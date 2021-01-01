« previous next »
The covid hit headline is hilarious/pathetic in equal measure.  Making it look like they won against the odds.

A starting lineup that cost around £420 million, against a team 3 divisions below them  ::)  Yeah, poor old Abu Dhabi.
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 10:15:44 pm
And the BBC headline is not Man City cruise past Swindon but Covid-hit Man City cruise past Swindon and some nonsense about 20 players being out  although apparently only 7 are 1st team. Journalists are either stupid or just lazily passing on copy written for them by Citys press officer (probably both).  Ridiculous.

"City manager Pep Guardiola was missing from the dugout at a packed County Ground, as he and 20 of his players and staff were isolating after testing positive for the virus."
"Despite seven first-team players being among those who could not travel"
"Four changes were made to the City side that beat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday"

All quotes from a single BBC article.

Article doesn't bother to mention that Swindon were themselves forced to make 3 changes from their previous game, including being without their first choice goal keeper.
