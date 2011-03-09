Saw this before



'A 37-year-old Qatari billionaire buys a football club with an unlimited budget to attract the worlds best players to one of its greatest cities. Over the course of a decade he wins seven league titles by a combined margin of 101 points. On paper  and lets set aside the morality of the thing for a minute  this sounds like the most riotously fun project in the history of football. And yet for some reason, its not. It feels malcontent and unsatisfying and overwrought and over-serious and thoroughly joyless.'



ignore the greatest cities bit but they could be talking about, psg city or Chelsea



https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/11/kylian-mbappes-graphic-yearning-for-real-madrid-lays-bare-psgs-joyless-state



Part of the enjoyment of football, a big part, is the uncertainty. When you know your club is going to spend hundreds of millions every year and are virtually guaranteed success because you have such an unfair playing field, due to being owned by a despotic state whilst all the other clubs are properly owned and run, it absolutely would be joyless. Unlimited state funds eradicate risk. Yes some fans will love it for a while as theyve not really had success before, but at what point does this guaranteed success begin to eat away at your enjoyment?Football needs to be erratic at times, there needs to be an element of risk , in transfers, in the actual game . Without this it becomes dull and joyless. Using Man City as an example, this risk free approach is even evident in their play. It is dull and joyless. When Utd were winning I would always watch their games and obviously root for the opposition but you knew it would likely be a good game. I just cant sit through a full Man City game, watching them make a hundred passes then cut it back for someone to shoot. It is dull and joyless.Im one of the fans on here that call out our owners due to lack of investment but I would still rather have what we do than be guaranteed to spend hundreds of millions every year and buy success. It would bore the fuck out of me.