Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:10:57 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:08:39 pm
Funny how they changed their tune from 'null and void' 'stop all football' and 'it's a conspiraceh' when they pissed it last season.

If we'd won it again they'd have doubled down.

To be fair it's not just them.

Those perverts at West ham are quiet now too.
Nick110581

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:13:32 pm
Odd fans.

They breached FFP and cant admit it being let off on a technicality.
Dave McCoy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:14:24 pm
So theyve just not been disclosing their Covid cases and just saying the player is ill or otherwise unavailable?  How does that work? 
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:20:32 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 03:14:24 pm
So theyve just not been disclosing their Covid cases and just saying the player is ill or otherwise unavailable?  How does that work?
I would imagine there is a lot of information they are not disclosing.
Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:27:25 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:20:32 pm
I would imagine there is a lot of information they are not disclosing.

 ;D
Gerry Attrick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:28:48 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 03:14:24 pm
So theyve just not been disclosing their Covid cases and just saying the player is ill or otherwise unavailable?  How does that work?

There's no obligation for them to dish the dirt on any of their employees' health status. None whatsoever.
El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 09:06:24 am
Theyre in the end game now. Theyre so close to completing sports washing when even rival fans just accept everything and choose to slag off their own club instead of the ridiculous levels a club would even have to get to because of cheating essentially being allowed.
jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 09:38:14 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:06:24 am
Theyre in the end game now. Theyre so close to completing sports washing when even rival fans just accept everything and choose to slag off their own club instead of the ridiculous levels a club would even have to get to because of cheating essentially being allowed.

I just said on the last match thread, it's maybe time to be realistic. The fact that we challenged them for as long as we did was miraculous enough but maybe we need to be more realistic in what our ambitions are. City could put out two different teams who could beat most other teams in the Premier League, we don't have the same capacity. The people I blame are the footballing authorities for allowing the game to be inundated by shady countries/individuals and turn the beautiful game into a sports washing enterprise.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 09:55:31 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:06:24 am
Theyre in the end game now. Theyre so close to completing sports washing when even rival fans just accept everything and choose to slag off their own club instead of the ridiculous levels a club would even have to get to because of cheating essentially being allowed.

Spot on
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 09:58:21 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:38:14 am
I just said on the last match thread, it's maybe time to be realistic. The fact that we challenged them for as long as we did was miraculous enough but maybe we need to be more realistic in what our ambitions are. City could put out two different teams who could beat most other teams in the Premier League, we don't have the same capacity. The people I blame are the footballing authorities for allowing the game to be inundated by shady countries/individuals and turn the beautiful game into a sports washing enterprise.
People being realistic and recently saying they think City will win the league have been slated for cryarsing.
I think you are right tho, we do have an amazing team, one that rivals the Barnes, Beardsley, Aldridge one and other great teams weve had.
Yet what we dont have is 2 great teams, as the sportswashers do. I know a lot of us bang on about transfers but we do have to accept any transfer carries a lot of risk , maybe that makes it exciting. When city buy yet another £50-£60m+ player, it doesnt matter if they succeed or not, ( even a £100m player starts on the bench more often than not) there is no risk. That must get boring after a while. They are guaranteed success , they have eliminated risk, all due to the unlimited state funds. For me that would take every bit of joy from the game as much as , or even more so , than never winning.  They are destroying the soul of the game.  Why anyone would think a country buying a football club is a good idea is totally bewildering.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 10:21:02 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:55:31 am
Spot on
We are good enough to be at least closer. We threw points away at Brenford, against Brighton, at Leicester, against Chelsea(2x) and could have held on against them.
RyanBabel19

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 10:25:31 am
One area that's benefitting them hugely

They've taken one of the massive positives we used to hold and build on which swings things massively in your favour... The keeper doesn't face too many shots any more.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 11:50:00 am
Over the last couple of weeks theyve been able to rotate their front 3 like so:

Mahrez Jesus Sterling
Foden Jesus Grealish
Mahrez Silva Sterling
Mahrez Jesus Sterling
Mahrez Foden Grealish

Theyre so spoilt for choice in that area that theyve even sold Ferran Torres in this time. No injuries, no COVID cases help. They could lose 3 of their front 3 to serious injuries and hardly be affected. Its mental really.

What Klopp achieved during those couple of years with such a small group of players was insane. Its so difficult to compete with their resources over the course of a season. I struggle to envisage us, or anyone for that matter, competing with them until Guardiola leaves.

