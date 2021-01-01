And the BBC headline is not Man City cruise past Swindon but Covid-hit Man City cruise past Swindon and some nonsense about 20 players being out although apparently only 7 are 1st team. Journalists are either stupid or just lazily passing on copy written for them by Citys press officer (probably both). Ridiculous.



"City manager Pep Guardiola was missing from the dugout at a packed County Ground, as he and 20 of his players and staff were isolating after testing positive for the virus.""Despite seven first-team players being among those who could not travel""Four changes were made to the City side that beat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday"All quotes from a single BBC article.Article doesn't bother to mention that Swindon were themselves forced to make 3 changes from their previous game, including being without their first choice goal keeper.