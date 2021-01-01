« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Red_Mist

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19720 on: Yesterday at 07:44:47 pm
About to post in the now locked how does it make you feel (aka the throw the towel in) thread. So Ill stick it in here instead.

I feel like City, whilst obviously very good, have been a little bit fortunate to build up what looks like a pretty commanding lead.

Therefore Im not 100% convinced its as commanding a lead as it looks. Theyve got the potential for a wobble, and half a season is a long time to have one. Long enough to not throw the towel in. Its difficult, and others factors seem to conspire against us; but we cant just feel sorry for ourselves. Thats not how it worksor else Barcelona, Dortmund, Istanbul or any of the other against the odds moments never happen.

We just need to somehow stay in touch and wait for a wobble, then beat them at their place in April to really put the squeeze on. If were still in touch with six games to go, anything could happen. And Klopp will deliberately feed that momentum.

At the risk of provoking a Lloyd Christmas meme, Im saying theres a chance.
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19721 on: Yesterday at 07:47:03 pm
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 07:27:33 pm
I suppose getting into bed with ones sister is very Manchester.

newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19722 on: Today at 12:26:51 am
PaddyPower-

Manchester City have announced a partnership with Masdar, a renewable energy firm owned by Mubadala Investment Company. "This is a great deal," said Man City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak. "I agree," said Mubadala CEO, Khaldoon Al Mubarak.
Chakan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19723 on: Today at 12:31:43 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:26:51 am
PaddyPower-

Manchester City have announced a partnership with Masdar, a renewable energy firm owned by Mubadala Investment Company. "This is a great deal," said Man City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak. "I agree," said Mubadala CEO, Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

The problem is it's all a bit jokey jokey now, no one cares a jot that they do it. No one will bother reporting their sponsorship deals anymore, there will be a headline or 2, paddypower will make their jokes and the cash machine will continue rolling and the sportwashing will continue to happen.

Same with Newcastle in the coming years.
Gaz75

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19724 on: Today at 12:55:04 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:31:43 am
The problem is it's all a bit jokey jokey now, no one cares a jot that they do it. No one will bother reporting their sponsorship deals anymore, there will be a headline or 2, paddypower will make their jokes and the cash machine will continue rolling and the sportwashing will continue to happen.

Same with Newcastle in the coming years.
That's the thing, we comment on it, paddy power makes a joke about it, but no pundits or managers are calling it out.
kasperoff

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19725 on: Today at 12:57:07 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on January  5, 2022, 05:45:40 am
UAE to invest £10 billion in priority UK industries

The UK Office for Investment (OfI) and Abu Dhabis Mubadala Investment Company, today signed an agreement at Downing Street to significantly expand the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership (UAE-UK SIP), a framework for investment announced in March 2021

As part of todays agreement the UAE has committed £10 billion via the UAE-UK SIP, overseen by the OfI and Mubadala, one of the worlds leading sovereign investors. This builds on Mubadalas £800 million commitment and the UK Governments £200 million to UK life sciences when the partnership was established in March.


Mubadala Board of Directors
https://www.mubadala.com/en/who-we-are/board-of-directors

Mansour bin Zayed ( Manchester City owner )
Khaldoon Al Mubarak ( chairman of Manchester City )




Terrifying isn't it? How on earth are these lot permitted to own a football club. Are we really expected to believe they aren't getting preferential treatment? A £10b investment and their football club didn't come up once. Riiight. . . . . .
JJ Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19726 on: Today at 01:01:50 am
Honestly, what is the fucking point!?

Its weird but i think it will take someone in the public eye with credibility to start talking about this (not Alan Davies), because i don't have any faith at all in the PL, FA, FIFA, or UEFA or anybody directly connected to the game.

It'll take some form of 'Bowling for Columbine' documentary IMO.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19727 on: Today at 09:14:12 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 07:44:47 pm
About to post in the now locked how does it make you feel (aka the throw the towel in) thread. So Ill stick it in here instead.

I feel like City, whilst obviously very good, have been a little bit fortunate to build up what looks like a pretty commanding lead.

