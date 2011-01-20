« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1210591 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19640 on: Yesterday at 12:49:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:44:30 pm
Its almost like we need a breakaway league that excludes Abu Dhabim Chelsea and the Saudis.......................

They didn't really try and being UEFA and the amount of brown envelopes passed about, I doubt they cared.

To be fair, UEFA had found them in breach of FFP and banned them. It was CAS, a supposedly independent tribunal that has nothing to do with UEFA, who let them get away with it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19641 on: Yesterday at 12:55:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:48:43 pm
They charged them twice and banned them for 2 years with the case being settled at the CAS.

And they were let off on a technicality
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19642 on: Yesterday at 12:56:17 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19643 on: Yesterday at 01:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:55:14 pm
And they were let off on a technicality
Not by UEFA though.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19644 on: Yesterday at 01:04:56 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 12:56:17 pm
https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1478321398611337226?t=opsVVzylygyuARnH0p8DNQ&s=19
Ha, comparing themselves to Bayern Munich now. They wish they were even half the club Bayern are. I wish they would realise that no-one sees them as a big club, even their red neighbours cheer them on against us.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19645 on: Yesterday at 01:05:50 pm »
FFP was a key and very valid consideration in FSG's strategy when they took over. Where do they go from here?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19646 on: Yesterday at 01:15:29 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 12:56:17 pm
https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1478321398611337226?t=opsVVzylygyuARnH0p8DNQ&s=19

Not really. The second scenario is a hypothetical situation in which someone would be using a club with six European Cups as a stepping stone to join a club with 0, which is clearly daft.

The first scenario is an actual example of someone using a club with 0 European cups as a stepping stone to joining one with five, which isnt daft at all. So
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19647 on: Yesterday at 01:36:25 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 12:49:51 pm
To be fair, UEFA had found them in breach of FFP and banned them. It was CAS, a supposedly independent tribunal that has nothing to do with UEFA, who let them get away with it.

SUPPOSEDLY being the key word here... Look into it...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19648 on: Yesterday at 01:43:25 pm »
Speaking of sponsirships I wonder what Etisalat are gaining from their sponsorship of City.  They have 100% coverage in UAE so won't gain any more customers there from beingf associated with a PL club and the only other countries that the name Etisalat is used in are Egypt and Afghanistan

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Etisalat
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19649 on: Yesterday at 01:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:16:59 am
That sponsorship deal seems legit.
Certainly not a related party.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19650 on: Yesterday at 02:02:35 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 01:36:25 pm
SUPPOSEDLY being the key word here... Look into it...

CAS have always been very easily persuaded, I remember the Oscar Pistorious documentary with the part when they won the appeal with CAS. They didnt have much hope with the evidence and the opposition lawyers were shocked when CAS gave the decision to Pistorious, citing how Oscars lawyer was all guns blazing, shouting and being dramatic with lots of emotional stories about Oscars childhood finished by lobbing a fake leg on the table. He happened to be the best salesman on the day, facts get a back seat to that with these guys.

Theyve always been a joke and know to be very easily swayed by any lawyer who is decent enough at their job. Regardless of the fact City in their case also had the deck already stacked in their favour.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19651 on: Yesterday at 02:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:29:13 pm
The authorities in power don't seem to want to control it.  And, if they tried, you can bet that there would be massive lawsuits. 

No they don't appear to really want to try and that makes it look so suspicious. The governing bodies that run a game can do whatever they want within reason (they cannot discriminate on race etc). There's nothing that anyone could do if the EPL changed their rules as long as they are fair and do not discriminate. For example they can change the number of teams in the EPL and they certainly can change the financial rules. In the past they didn't need to worry too much about financial rules as anyone running a club was trying to do it fairly.........now it just seems to be a toy for the ultra rich.

I think things are being done to try to make it fair and you'll see Newcastle and City voting against everything that is proposed.

Both Newcastle and City will claim it's anti-competitive which is a total irony. They will throw money at the issue and threaten the governing bodies but there's nothing they can do if the rule changes are fair and affect every club.

However the underlying issue is that the mega rich can take their money elsewhere and this is probably why we haven't seen things moving faster. The EPL brand needs rich owners who can bring in top players and thus make the brand more watchable worldwide. There's nothing to stop the FA changing the rules to clamp the spend per team at 150% above the average or whatever........it's a sport and the rules can be whatever the governing bodies decide.

We, the fans, want a competitive league. However the people who run the league are probably more interested in maximising the financial returns and that then leads to them turning a blind eye to what is going on. You can be sure that the new owners of Newcastle are pretty confident that they can spend their way up the league and to compete with City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19652 on: Yesterday at 03:10:55 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19653 on: Yesterday at 03:12:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:48:43 pm
They charged them twice and banned them for 2 years with the case being settled at the CAS.

