The authorities in power don't seem to want to control it. And, if they tried, you can bet that there would be massive lawsuits.



No they don't appear to really want to try and that makes it look so suspicious. The governing bodies that run a game can do whatever they want within reason (they cannot discriminate on race etc). There's nothing that anyone could do if the EPL changed their rules as long as they are fair and do not discriminate. For example they can change the number of teams in the EPL and they certainly can change the financial rules. In the past they didn't need to worry too much about financial rules as anyone running a club was trying to do it fairly.........now it just seems to be a toy for the ultra rich.I think things are being done to try to make it fair and you'll see Newcastle and City voting against everything that is proposed.Both Newcastle and City will claim it's anti-competitive which is a total irony. They will throw money at the issue and threaten the governing bodies but there's nothing they can do if the rule changes are fair and affect every club.However the underlying issue is that the mega rich can take their money elsewhere and this is probably why we haven't seen things moving faster. The EPL brand needs rich owners who can bring in top players and thus make the brand more watchable worldwide. There's nothing to stop the FA changing the rules to clamp the spend per team at 150% above the average or whatever........it's a sport and the rules can be whatever the governing bodies decide.We, the fans, want a competitive league. However the people who run the league are probably more interested in maximising the financial returns and that then leads to them turning a blind eye to what is going on. You can be sure that the new owners of Newcastle are pretty confident that they can spend their way up the league and to compete with City.