Therefore Im not 100% convinced its as commanding a lead as it looks. Theyve got the potential for a wobble, and half a season is a long time to have one. Long enough to not throw the towel in. Its difficult, and others factors seem to conspire against us; but we cant just feel sorry for ourselves. Thats not how it worksor else Barcelona, Dortmund, Istanbul or any of the other against the odds moments never happen.

We just need to somehow stay in touch and wait for a wobble, then beat them at their place in April to really put the squeeze on. If were still in touch with six games to go, anything could happen. And Klopp will deliberately feed that momentum.

At the risk of provoking a Lloyd Christmas meme, Im saying theres a chance.
I certainly havent given up, just being realistic. Of course we have a chance, although we dont have a squad packed full of expensive internationals so we simply cannot cope with having our first team players out for what never reason. Citys corrupt financing has given them that advantage. Also, we dont yet know how much they are going to spend in January, they have the inexplicable Torres transfer money to spend and however much else they want to pump in via sponsorship
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19728 on: Today at 09:33:04 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:31:43 am
The problem is it's all a bit jokey jokey now, no one cares a jot that they do it. No one will bother reporting their sponsorship deals anymore, there will be a headline or 2, paddypower will make their jokes and the cash machine will continue rolling and the sportwashing will continue to happen.

Same with Newcastle in the coming years.

Yeah, I was saying the same thing to someone the other night, we all laugh at it because you just have to as it's so fucking blatant it's ridiculous, but that just means no one cares or takes them seriously enough to actually do anything about it. They're actually taking the piss now, it feels like, to see how much they can get away with.
redk84

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19729 on: Today at 10:32:56 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:14:12 am
I certainly havent given up, just being realistic. Of course we have a chance, although we dont have a squad packed full of expensive internationals so we simply cannot cope with having our first team players out for what never reason. Citys corrupt financing has given them that advantage. Also, we dont yet know how much they are going to spend in January, they have the inexplicable Torres transfer money to spend and however much else they want to pump in via sponsorship

All i saw in that locked thread were most people saying it was either unlikely we would win it this season, though admitting it was still possible (like me) and those not entertaining doubt saying that there's enough time left/its only january.
A few seemed to have given up in this moment and then there were those calling out others for whatever they believe etc

Not a huge degree of separation in what people feel about our chances at the moment but if we win the next 7/8 games in a row and city drop points in as many as 2/3 games (for example) it will feel different naturally.
We can all agree nothing is decided yet, but we have a tall order for the remainder of the season.

They WILL be spending money, however ill-gotten but I do not see much being done in January which would have a massive effect on the season for them. I think they buy their striker in summer and Sterling will be off to be honest

The sort of consensus I am getting from wider footy fans (admittedly dont expose myself to huge amounts) is that what City, Chelsea and Newcastle will do is not right but is just part of the game now. What United do by leveraging on their own club doesn't seem to bother many apart from their own fans once rtheir wins start drying up, the norwich scarves are dusted off.
Nobody takes any sanctions seriously and as long as there is football entertaining them there will be no huge push to force a change and that is what is needed because those at the top who can make a difference are not going to start doing things for the good of the game.
It is way too political and there is too much money swirling around in places where it shouldn't.

 
harleydanger

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19730 on: Today at 10:38:36 am
Horse has bolted, it's normalised more and more everyday, football gets more boring every year.
Medellin

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19731 on: Today at 11:23:27 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:38:36 am
Horse has bolted, it's normalised more and more everyday, football gets more boring every year.

