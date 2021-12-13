« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1181385 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19240 on: December 13, 2021, 12:24:23 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 12, 2021, 11:54:30 am
I see that City are out in front in terms of income from fans buying crypto tokens. You got to hand it to them, theyre creative and tireless when it comes to circumventing the rules.
Well the Ruler of Abu Dhabi is technically a fan, he wears his MDCR gear all the time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19241 on: December 13, 2021, 02:33:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on December 13, 2021, 12:24:23 pm
Well the Ruler of Abu Dhabi is technically a fan, he wears his MDCR gear all the time.
While ordering his slaves to build him a bigger phallic building?
« Reply #19242 on: December 13, 2021, 06:29:37 pm »
Sporting will not be a pushover as people think, just saying..
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19243 on: December 13, 2021, 07:09:35 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 13, 2021, 06:29:37 pm
Sporting will not be a pushover as people think, just saying..
Have you watched them regularly?
« Reply #19244 on: December 13, 2021, 08:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on December 13, 2021, 07:09:35 pm
Have you watched them regularly?
Yes as i follow turkish football and followed their 4 matches as they were in Beşiktaş' group. Not saying they will necessarily win but they do have a chance. They conceded only 5 goals in the league in 14 matches, they managed to finish above Dortmund in CL. They are much tougher opponent for them than Villareal would be.

They are capable of getting a 1-0 at home and fingers crossed they do that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19245 on: December 13, 2021, 09:07:53 pm »
One thing I only realised/remembered the other day - Seb Coates is at Sporting now.
He's the Captain, and actually won the league's player of the season for 20/21.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19246 on: December 13, 2021, 09:33:26 pm »
Quote from: RJH on December 13, 2021, 09:07:53 pm
One thing I only realised/remembered the other day - Seb Coates is at Sporting now.
He's the Captain, and actually won the league's player of the season for 20/21.

Overhead kick incoming?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19247 on: December 14, 2021, 04:10:18 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 13, 2021, 08:35:23 pm
Yes as i follow turkish football and followed their 4 matches as they were in Beşiktaş' group. Not saying they will necessarily win but they do have a chance. They conceded only 5 goals in the league in 14 matches, they managed to finish above Dortmund in CL. They are much tougher opponent for them than Villareal would be.

They are capable of getting a 1-0 at home and fingers crossed they do that.
Cheers. I don't have much hope for them purely based on the huge gap between Portuguese and English clubs right now Hopefully like you say they can be a tough opponent. If they're defensively sound at least it could be a contest.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19248 on: December 14, 2021, 08:58:21 pm »
52,613 vs Wolves apparently.. ;D

Wonder what tonight's crypto attendance will be..


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19249 on: December 14, 2021, 09:00:07 pm »
Are they not Leeds fans? :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19250 on: December 14, 2021, 09:46:51 pm »
Thats their goal difference fixed and the game aint over yet
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19251 on: December 14, 2021, 11:10:54 pm »
I really can't see them dropping any points except when they play us.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19252 on: December 15, 2021, 12:20:40 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December 14, 2021, 11:10:54 pm
I really can't see them dropping any points except when they play us.

An XG of 2 tonight, this is City in a nutshell. They'll smasj teams 5, 6 or 7 nil and will drop points somewhere along the line at home. They won a game you would expect them to win tonight against a team in patchy form and decimated by injuries.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19253 on: December 15, 2021, 02:14:44 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December 14, 2021, 11:10:54 pm
I really can't see them dropping any points except when they play us.
They drew with Soton and lost to Palace at home. Did you expect them to drop points in those two games?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19254 on: December 15, 2021, 02:21:45 am »
They also shouldn't have gotten anything from their game the weekend either except the softest penalty you were ever likely to see until United needed one later in the day.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19255 on: December 15, 2021, 03:26:04 am »
Quote from: a little break on December  7, 2021, 04:33:18 pm
Anyone see the dramatics on Sky Sports News regarding them playing in an empty stadium tonight? "THIS is what awaits Manchester City tonight" and cut to a super wide shot of the empty stadium. As if Man City didn't just win a league and reach a Champions League final under those circumstances over the course of a full season.

