, but that doesn't mean the accounts are fair. They've been cooking the books for a decade

Correct. Still can't fathom why so many of the footballing world, and especially reds, take these things at face value, when it's literally been proven legally that these are cheats. Their creative accounting is still absolutely off the scale. Whether that's paying their players/manager a good chunk of wages off the books or signing ridiculous sponsorship deals with related companies or selling a bunch of players no one has heard of for £60m, they're at this shit all the time. Stop fucking excusing them for fucks sake. They and their ilk are the worst thing that's happened to football.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19846 on: Yesterday at 10:58:29 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:36:50 pm
The profit on the players they sold helped but they don't normally sell that well. Their accounts are fair.
And Lance Armstrong's victories are all legit as he still rode that bike.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19847 on: Yesterday at 11:08:47 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:03:21 am
Part of the enjoyment of football, a big part, is the uncertainty. When you know your club is going to spend hundreds of millions every year and are virtually guaranteed success because you have such an unfair playing field, due to being owned by a despotic state whilst all the other clubs are properly owned and run, it absolutely would be joyless. Unlimited state funds eradicate risk. Yes some fans will love it for a while as theyve not really had success before, but at what point does this guaranteed success begin to eat away at your enjoyment?
Football needs to be erratic at times, there needs to be an element of risk , in transfers, in the actual game . Without this it becomes dull and joyless. Using Man City as an example, this risk free approach is even evident in their play. It is dull and joyless. When Utd were winning I would always watch their games and obviously root for the opposition but you knew it would likely be a good game. I just cant sit through a full Man City game, watching them make a hundred passes then cut it back for someone to shoot. It is dull and joyless.
Im one of the fans on here that call out our owners due to lack of investment but I would still rather have what we do than be guaranteed to spend hundreds of millions every year and buy success. It would bore the fuck out of me.

Spot on. There's no way it can possibly mean that much to them anymore. I mean, I'm sure winning the title in 2012 was great for their fans, especially with the way it happened and getting to steal it from under their city rivals' noses. But there's absolutely no chance most of their fanbase (the ones who aren't thick children at least) aren't aware on some level of how meaningless it all is now. Its like completing the video game on cheat mode - yeah it was fun to see the whole thing and get to watch the end sequence (showing my 'legacy fan' age there), but it's empty and you don't feel like there's any meaning in doing it again and again. Deep down the vast majority of City fans know that they've earned nothing and that without the cheat codes they'd be absolutely nowhere. It's why they're one of the most prickly and defensive fanbases going now.

It's why I hope we never go down the same road of having oligarch or nation state ownership. Even if it meant we could compete on a level playing field with the likes of City, ultimately it would render everything that happens just that bit less meaningful. 'This Means More' is a bullshit slogan, but it genuinely does mean far more when you win the big prizes the right way, especially when you've beaten cheats to do it. I'll take not winning if I can feel that we're at least a real club, instead of a gaudy, undignified propaganda vehicle for horrendous people.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:23 pm by decosabute
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19848 on: Yesterday at 11:14:26 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:36:50 pm
The profit on the players they sold helped but they don't normally sell that well. Their accounts are fair.

Sorry, but that's laughable. Wake up for fucks sake.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19849 on: Yesterday at 11:19:02 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:14:26 pm
Sorry, but that's laughable. Wake up for fucks sake.
I went through it because I doubted how they turned a small profit but saw fair reasons why. That is after taking all bias out of it and analysing it professionally. With the way they operate, they'd have still made a loss in most years. It's the unusual profit on sales that made them turn a small profit.

As far paying off the books is concerned, it's a possibility that obviously won't be reflected in their accounts. They are still  cheats anyway.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19850 on: Yesterday at 11:23:06 pm
Details were not given about their commercial revenue which is an area where they have manipulated things in the past as proved by the articles in Der Spiegel. That area is dodgy as earlier pointed out.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19851 on: Yesterday at 11:28:42 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:23:06 pm
Details where not given about their commercial revenue which is an area where they have manipulated things in the past as proved by the articles in Der Spiegel. That area is dodgy as earlier pointed out.

As is expenditure, particularly wages which do not all go through this companies P&L.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19852 on: Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:28:42 pm
As is expenditure, particularly wages which do not all go through this companies P&L.
You are correct. If it's proven, that's fraud.

Can you send me a link?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19853 on: Yesterday at 11:46:24 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm
You are correct. If it's proven, that's fraud.

Can you send me a link?

You seem very defensive of them
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19854 on: Yesterday at 11:55:45 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:46:24 pm
You seem very defensive of them
You can check my earlier posts in this thread.  I don't like going through club accounts because it puts me in work mode where all sentiments are put aside.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19855 on: Today at 12:40:35 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:19:02 pm
I went through it because I doubted how they turned a small profit but saw fair reasons why. That is after taking all bias out of it and analysing it professionally. With the way they operate, they'd have still made a loss in most years. It's the unusual profit on sales that made them turn a small profit.

As far paying off the books is concerned, it's a possibility that obviously won't be reflected in their accounts. They are still  cheats anyway.

you can't analise Abu Dhabis accounts professionally, all the real accounts aren't for public consumption.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19856 on: Today at 02:20:55 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:36:50 pm
The profit on the players they sold helped but they don't normally sell that well. Their accounts are fair.
Are we talking about the profit or the prophet, I get confused...  The Prophet might be fair.