Champions League is a different story though.
a treeless whopper

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 11:55:53 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:50:00 am
Over the last couple of weeks they’ve been able to rotate their front 3 like so:

Mahrez Jesus Sterling
Foden Jesus Grealish
Mahrez Silva Sterling
Mahrez Jesus Sterling
Mahrez Foden Grealish

They’re so spoilt for choice in that area that they’ve even sold Ferran Torres in this time. No injuries, no COVID cases help. They could lose 3 of their front 3 to serious injuries and hardly be affected. It’s mental really.

What Klopp achieved during those couple of years with such a small group of players was insane. It’s so difficult to compete with their resources over the course of a season. I struggle to envisage us, or anyone for that matter, competing with them until Guardiola leaves.

Champions League is a different story though.

Thats 5 or 6 options for 3 starting positions. Foden, Grealish, Jesus, Sterling and Mahrez. Silva also gets up there on the odd occasion now.

We have 4 in Firmino, Mane, Salah and Jota. Our 5th and 6th option are Origi and Minamino, with Ox being our 7th. We cannot compete with them with options but we can definitely have at least a 5th option comparable when you consider the likes of Origi and Ox are on some decent money, Ox is on over £100k a week.

Injuries have hampered our ability to rotate.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:07:54 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:21:02 am
We are good enough to be at least closer. We threw points away at Brenford, against Brighton, at Leicester, against Chelsea(2x) and could have held on against them.
Whilst dropping those points is so frustrating, in any normal season in normal circumstances the dropping of silly points would be quite normal for any eventual champions. I recently posted about our 1979 team that I was so lucky to watch as an Anfield regular. We conceded just 16 goals in a 42 match league season. Won the title by 8 points, pushing the greatest Nottingham Forest team of all time into second at at time when you only got 2 points for a win. We also drew 8 games and lost 4.

Now I know times change, but I'd still suggest that losing and drawing a few games and dropping what would be considered silly points would be quite normal for any eventual champions. It's a long season, and sometimes things just refuse to run for you. Anomalies will happen over a season. That's the nature of life itself.

The thing these days is that although even Abu Dhabi will naturally run into a few anomalous results, the fact they have every conceivable advantage will mean they are kept to an absolute minimum. Over a season, it would take superhuman achievements and incredible luck just to keep up and genuinely challenge.

Facts are, despite the few frustrating results, we are playing like potential champions of any normal, genuine season. Look at yesterday. Away to the (sports wash version of) the European champions. A team that was champions elect before Christmas. We come away unbeaten and we could have won. In any normal circumstances we would see that as a result, but not now. Even that is seen as failure because the bar has been set so artificially high by the state funded sports wash vehicle.

Yes, if we were perfect we'd be closer, but no team can be perfect. No team ever has been. Perfect in an individual game, maybe. But never perfect over a season. Abu Dhabi have been, via unlimited funding, able to remove almost all jeopardy. Lose an important player? Just slot another £50m player in. They have two teams, where the best non sports wash clubs in the world have just one. Over a season, this really tells. The nature of the universe itself means even Abu Dhabi can never be perfect. They'll never play 38 and win 38, but having every conceivable advantage means they can ride out any bumpy bits of road with ease.

We are not competing like for like. We are competing with a geeky sheikh who is playing a fantasy football club builder computer game but in real life. He has all the cheat codes too, so is playing simply for ego.

Sadly, our 19th title win was not recognised for the astonishing achievement it was. It felt incredible at the time, but with hindsight it's nothing short of utterly sensational.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:12:40 pm
You cant compare that group of City players with Origi, Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain. What Im saying is - City can field two different front 3s with no drop off in quality. For us, its a huge drop-off. Not just in quality, but also suitability. Those City players are all perfect for the system they play. Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain are square pegs in round holes. Im not talking about the number of options, but each one of them being a £50-£100m player perfect for the system.

Dont get me wrong - our options would usually be fine. Before this City side, that is. What they have isnt normal.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:13:31 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:07:54 pm
Whilst dropping those points is so frustrating, in any normal season in normal circumstances the dropping of silly points would be quite normal for any eventual champions. I recently posted about our 1979 team that I was so lucky to watch as an Anfield regular. We conceded just 16 goals in a 42 match league season. Won the title by 8 points, pushing the greatest Nottingham Forest team of all time into second at at time when you only got 2 points for a win. We also drew 8 games and lost 4.

Now I know times change, but I'd still suggest that losing and drawing a few games and dropping what would be considered silly points would be quite normal for any eventual champions. It's a long season, and sometimes things just refuse to run for you. Anomalies will happen over a season. That's the nature of life itself.

The thing these days is that although even Abu Dhabi will naturally run into a few anomalous results, the fact they have every conceivable advantage will mean they are kept to an absolute minimum. Over a season, it would take superhuman achievements and incredible luck just to keep up and genuinely challenge.