Watching any of their programming, like watching most main stream media, makes you feel like you're taking crazy pills.

An empty stadium cannot strike fear into those whose home ground is the Emptyhad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19256 on: December 15, 2021, 06:01:55 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 15, 2021, 02:14:44 am
They drew with Soton and lost to Palace at home. Did you expect them to drop points in those two games?

That was few months back. In the last 10 games or so in the league, i think they have all wins. This is reminding me of that 18/19 season.
« Reply #19257 on: December 15, 2021, 06:40:09 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December 15, 2021, 06:01:55 am
That was few months back. In the last 10 games or so in the league, i think they have all wins. This is reminding me of that 18/19 season.

I'll be willing to bet that both ourselves and City will drop much more points this season than 18/19. I think I read it's 7 games they have won in a row in the league. This City team is very good, but it isn't the same City team from a couple of years back.


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19258 on: December 15, 2021, 07:00:45 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on December 15, 2021, 06:40:09 am
I'll be willing to bet that both ourselves and City will drop much more points this season than 18/19. I think I read it's 7 games they have won in a row in the league. This City team is very good, but it isn't the same City team from a couple of years back.
When teams play a low block and hit them on the counter then city do struggle at times and they will definitely lose more points. They could obviously improve by flexing their financial muscle state funds in January.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19259 on: December 15, 2021, 07:09:50 am »
This is the part of the season they will always have the advantage in. They can change 7/8 players and still have the same quality in the team with ease.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19260 on: December 15, 2021, 07:16:01 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December 14, 2021, 11:10:54 pm
I really can't see them dropping any points except when they play us.

They will though. Theyve looked like this in previous seasons then, for example, lose away to Newcastle, lose away to Norwich, lose at Wolves.
They struggled to put away 10 men Wolves at the weekend.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19261 on: December 15, 2021, 08:18:02 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on December 15, 2021, 12:20:40 am
An XG of 2 tonight, this is City in a nutshell. They'll smasj teams 5, 6 or 7 nil and will drop points somewhere along the line at home. They won a game you would expect them to win tonight against a team in patchy form and decimated by injuries.

Exactly this. Last night was their annual hammering of a willing team of whipping boys. Theyll probably go and lose at Newcastle at the weekend now - theyll have 90% possession and 32 shots, but Newcastle will win it 1-0 with their only shot on target in the whole game.

Seriously though, I think deano2727 is right - it wont quite be a repeat of 18/19, but us and Chelsea will need to need to sustain a very high level right to the end to stop City running away with it. Fortunately, I think were good enough to do that. But were still not even halfway through the season, so a lot could still change. Will De Bruyne be able to stay fit through to May?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19262 on: December 15, 2021, 08:27:12 am »
Quote from: smutchin on December 15, 2021, 08:18:02 am
Exactly this. Last night was their annual hammering of a willing team of whipping boys. They’ll probably go and lose at Newcastle at the weekend now - they’ll have 90% possession and 32 shots, but Newcastle will win it 1-0 with their only shot on target in the whole game.

Seriously though, I think deano2727 is right - it won’t quite be a repeat of 18/19, but us and Chelsea will need to need to sustain a very high level right to the end to stop City running away with it. Fortunately, I think we’re good enough to do that. But we’re still not even halfway through the season, so a lot could still change. Will De Bruyne be able to stay fit through to May?


To be fair to City I don't think De Bruyne has ever been essential to them. He has been in and out the team a lot these past few seasons and never really suffered and there is a question as to whether they even need him right now.