They got off on a technicality because UEFA's rules meant it was outside the period, a period set bu UEFA wasn't it?.Now, that is either incompetence, or its a bit of smoke and mirrors, ban them knowing they will get off.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19654 on: Yesterday at 04:49:24 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Yesterday at 11:03:04 am
https://twitter.com/mancity/status/1478306042513694725?s=21

Manchester City welcomes Emirates Palace as Official Luxury Hotel Partner 🤝

Must be the only Hotel in the world that gets thro a 2 year pandemic delivering profits big enough to throw huge sponsorship deals out.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19655 on: Yesterday at 05:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 04:49:24 pm
Must be the only Hotel in the world that gets thro a 2 year pandemic delivering profits big enough to throw huge sponsorship deals out.
Just like Etihad Airlines that has been haemorrhaging money for the last 8 years losing £2-£3 billion a year but up until 2019 they were paying Man City £140 million a year reported at the CAS hearing.

It seems Man City are immune to Covid on and off the pitch. ::)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19656 on: Yesterday at 05:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 04:49:24 pm
Must be the only Hotel in the world that gets thro a 2 year pandemic delivering profits big enough to throw huge sponsorship deals out.


Has a figure for how much they are sponsoring been stated?.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19657 on: Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 05:51:11 pm
Has a figure for how much they are sponsoring been stated?.

how much are man city's losses this year?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19658 on: Yesterday at 06:37:47 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 05:51:11 pm
Has a figure for how much they are sponsoring been stated?.
I suppose it depends on the cost of the Haaland deal
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19659 on: Yesterday at 07:08:48 pm »
These fuckers really compared themselves to 6x European Champions Bayern Munich.  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19660 on: Yesterday at 09:02:33 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 05:51:11 pm
Has a figure for how much they are sponsoring been stated?.

Considering it cost £3 billion to build and the top room is £13k per night, don't be shocked when its £300 million over 5 years or such
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19661 on: Yesterday at 09:30:31 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:28:46 pm
Luke Shaw is the most underpaid player on that list. Can't afford enough food in a good chippy...

I'm not surprised he's underpaid. I'm surprised that Man City are paying him in the first place.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19662 on: Yesterday at 09:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:30:31 pm
I'm not surprised he's underpaid. I'm surprised that Man City are paying him in the first place.
Fuck, quoted in the wrong thread...   :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19663 on: Yesterday at 09:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:30:31 pm
I'm not surprised he's underpaid. I'm surprised that Man City are paying him in the first place.

Are you though? They pay for all sort of weird things.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19664 on: Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm »
City fans crying about us asking for a re-arranged semi final.

If only the EFL had thought about the possible need to postpone a game last season
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/carabao-cup-man-utd-city-23230860.amp?s=09
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19665 on: Yesterday at 09:59:00 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm
City fans crying about us asking for a re-arranged semi final.

If only the EFL had thought about the possible need to postpone a game last season
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/carabao-cup-man-utd-city-23230860.amp?s=09

:lmao the absolute plastic and pathetic supporter base that is Sportswash FC The Original.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19666 on: Yesterday at 10:00:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:59:00 pm
:lmao the absolute plastic and pathetic supporter base that is Sportswash FC The Original.

Obviously they didn't need it last season as they were back in training the day after the Everton game should have gone ahead.

The point is the rules of the competition state that postponements are possible after round 4
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19667 on: Yesterday at 11:59:26 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:44:54 pm
Just like Etihad Airlines that has been haemorrhaging money for the last 8 years losing £2-£3 billion a year but up until 2019 they were paying Man City £140 million a year reported at the CAS hearing.

It seems Man City are immune to Covid on and off the pitch. ::)
Would love UEFA or whoever to look into the Etihad deal. Their CEO said they were close to going our of business in 2020 so how they still manage this crazy sponsorship deal is beyond me. Shit airline anyway, I avoid them. Rather fly Air Koryo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19668 on: Today at 05:45:40 am »

UAE to invest £10 billion in priority UK industries

The UK Office for Investment (OfI) and Abu Dhabis Mubadala Investment Company, today signed an agreement at Downing Street to significantly expand the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership (UAE-UK SIP), a framework for investment announced in March 2021

As part of todays agreement the UAE has committed £10 billion via the UAE-UK SIP, overseen by the OfI and Mubadala, one of the worlds leading sovereign investors. This builds on Mubadalas £800 million commitment and the UK Governments £200 million to UK life sciences when the partnership was established in March.


Mubadala Board of Directors
https://www.mubadala.com/en/who-we-are/board-of-directors

Mansour bin Zayed ( Manchester City owner )
Khaldoon Al Mubarak ( chairman of Manchester City )


