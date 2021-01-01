We are good enough to be at least closer. We threw points away at Brenford, against Brighton, at Leicester, against Chelsea(2x) and could have held on against them.



Whilst dropping those points is so frustrating, in any normal season in normal circumstances the dropping of silly points would be quite normal for any eventual champions. I recently posted about our 1979 team that I was so lucky to watch as an Anfield regular. We conceded just 16 goals in a 42 match league season. Won the title by 8 points, pushing the greatest Nottingham Forest team of all time into second at at time when you only got 2 points for a win. We also drew 8 games and lost 4.Now I know times change, but I'd still suggest that losing and drawing a few games and dropping what would be considered silly points would be quite normal for any eventual champions. It's a long season, and sometimes things just refuse to run for you. Anomalies will happen over a season. That's the nature of life itself.The thing these days is that although even Abu Dhabi will naturally run into a few anomalous results, the fact they have every conceivable advantage will mean they are kept to an absolute minimum. Over a season, it would take superhuman achievements and incredible luck just to keep up and genuinely challenge.Facts are, despite the few frustrating results, we are playing like potential champions of any normal, genuine season. Look at yesterday. Away to the (sports wash version of) the European champions. A team that was champions elect before Christmas. We come away unbeaten and we could have won. In any normal circumstances we would see that as a result, but not now. Even that is seen as failure because the bar has been set so artificially high by the state funded sports wash vehicle.Yes, if we were perfect we'd be closer, but no team can be perfect. No team ever has been. Perfect in an individual game, maybe. But never perfect over a season. Abu Dhabi have been, via unlimited funding, able to remove almost all jeopardy. Lose an important player? Just slot another £50m player in. They have two teams, where the best non sports wash clubs in the world have just one. Over a season, this really tells. The nature of the universe itself means even Abu Dhabi can never be perfect. They'll never play 38 and win 38, but having every conceivable advantage means they can ride out any bumpy bits of road with ease.We are not competing like for like. We are competing with a geeky sheikh who is playing a fantasy football club builder computer game but in real life. He has all the cheat codes too, so is playing simply for ego.Sadly, our 19th title win was not recognised for the astonishing achievement it was. It felt incredible at the time, but with hindsight it's nothing short of utterly sensational.