Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1184018 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19280 on: December 21, 2021, 10:15:32 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 21, 2021, 10:08:07 am
Guardiola doing the 'school headmaster' thing on Grealish and Foden for them having a night out.

I hope there's dummies spat.

Foden never learns he is thick as shit
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19281 on: December 21, 2021, 10:20:09 am »
Quote from: smutchin on December 15, 2021, 08:39:50 am
Sure. Silva is an absolute c*** of a player but hes probably replaced De Bruyne as the engine room of their team.

The thing about De Bruyne is that hes one of those players who can unlock packed defences, which is why hes good in the kind of games where they struggle to break through. Although Foden also seems to be pretty good at that too, to be fair.

In saying that, City's performance and goal scoring has picked up now that De Bruyne is back in the side.

I don't think they are actually playing that well though. I think they will drop points, its not City at their best.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19282 on: December 21, 2021, 10:23:53 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 21, 2021, 10:08:07 am
Guardiola doing the 'school headmaster' thing on Grealish and Foden for them having a night out.

I hope there's dummies spat.

A wonder what a night out with Foden and Grealish involves. Something incredibly highbrow Im sure.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19283 on: December 21, 2021, 10:29:47 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 21, 2021, 10:23:53 am
A wonder what a night out with Foden and Grealish involves. Something incredibly highbrow Im sure.

Would a night out with the Gallagher brothers be incredibly unibrow?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19284 on: December 21, 2021, 11:31:43 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 21, 2021, 10:23:53 am
A wonder what a night out with Foden and Grealish involves. Something incredibly highbrow Im sure.
At least with Foden youre not waiting ages on him sorting his hair out.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19285 on: December 21, 2021, 11:53:47 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December 21, 2021, 10:20:09 am

I don't think they are actually playing that well though. I think they will drop points, its not City at their best.

They're playing phenomenally well and significantly better than last season.
I mean I wish it wasn't the case but they're putting up record setting underlying numbers - the fact that we're not far behind is testament to how phenomenal we are
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19286 on: December 21, 2021, 11:54:35 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December 21, 2021, 11:31:43 am
At least with Foden youre not waiting ages on him sorting his hair out.

Get the set square and nail scissors out, quick trim and hes good to go.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19287 on: December 21, 2021, 11:54:50 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 21, 2021, 11:53:47 am
They're playing phenomenally well and significantly better than last season.
I mean I wish it wasn't the case but they're putting up record setting underlying numbers - the fact that we're not far behind is testament to how phenomenal we are
Who are? Man City or the Manchester refs association?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19288 on: December 21, 2021, 11:56:08 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 21, 2021, 10:23:53 am
A wonder what a night out with Foden and Grealish involves. Something incredibly highbrow Im sure.

Loves a wet look fringe that lad doesn't he, you can take the man out of Stockport........
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19289 on: December 21, 2021, 01:52:01 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on December 21, 2021, 09:00:42 am
https://twitter.com/kippaxbill2/status/1472926888918196224?s=21

PAY ATTENTION TO US PLEASE

What kind of person reads an incredibly complimentary article  where their team is compared to Mozart, and gets offended?
How big is the chip on that guy's shoulder that he can't stand that the writer has also said something nice about Liverpool?


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19290 on: December 21, 2021, 06:29:51 pm »
Quote from: RJH on December 21, 2021, 01:52:01 pm
What kind of person reads an incredibly complimentary article  where their team is compared to Mozart, and gets offended?
How big is the chip on that guy's shoulder that he can't stand that the writer has also said something nice about Liverpool?




Exactly. Although I'm offended because that article makes us out to be a fairly basic team tactically when we're anything but.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19291 on: December 21, 2021, 06:46:15 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on December 21, 2021, 09:00:42 am
https://twitter.com/kippaxbill2/status/1472926888918196224?s=21

PAY ATTENTION TO US PLEASE

His missus has deffo legged him and took the kids to her sisters
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19292 on: December 21, 2021, 07:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 21, 2021, 10:08:07 am
Guardiola doing the 'school headmaster' thing on Grealish and Foden for them having a night out.

I hope there's dummies spat.

After the way they handled Mendy nothing would surprise me when it finally comes out why this happened.  I don't mean to infringe on these players personally.  Just saying Guardiola and ManC don't have the greatest track record.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19293 on: December 21, 2021, 07:38:52 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on December 21, 2021, 09:00:42 am
https://twitter.com/kippaxbill2/status/1472926888918196224?s=21

PAY ATTENTION TO US PLEASE

Fails to realise that the reason "neutrals" might prefer Man City is because no one gives two shits about them. They have no mutual rivalries. Even their biggest rivals want them to win if it means stopping us. We want them to win if it means stopping United.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19294 on: Yesterday at 10:58:42 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 21, 2021, 10:08:07 am
Guardiola doing the 'school headmaster' thing on Grealish and Foden for them having a night out.

