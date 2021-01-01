« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
The covid hit headline is hilarious/pathetic in equal measure.  Making it look like they won against the odds.

A starting lineup that cost around £420 million, against a team 3 divisions below them  ::)  Yeah, poor old Abu Dhabi.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 10:15:44 pm
And the BBC headline is not Man City cruise past Swindon but Covid-hit Man City cruise past Swindon and some nonsense about 20 players being out  although apparently only 7 are 1st team. Journalists are either stupid or just lazily passing on copy written for them by Citys press officer (probably both).  Ridiculous.

"City manager Pep Guardiola was missing from the dugout at a packed County Ground, as he and 20 of his players and staff were isolating after testing positive for the virus."
"Despite seven first-team players being among those who could not travel"
"Four changes were made to the City side that beat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday"

All quotes from a single BBC article.

Article doesn't bother to mention that Swindon were themselves forced to make 3 changes from their previous game, including being without their first choice goal keeper.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: RJH on Today at 06:26:36 am
"City manager Pep Guardiola was missing from the dugout at a packed County Ground, as he and 20 of his players and staff were isolating after testing positive for the virus."
"Despite seven first-team players being among those who could not travel"
"Four changes were made to the City side that beat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday"

All quotes from a single BBC article.

Article doesn't bother to mention that Swindon were themselves forced to make 3 changes from their previous game, including being without their first choice goal keeper.
Just another example that they have completed sportswashing. The media in this country have mostly been pathetic in their coverage , or rather non coverage, if citys cheating. I wonder why.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:44:58 am
Just another example that they have completed sportswashing. The media in this country have mostly been pathetic in their coverage , or rather non coverage, if citys cheating. I wonder why.

This is it. Its mission accomplished for them. What they're doing is now totally normalised and even praised. It's also hard to tell sometimes if they've paid for the praise as well, or if football writers really are that thick and ignorant.

As someone mentioned earlier though, their problem might come in pushing the sportswashing too far. They might feel that they're clever getting a lot of gullible/corrupt media on-side, but if they keep winning title after title in this cheat mode way, I do think people will start to turn off. The one thing on earth that might make PL step in and do something with Man City is if they feel the product is getting ruined and people aren't paying to watch. The same will happen for UEFA if they win a couple of CLs in the coming years - the rest of Europe will kick off massively.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Watching City win a game of football is like watching Tesco take out a corner shop. They're destroying the sport before our eyes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:23:00 am
Watching City win a game of football is like watching Tesco take out a corner shop. They're destroying the sport before our eyes.
Yep. Whilst the media all say 'Brilliant performance by Tesco'.

In any other industry or walk of life it would be properly called out by the media and authorities as cheating, a monopoly, destroying competition, eroding traditions, and ruining the spirit of a free market economy. But sadly football lost its moral compass a long time ago, as evidenced by the likes City, Chelsea, and PSG.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:33:57 am
Yep. Whilst the media all say 'Brilliant performance by Tesco'.

In any other industry or walk of life it would be properly called out by the media and authorities as cheating, a monopoly, destroying competition, eroding traditions, and ruining the spirit of a free market economy. But sadly football lost its moral compass a long time ago, as evidenced by the likes City, Chelsea, and PSG.
Ive mentioned it before but I wonder what our glorious leader, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, would do if the football authorities did try  to sanction Man City? I mean serious sanctions such as stopping their related sponsorships and demoting them for cheating. No way would he let them endanger the billions of investments from horrific regimes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:56:54 am
This is it. Its mission accomplished for them. What they're doing is now totally normalised and even praised. It's also hard to tell sometimes if they've paid for the praise as well, or if football writers really are that thick and ignorant.

As someone mentioned earlier though, their problem might come in pushing the sportswashing too far. They might feel that they're clever getting a lot of gullible/corrupt media on-side, but if they keep winning title after title in this cheat mode way, I do think people will start to turn off. The one thing on earth that might make PL step in and do something with Man City is if they feel the product is getting ruined and people aren't paying to watch. The same will happen for UEFA if they win a couple of CLs in the coming years - the rest of Europe will kick off massively.