Football is well and truly fucked, me arl fella said 30 years ago that money would eventually ruin the game.
There are definitely decisions made from external sources which now effect what goes on in football which are political or greed motivated.
Enjoy it while it lasts if you can..it's not even a competition anymore.
Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19732 on: Today at 12:15:57 pm
The PL would declare Pol Pot,Idi Amin or Hitler as fit and proper but only if they had enough money.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19733 on: Today at 12:37:39 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 11:23:27 am
Football is well and truly fucked, me arl fella said 30 years ago that money would eventually ruin the game.
There are definitely decisions made from external sources which now effect what goes on in football which are political or greed motivated.
Enjoy it while it lasts if you can..it's not even a competition anymore.
I agree that football as we know it is fucked but the authorities dont care, all that will happen is a lot of proper fans will walk away and be replaced by people who dont give a shit about the game as long as their club is owned by the ultra rich and can buy success, as proven by the city and Newcastle situations.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19734 on: Today at 12:40:24 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:15:57 pm
The PL would declare Pol Pot,Idi Amin or Hitler as fit and proper but only if they had enough money.
Quite possibly.
I wonder which despotic, murderous regime will buy a club next? Iran, The Taliban, China? I truly hate the way the game is going.
Dougle

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19735 on: Today at 01:26:49 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:40:24 pm
Quite possibly.
I wonder which despotic, murderous regime will buy a club next? Iran, The Taliban, China? I truly hate the way the game is going.

The Taliban missed a trick there with Barcodes .... Black and White army etc etc ....

Anyway, back to Abu Dhabi, well, got nothing to say about them really.

As many wiser posters have said all we can do is start winning and hold some sort of pressure to them. I do think we will have a series of tough scrappy games to come. Minus our twin attackers I can see it being a bit less like this season and more like last season's ending set of matches, grinding it out. Mind you a win will be a win. Then all that needs to happen is they lose or draw a couple, maybe have a bit of bad luck for a change and it'll be back on. (I appreciate a lot of "ifs" flying around.
Dull Tools

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19736 on: Today at 06:05:22 pm
Amazing that the Mendy case is getting so little coverage given the severity of the crimes.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19737 on: Today at 06:06:30 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 06:05:22 pm
Amazing that the Mendy case is getting so little coverage given the severity of the crimes.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-59910794
CraigDS

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19738 on: Today at 06:08:53 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 06:05:22 pm
Amazing that the Mendy case is getting so little coverage given the severity of the crimes.

It's been on the main page of BBC news every time there has been a development (inc today). Not sure about in the print media as not read a paper in years.
Dave McCoy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19739 on: Today at 06:16:52 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 06:05:22 pm
Amazing that the Mendy case is getting so little coverage given the severity of the crimes.

UK Libel laws are kind of crazy, at least to this American, and why there isn't much coverage that can be done until he's found guilty.
Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19740 on: Today at 06:29:32 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:16:52 pm
UK Libel laws are kind of crazy, at least to this American, and why there isn't much coverage that can be done until if he's found guilty.

Fixed for you.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19741 on: Today at 06:36:10 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 06:05:22 pm
Amazing that the Mendy case is getting so little coverage given the severity of the crimes.

What coverage do you want? He's been charged, but nothing else. Obviously many have already found him guilty, but beyond what someone wants to say on social media, there isn't actually anything to report.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19742 on: Today at 06:41:27 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:16:52 pm
UK Libel laws are kind of crazy, at least to this American, and why there isn't much coverage that can be done until he's found guilty.

It's how a functioning legal system operates and long may it continue. Some Tories already want to make changes to the jury system, which Jacob Rees-Mogg of all people is defending.
Dave McCoy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19743 on: Today at 06:43:37 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:41:27 pm
It's how a functioning legal system operates and long may it continue. Some Tories already want to make changes to the jury system, which Jacob Rees-Mogg of all people is defending.

Hah, funny....
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19744 on: Today at 08:01:22 pm
No one mentioned Pep disrespecting the FA Cup by not turning up tonight?  ;)
Bobinhood

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19745 on: Today at 08:10:19 pm
In 'Merca cnn or fox would have you inside the guys underwear drawer on day one and no speculative stone would remain unturned by extensive panels of generally very biased"experts". They play trials like a sport over there. "Cant say anything prejudicial in the media" is not a known concept.
GreatEx

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #19746 on: Today at 09:26:18 pm
Brave selection in the FA Cup tonight, barely 500m worth of players in that starting lineup. 3-0 up after an hour, probably too  early to bring on any youngsters, these 4th division opponents are not to be taken lightly!
