People aren't up in arms yet when it comes to the balance of the PL because City doesn't dwarf everyone else. Us and United have more revenues. Chelsea obviously have the spending power. The rest of the league, including the likes of Spurs, Arsenal, Leicester, Everton, etc have spent more than ever during the era of City. City can win 4 out of 5, but it's not like Germany or Italy. Bayern and Juventus (not owned the way City are, of course) are the most successful clubs in those leagues historically. Inter and Milan have had to go through decline and mismanagement. Bayern have no challengers. Looking at the financial situation, the gap from Bayern to Dortmund is absolutely insane, and that's backed up by the fact that Bayern have won more than half the titles since the Bundesliga's official formation. Even before this 9 in a row run, they were over 40% of the title wins and by far the most dominant club.



City are not. And neither was Chelsea. Chelsea got money pumped in during a time when FFP wasn't even around. They could rack up record-breaking losses year in year out. They got 95 and 91 points in back to back seasons under Mourinho. I believe they've spent more than anyone else in the PL since Abramovich took over? Yet, they've only had one other season at that level (Conte's 93 points). They've bought themselves a place at the big kids table, but they aren't the dominating force you'd expect. United's spending power can match City's, yet they're struggling to top 70 points these days. The "City will win 10 titles in a row" argument has not really been proven out or tested in the PL. There could be pushback, but more likely, there will be a natural fall-off post-Guardiola. If City hired a post-his-prime Ancelotti or Niko Kovac, would they get 90+ points with this squad? Guardiola is a factor that makes City seem so invincible, but he's always a checkbook manager but can deliver results (a more consistent Mourinho). The fact is, City can waste hundreds of millions and still win, but that's Guardiola. Imagine a lesser manager not playing Grealish and still relying on Fernandinho. Hell, City's most important players this decade are Kompany, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Aguero, De Bruyne, and maybe a few of the current team. How many of these were signed by Pep? City look insane in their squad and their ability to waste money, but that's with Pep as manager. United are just as crazy in their spend, but they're nowhere near (their spending post-Ferguson is out of control, but they've won nothing compared to his time). Lampard probably spent more in 1 year than Pep ever did in 1 year, and it did him no good (cos he's a bad manager).



There are still a few areas that are undetermined:

1. Will City even be able to maintain some semblance of this success post-Guardiola? (The Chelsea and United examples are warnings for them)

2. Have new rules (e.g. there was some ruling on related-company sponsorships and such) at least prevented City from having such a strong financial leg-up on every other side?

3. Will clubs with traditionally large supporter bases and presence in the media (which can absolutely dwarf City's influence) be able to win titles?

4. Will City ever open up a gap like Bayern? (Given the Chelsea example and the financial muscle of the "traditional" clubs, this may be doubtful)



As long as there's semblance of competition (Liverpool already overhauled City, and United and Chelsea can spend just as much as City can), there's likely going to be no major inquest.



We'd love it if there was, but that's not at the fore right now.