Unfortunately around the time City winning the league will become boring to the broadcast and print media Newcastle will probably be just about getting their act together.  Cue loads of A title race at last headlines and Newcastle being presented as the saviours of the game that Liverpool/United couldnt be. Then the greatest League in the world shouts from the usual suspects, and pushing Newcastle V Manchester City as some sort of historical rivalry on a par with any in England.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:45:17 am
Unfortunately around the time City winning the league will become boring to the broadcast and print media Newcastle will probably be just about getting their act together.  Cue loads of A title race at last headlines and Newcastle being presented as the saviours of the game that Liverpool/United couldnt be. Then the greatest League in the world shouts from the usual suspects, and pushing Newcastle V Manchester City as some sort of historical rivalry on a par with any in England.
All around the same time a new super league is announced?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:56:54 am
This is it. Its mission accomplished for them. What they're doing is now totally normalised and even praised. It's also hard to tell sometimes if they've paid for the praise as well, or if football writers really are that thick and ignorant.

As someone mentioned earlier though, their problem might come in pushing the sportswashing too far. They might feel that they're clever getting a lot of gullible/corrupt media on-side, but if they keep winning title after title in this cheat mode way, I do think people will start to turn off. The one thing on earth that might make PL step in and do something with Man City is if they feel the product is getting ruined and people aren't paying to watch. The same will happen for UEFA if they win a couple of CLs in the coming years - the rest of Europe will kick off massively.

Nah,

Bayern, Real and Barca have pretty much been unassailable for 30 years
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:02:17 am
Nah,

Bayern, Real and Barca have pretty much been unassailable for 30 years

As shit as all those clubs have been for their domestic leagues, they (to some extent at least) earned their success over decades. They all have enormous fanbases and history too. City might have all the money in the world, but they have none of the clout of history or popularity. Not in the short term at least.

Huge, 'old-money' clubs won't turn on each other and call out how they've spoiled competition in their own leagues, but they'll happily turn on a fake, financially-doped 'project' like City. No way they put up with it if City start getting over the line in the CL.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:45:17 am
Unfortunately around the time City winning the league will become boring to the broadcast and print media Newcastle will probably be just about getting their act together.  Cue loads of A title race at last headlines and Newcastle being presented as the saviours of the game that Liverpool/United couldnt be. Then the greatest League in the world shouts from the usual suspects, and pushing Newcastle V Manchester City as some sort of historical rivalry on a par with any in England.

I have no doubt the PL and media would attempt to hype-up such a thing, but no one except clueless, impressionable kids would be interested. If United and Liverpool (the only true giants in England) have third place as a ceiling on a regular basis, then you've got no product.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
City being portrayed as heroic for soldiering on and getting their game played despite huge Covid disruption and without their manager, while Liverpool pulled a fast one in getting their game called off this week.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:26:51 am
PaddyPower-

Manchester City have announced a partnership with Masdar, a renewable energy firm owned by Mubadala Investment Company. "This is a great deal," said Man City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak. "I agree," said Mubadala CEO, Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

is this conflict of interest actually against any PL rules?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Media are either scared to call them out or they're turning a blind eye to it because they've had some investment from them. No other explanation for how they portray them as some type of heroes. At this point, I'd love a super league as long it they exclude Abu Dhabi FC, Saudi FC and Qatar FC.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:28:17 am
Media are either scared to call them out or they're turning a blind eye to it because they've had some investment from them. No other explanation for how they portray them as some type of heroes. At this point, I'd love a super league as long it they exclude Abu Dhabi FC, Saudi FC and Qatar FC.

but it didnt

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:29:46 am
but it didnt
And that makes it completely redundant. I'd be for only if it included the likes of United, Arsenal, Bayern, AC Milan, Barca, Madrid, Ajax, etc.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:32:25 am
And that makes it completely redundant. I'd be for only if it included the likes of United, Arsenal, Bayern, AC Milan, Barca, Madrid, Ajax, etc.