Facts are, despite the few frustrating results, we are playing like potential champions of any normal, genuine season. Look at yesterday. Away to the (sports wash version of) the European champions. A team that was champions elect before Christmas. We come away unbeaten and we could have won. In any normal circumstances we would see that as a result, but not now. Even that is seen as failure because the bar has been set so artificially high by the state funded sports wash vehicle.

Yes, if we were perfect we'd be closer, but no team can be perfect. No team ever has been. Perfect in an individual game, maybe. But never perfect over a season. Abu Dhabi have been, via unlimited funding, able to remove almost all jeopardy. Lose an important player? Just slot another £50m player in. They have two teams, where the best non sports wash clubs in the world have just one. Over a season, this really tells. The nature of the universe itself means even Abu Dhabi can never be perfect. They'll never play 38 and win 38, but having every conceivable advantage means they can ride out any bumpy bits of road with ease.

We are not competing like for like. We are competing with a geeky sheikh who is playing a fantasy football club builder computer game but in real life. He has all the cheat codes too, so is playing simply for ego.

Sadly, our 19th title win was not recognised for the astonishing achievement it was. It felt incredible at the time, but with hindsight it's nothing short of utterly sensational.
Throwing 2-goal leads twice halfway through is not good enough and we've lost many points due to our inability to close games out. That's our fault not theirs because we already knew what we were up against.
Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:13:41 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:06:24 am
Theyre in the end game now. Theyre so close to completing sports washing when even rival fans just accept everything and choose to slag off their own club instead of the ridiculous levels a club would even have to get to because of cheating essentially being allowed.

Yeah i see it like that as well,allowing 2 states to own football clubs (the PL says no connection between the states and the clubs of course) was the final nail.

No matter how rich the private owner a club has is or how much they increase legitimate revenues of their club,these can always invest much more if necessary with the unlimited money they have,it's a fools game trying to outspend them imo.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:18:21 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:13:31 pm
Throwing 2-goal leads twice halfway through is not good enough and we've lost many points due to our inability to close games out. That's our fault not theirs because we already knew what we were up against.
I wouldn't argue against those points.
jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:26:05 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:13:31 pm
Throwing 2-goal leads twice halfway through is not good enough and we've lost many points due to our inability to close games out. That's our fault not theirs because we already knew what we were up against.

It's not as simple as that though is it? They have a much bigger squad they have the ability to buy players from the top table when other teams can't. In a season such as this that is invaluable because it means even with injuries and covid they still have enough to compensate for any loss of players. We are not in that position so it means consequently when we have injuries and covid such as now, games become much more challenging and we have less players to fall back on, which means some will get over-played.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:30:39 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:26:05 pm
It's not as simple as that though is it? They have a much bigger squad they have the ability to play players from the top table. In a season such as this that is invaluable because it means even with injuries and covid they still have enough to compensate for any loss of players. We are not in that position so it means consequently when we have injuries and covid such as now, games become much more challenging and we have less players to fall back on, which means some will get over-played.
A team that has title aspirations shouldn't be blowing
2-goal leads and should be able to close tight games out.

Add the four points lost in those two games and we are 7 points behind with a game in hand which isn't terrible but you also have to remember that our first team( bar Thiago) lost another 3 points against a weakened Leicester side and that we lost another 2 by not beating 10-man Chelsea at home. We also lost 2 points by not finishing Brentford off and failing to hold on against City means we lost another 3 points when you consider the swing.

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:38:16 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:06:24 am
Theyre in the end game now. Theyre so close to completing sports washing when even rival fans just accept everything and choose to slag off their own club instead of the ridiculous levels a club would even have to get to because of cheating essentially being allowed.

Yep. Drawing away at Stamford Bridge is suddenly a crisis. An absolute joke.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:40:24 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:38:16 pm
Yep. Drawing away at Stamford Bridge is suddenly a crisis. An absolute joke.
It's not a bad result in a vacuum but we've simply thrown too many points away.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:49:42 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:40:24 pm
It's not a bad result in a vacuum but we've simply thrown too many points away.

So you keep saying. But in a Man City-less world, we haven't.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:51:07 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:38:16 pm
Yep. Drawing away at Stamford Bridge is suddenly a crisis. An absolute joke.

On the back of several ridiculous results, it has become the latest part of an ongoing crisis, 
jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:52:54 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:49:42 pm
So you keep saying. But in a Man City-less world, we haven't.

It's a waste of time, some just don't want to see. The fact that so many football fans generally accept the current situation was annoying enough, but the fact that so many of our own have is just outright depressing.
