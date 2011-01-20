« previous next »
Online Legs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19280 on: Yesterday at 10:15:32 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:08:07 am
Guardiola doing the 'school headmaster' thing on Grealish and Foden for them having a night out.

I hope there's dummies spat.

Foden never learns he is thick as shit
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19281 on: Yesterday at 10:20:09 am »
Quote from: smutchin on December 15, 2021, 08:39:50 am
Sure. Silva is an absolute c*** of a player but hes probably replaced De Bruyne as the engine room of their team.

The thing about De Bruyne is that hes one of those players who can unlock packed defences, which is why hes good in the kind of games where they struggle to break through. Although Foden also seems to be pretty good at that too, to be fair.

In saying that, City's performance and goal scoring has picked up now that De Bruyne is back in the side.

I don't think they are actually playing that well though. I think they will drop points, its not City at their best.
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19282 on: Yesterday at 10:23:53 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:08:07 am
Guardiola doing the 'school headmaster' thing on Grealish and Foden for them having a night out.

I hope there's dummies spat.

A wonder what a night out with Foden and Grealish involves. Something incredibly highbrow Im sure.
Offline Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19283 on: Yesterday at 10:29:47 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 10:23:53 am
A wonder what a night out with Foden and Grealish involves. Something incredibly highbrow Im sure.

Would a night out with the Gallagher brothers be incredibly unibrow?
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19284 on: Yesterday at 11:31:43 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 10:23:53 am
A wonder what a night out with Foden and Grealish involves. Something incredibly highbrow Im sure.
At least with Foden youre not waiting ages on him sorting his hair out.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19285 on: Yesterday at 11:53:47 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:20:09 am

I don't think they are actually playing that well though. I think they will drop points, its not City at their best.

They're playing phenomenally well and significantly better than last season.
I mean I wish it wasn't the case but they're putting up record setting underlying numbers - the fact that we're not far behind is testament to how phenomenal we are
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19286 on: Yesterday at 11:54:35 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 11:31:43 am
At least with Foden youre not waiting ages on him sorting his hair out.

Get the set square and nail scissors out, quick trim and hes good to go.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19287 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:53:47 am
They're playing phenomenally well and significantly better than last season.
I mean I wish it wasn't the case but they're putting up record setting underlying numbers - the fact that we're not far behind is testament to how phenomenal we are
Who are? Man City or the Manchester refs association?
Offline Original

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19288 on: Yesterday at 11:56:08 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 10:23:53 am
A wonder what a night out with Foden and Grealish involves. Something incredibly highbrow Im sure.

Loves a wet look fringe that lad doesn't he, you can take the man out of Stockport........
Offline RJH

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19289 on: Yesterday at 01:52:01 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Yesterday at 09:00:42 am
https://twitter.com/kippaxbill2/status/1472926888918196224?s=21

PAY ATTENTION TO US PLEASE

What kind of person reads an incredibly complimentary article  where their team is compared to Mozart, and gets offended?
How big is the chip on that guy's shoulder that he can't stand that the writer has also said something nice about Liverpool?


Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19290 on: Yesterday at 06:29:51 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 01:52:01 pm
What kind of person reads an incredibly complimentary article  where their team is compared to Mozart, and gets offended?
How big is the chip on that guy's shoulder that he can't stand that the writer has also said something nice about Liverpool?




Exactly. Although I'm offended because that article makes us out to be a fairly basic team tactically when we're anything but.
Offline Original

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19291 on: Yesterday at 06:46:15 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Yesterday at 09:00:42 am
https://twitter.com/kippaxbill2/status/1472926888918196224?s=21

PAY ATTENTION TO US PLEASE

His missus has deffo legged him and took the kids to her sisters
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19292 on: Yesterday at 07:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:08:07 am
Guardiola doing the 'school headmaster' thing on Grealish and Foden for them having a night out.

I hope there's dummies spat.

After the way they handled Mendy nothing would surprise me when it finally comes out why this happened.  I don't mean to infringe on these players personally.  Just saying Guardiola and ManC don't have the greatest track record.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19293 on: Yesterday at 07:38:52 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Yesterday at 09:00:42 am
https://twitter.com/kippaxbill2/status/1472926888918196224?s=21

PAY ATTENTION TO US PLEASE

Fails to realise that the reason "neutrals" might prefer Man City is because no one gives two shits about them. They have no mutual rivalries. Even their biggest rivals want them to win if it means stopping us. We want them to win if it means stopping United.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19294 on: Today at 10:58:42 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:08:07 am
Guardiola doing the 'school headmaster' thing on Grealish and Foden for them having a night out.

I hope there's dummies spat.

It's not like he couldn't have known about Grealish and his love of extra-curricular activities before he bought him. Maybe he was like a deluded new girlfriend thinking he could change him.

Our "no dickheads" policy is there for a reason.
Online Brandy Mull of Kintyre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19295 on: Today at 11:40:25 am »
Fucking hell sounds like that Mendy is an absolute danger.