Agree, were only getting away from these Cheats by the PL standing up to them, and thats not happening
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:28:16 am
is this conflict of interest actually against any PL rules?

Here me out, a super league  - City, PSG, Newcastle, Chelsea and CSKA Moscow
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:21:27 am
City being portrayed as heroic for soldiering on and getting their game played despite huge Covid disruption and without their manager, while Liverpool pulled a fast one in getting their game called off this week.

Amazing also how their outbreak is when its cup week and not EPL week.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:28:17 am
At this point, I'd love a super league as long it they exclude Abu Dhabi FC, Saudi FC and Qatar FC.

At this point I'd love a super league that all these other clubs can fuck off to. Then maybe we can get back to some actual fucking football.

Let them have their dick swinging contest where spending is no object.  Sure, they'll hoover up the best players with obscene wages, but if they're not in the PL or CL then at least we can enjoy a competitive season again and trying to win the trophies that matter.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:35:42 am
Amazing also how their outbreak is when its cup week and not EPL week.

Been saying that for a couple of days. Every other side has an outbreak during their busiest period of the season. City have one when that period is over and only missing an FA Cup game against a 4th tier side. Everyone back ready for one of their toughest games of the season. Am 100% sure it's all above board though.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:35:42 am
Amazing also how their outbreak is when its cup week and not EPL week.
Truly amazing,you can't buy that sort of luck.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 12:02:23 pm
Truly amazing,you can't buy that sort of luck.

 ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:32:25 am
And that makes it completely redundant. I'd be for only if it included the likes of United, Arsenal, Bayern, AC Milan, Barca, Madrid, Ajax, etc.

The big clubs must have felt it was a necessary evil to have the small clubs in too. The oil cheats couldn't abandon it quick enough, as they knew they would be handicapped by the spending restrictions that would be imposed.

Going forward, they may decide to totally exclude the 4 state/gangster owned clubs.

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:42:29 am
At this point I'd love a super league that all these other clubs can fuck off to. Then maybe we can get back to some actual fucking football.

Let them have their dick swinging contest where spending is no object.  Sure, they'll hoover up the best players with obscene wages, but if they're not in the PL or CL then at least we can enjoy a competitive season again and trying to win the trophies that matter.

I'm at the point where I want the Premier League and UEFA collapsed. I'm sick of the corrupt bastards and the Tory c*nts who spout bollocks about the ESL, while allowing a country to buy a club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:35:42 am
Amazing also how their outbreak is when its cup week and not EPL week.


Don't worry... they've got a tough game against a resurgent Chelsea next weekend.  They'll report further positive tests during the week and that will be off.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:00:10 pm
Been saying that for a couple of days. Every other side has an outbreak during their busiest period of the season. City have one when that period is over and only missing an FA Cup game against a 4th tier side. Everyone back ready for one of their toughest games of the season. Am 100% sure it's all above board though.
Are you seriously suggesting that a human rights abusing regime who have been cheating for over a decade and have a drug cheat as a manager would stoop so low?  :o
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Congratulations to them on beating Boreham Wood in the 4th Round
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:41:51 pm
Congratulations to them on beating Boreham Wood in the 4th Round

*With a "Covid Outbreak"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
i assume all their covid cases will be out of isolation by the chelsea game next saturday?

if so, that sure is remarkable timing. in fact, they couldnt have asked for a better time to get an "outbreak"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 06:24:35 pm
Are you seriously suggesting that a human rights abusing regime who have been cheating for over a decade and have a drug cheat as a manager would stoop so low?  :o

I'd never suggest such a thing. Like their finances, I'm convinced it is all legit 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:00:52 pm
*With a "Covid Outbreak"


Showing us the way.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:10:54 pm
i assume all their covid cases will be out of isolation by the chelsea game next saturday?

if so, that sure is remarkable timing. in fact, they couldnt have asked for a better time to get an "outbreak"

An outbreak which doesnt seem to have affected a single player who might feasibly have played.
