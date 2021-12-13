Exactly this. Last night was their annual hammering of a willing team of whipping boys. They’ll probably go and lose at Newcastle at the weekend now - they’ll have 90% possession and 32 shots, but Newcastle will win it 1-0 with their only shot on target in the whole game.



Seriously though, I think deano2727 is right - it won’t quite be a repeat of 18/19, but us and Chelsea will need to need to sustain a very high level right to the end to stop City running away with it. Fortunately, I think we’re good enough to do that. But we’re still not even halfway through the season, so a lot could still change. Will De Bruyne be able to stay fit through to May?





To be fair to City I don't think De Bruyne has ever been essential to them. He has been in and out the team a lot these past few seasons and never really suffered and there is a question as to whether they even need him right now.Even in the 18/19 season he missed loads of that season and they still clocked 98 points. Silva has really picked up the workload really.