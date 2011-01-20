Sure. Silva is an absolute c*** of a player but hes probably replaced De Bruyne as the engine room of their team.
The thing about De Bruyne is that hes one of those players who can unlock packed defences, which is why hes good in the kind of games where they struggle to break through. Although Foden also seems to be pretty good at that too, to be fair.
In saying that, City's performance and goal scoring has picked up now that De Bruyne is back in the side.
I don't think they are actually playing that well though. I think they will drop points, its not City at their best.