I hope there's dummies spat.

It's not like he couldn't have known about Grealish and his love of extra-curricular activities before he bought him. Maybe he was like a deluded new girlfriend thinking he could change him.

Our "no dickheads" policy is there for a reason.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19295 on: Yesterday at 11:40:25 am »
Fucking hell sounds like that Mendy is an absolute danger.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19296 on: Yesterday at 12:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on Yesterday at 11:40:25 am
Fucking hell sounds like that Mendy is an absolute danger.

Absolutely vile.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19297 on: Yesterday at 01:10:31 pm »
Is Mendy still officially a Man City player? IDGAF about using this to score points over a rival, this is far too serious for that. But he needs to be thrown out of the club and never be signed for another. I mean, hopefully he'll be in prison soon but I've seen far too many powerful men get away with this shit to be confident of that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19298 on: Yesterday at 01:15:01 pm »
I can't believe he's still employed by Man City, do they not give a fuck about what he's done? A suspension isn't enough. Absolute scumbag, hope he's done for and spends most of his life behind bars.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19299 on: Yesterday at 01:33:57 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 01:15:01 pm
I can't believe he's still employed by Man City, do they not give a fuck about what he's done? A suspension isn't enough. Absolute scumbag, hope he's done for and spends most of his life behind bars.

Until he's found guilty it'll remain a suspension, same with Sigurdsson
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19300 on: Yesterday at 01:38:50 pm »
Rightly, until he is found guilty, hes suspended. If and when hes found guilty hell 100% be sacked.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19301 on: Yesterday at 01:41:24 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 01:15:01 pm
I can't believe he's still employed by Man City, do they not give a fuck about what he's done? A suspension isn't enough. Absolute scumbag, hope he's done for and spends most of his life behind bars.

What if hes found not guilty ?  Hed be able to take City to the cleaners.  City have done the right thing,  if hes found guilty hell probably be sacked within hours.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19302 on: Yesterday at 01:45:14 pm »
Mendy is sub judice until a verdict is reached. Please dont speculate on anything about the trial.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19303 on: Yesterday at 05:36:55 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December 21, 2021, 10:20:09 am
In saying that, City's performance and goal scoring has picked up now that De Bruyne is back in the side.

I don't think they are actually playing that well though. I think they will drop points, its not City at their best.

Even if they do, we'll drop points too unfortunately. The african cup, referees, injuries, covid - it's going to be pretty tough to keep the consistency, especially during this period of time. I think that is understandable and normal for anyone to be honest, except for City, they are not a normal club. They have enough players to deal with any situation. That is not real life, that's something you'll do in a videogame.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19304 on: Today at 05:22:12 am »
Premier League sponsorship deals over £1m will have to be verified after rule change

Club sponsorship deals worth more than £1 million will have to be submitted to the Premier League to check it is not an associated party transaction.

As first reported by The Times, new regulations were agreed last week and sent to clubs, despite opposition from Newcastle United and Manchester City.

If the Premier League board suspects a transaction is from an associated party or is otherwise than at arms length, it will now conduct a fair market value assessment to determine whether its value has been evidently inflated.

The threshold for this is deals over £1 million, including payments from associated parties to clubs players, managers and senior officials.

These types of transactions have come under scrutiny in recent months due to Newcastles takeover by the Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.

Despite concerns, the Premier League ruled that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle, is separate from the state of Saudi Arabia.

In October, Premier League clubs moved to block Newcastle from making lucrative sponsorship deals in an emergency meeting.

The clubs passed a temporary amendment banning commercial opportunities involving pre-existing business relationships, known as related party transactions.

Under the new rules, clubs now have until January 11 to submit their sponsorship deals since January 2016 to form a databank  promoted clubs must submit deals from the past five years. These deals will be subject to the fair market value assessment.

So, what is an associated party?

The Premier League says it will judge an associated party on the substance of the relationship and not merely the legal form.

An associated party can be defined as having material influence over the club or (being) an entity in the same group of companies as the club.

Close family members are also covered, as well as entities holding loan, debt or other security interests.

Also included is when a club and an entity are directly or indirectly controlled, jointly controlled, or materially influenced by the same government, public or state-funded body or by the same party.

https://theathletic.com/news/premier-league-sponsorship-deals-over-1m-will-have-to-be-verified-after-rule-change/gx55SZMLvb6b/

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19305 on: Today at 09:10:20 am »
^^This is the same Premier League that decided the Saudi "Public Investment Fund", headed by Mohammed Bin Salman, isn´t sufficiently linked to the Saudi state as to block a takeover? Unfortunately I am not holding out much hope that they will be particularly stringent when it comes to "associated parties"
