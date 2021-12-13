An XG of 2 tonight, this is City in a nutshell. They'll smasj teams 5, 6 or 7 nil and will drop points somewhere along the line at home. They won a game you would expect them to win tonight against a team in patchy form and decimated by injuries.



Exactly this. Last night was their annual hammering of a willing team of whipping boys. Theyll probably go and lose at Newcastle at the weekend now - theyll have 90% possession and 32 shots, but Newcastle will win it 1-0 with their only shot on target in the whole game.Seriously though, I think deano2727 is right - it wont quite be a repeat of 18/19, but us and Chelsea will need to need to sustain a very high level right to the end to stop City running away with it. Fortunately, I think were good enough to do that. But were still not even halfway through the season, so a lot could still change. Will De Bruyne be able to stay fit through to May?