Even in the 18/19 season he missed loads of that season and they still clocked 98 points. Silva has really picked up the workload really.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19263 on: December 15, 2021, 08:39:50 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December 15, 2021, 08:27:12 am
To be fair to City I don't think De Bruyne has ever been essential to them. He has been in and out the team a lot these past few seasons and never really suffered and there is a question as to whether they even need him right now.

Even in the 18/19 season he missed loads of that season and they still clocked 98 points. Silva has really picked up the workload really.

Sure. Silva is an absolute c*** of a player but hes probably replaced De Bruyne as the engine room of their team.

The thing about De Bruyne is that hes one of those players who can unlock packed defences, which is why hes good in the kind of games where they struggle to break through. Although Foden also seems to be pretty good at that too, to be fair.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19264 on: December 15, 2021, 09:33:27 am »
Fuck em, were winning this league with at least 8 to spare.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19265 on: December 15, 2021, 09:48:35 am »
Quote from: elbow on December 15, 2021, 09:33:27 am
Fuck em, were winning this league with at least 8 to spare.
Is that what youve asked Santa for?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19266 on: December 15, 2021, 11:10:02 am »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19267 on: December 15, 2021, 02:11:57 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 15, 2021, 11:10:02 am
How can any Man city fan feel outrage at what's happened at Old Trafford?

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11679/12175752/manchester-city-return-to-training-ground-after-reporting-no-new-coronavirus-cases
How can any Man City fan feel outraged at literally anything that happens to them? They're not even a proper football club. They belong in the bin with Newcastle and PSG.

The hypocrisy of the modern football fan is astounding.

Let's all go and buy some Man City crypto. That's clearly a sound investment that makes sense. No doubt this will be City's main profit propulsion next summer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19268 on: December 15, 2021, 02:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 15, 2021, 02:11:57 pm
How can any Man City fan feel outraged at literally anything that happens to them? They're not even a proper football club. They belong in the bin with Newcastle and PSG.

The hypocrisy of the modern football fan is astounding.

Let's all go and buy some Man City crypto. That's clearly a sound investment that makes sense. No doubt this will be City's main profit propulsion next summer.

I know what you mean but are they so stupid they can't see how hypocritical they look when they pulled it a little over 12 months ago.

Actually they are that stupid. As you were.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19269 on: December 15, 2021, 03:59:12 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on December 15, 2021, 06:40:09 am
I'll be willing to bet that both ourselves and City will drop much more points this season than 18/19. I think I read it's 7 games they have won in a row in the league. This City team is very good, but it isn't the same City team from a couple of years back.

Agree
I did think they would be the team to beat at the start of the season, and nothing has changed my mind on that....Chelsea looked threatening for a while (still do) but not sure if they can be consistent enough

City usually thrive in empty stadiums, so gotta hope football doesnt go back behind closed doors  ;D

Low 90s will win this league imo, or even high 80s...won't be anyone near 100 points
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19270 on: December 16, 2021, 11:27:03 am »
Would be better with some music added.. :-\

https://streamable.com/1dijj4

Probably this in reverse  ;D

https://streamable.com/ylnl3i
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19271 on: December 16, 2021, 01:31:28 pm »
Is the null and void support in full flow again this December or doesn't it matter as much this year because they are top? Two faced b4stards.
« Reply #19272 on: Today at 09:00:42 am »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19273 on: Today at 09:08:52 am »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on December 16, 2021, 01:31:28 pm
Is the null and void support in full flow again this December or doesn't it matter as much this year because they are top? Two faced b4stards.
It shows how much people hate Liverpool.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19274 on: Today at 09:14:54 am »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19275 on: Today at 09:26:50 am »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 09:00:42 am
https://twitter.com/kippaxbill2/status/1472926888918196224?s=21

PAY ATTENTION TO US PLEASE

Fucking hell. Who has the time?

What does it matter what a Millwall fan thinks or what a journalist writes.

Such an inferiority complex with the "Cityzens"... Scuse me I just threw up in my mouth.
