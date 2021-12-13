« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 477 478 479 480 481 [482]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1178216 times)

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19240 on: December 13, 2021, 12:24:23 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 12, 2021, 11:54:30 am
I see that City are out in front in terms of income from fans buying crypto tokens. You got to hand it to them, theyre creative and tireless when it comes to circumventing the rules.
Well the Ruler of Abu Dhabi is technically a fan, he wears his MDCR gear all the time.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19241 on: December 13, 2021, 02:33:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on December 13, 2021, 12:24:23 pm
Well the Ruler of Abu Dhabi is technically a fan, he wears his MDCR gear all the time.
While ordering his slaves to build him a bigger phallic building?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,001
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19242 on: December 13, 2021, 06:29:37 pm »
Sporting will not be a pushover as people think, just saying..
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19243 on: December 13, 2021, 07:09:35 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 13, 2021, 06:29:37 pm
Sporting will not be a pushover as people think, just saying..
Have you watched them regularly?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,001
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19244 on: December 13, 2021, 08:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on December 13, 2021, 07:09:35 pm
Have you watched them regularly?
Yes as i follow turkish football and followed their 4 matches as they were in Beşiktaş' group. Not saying they will necessarily win but they do have a chance. They conceded only 5 goals in the league in 14 matches, they managed to finish above Dortmund in CL. They are much tougher opponent for them than Villareal would be.

They are capable of getting a 1-0 at home and fingers crossed they do that.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,023
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19245 on: December 13, 2021, 09:07:53 pm »
One thing I only realised/remembered the other day - Seb Coates is at Sporting now.
He's the Captain, and actually won the league's player of the season for 20/21.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19246 on: December 13, 2021, 09:33:26 pm »
Quote from: RJH on December 13, 2021, 09:07:53 pm
One thing I only realised/remembered the other day - Seb Coates is at Sporting now.
He's the Captain, and actually won the league's player of the season for 20/21.

Overhead kick incoming?
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19247 on: Yesterday at 04:10:18 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 13, 2021, 08:35:23 pm
Yes as i follow turkish football and followed their 4 matches as they were in Beşiktaş' group. Not saying they will necessarily win but they do have a chance. They conceded only 5 goals in the league in 14 matches, they managed to finish above Dortmund in CL. They are much tougher opponent for them than Villareal would be.

They are capable of getting a 1-0 at home and fingers crossed they do that.
Cheers. I don't have much hope for them purely based on the huge gap between Portuguese and English clubs right now Hopefully like you say they can be a tough opponent. If they're defensively sound at least it could be a contest.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,396
  • Sound
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19248 on: Yesterday at 08:58:21 pm »
52,613 vs Wolves apparently.. ;D

Wonder what tonight's crypto attendance will be..


Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,830
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19249 on: Yesterday at 09:00:07 pm »
Are they not Leeds fans? :D
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,904
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19250 on: Yesterday at 09:46:51 pm »
Thats their goal difference fixed and the game aint over yet
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19251 on: Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm »
I really can't see them dropping any points except when they play us.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19252 on: Today at 12:20:40 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm
I really can't see them dropping any points except when they play us.

An XG of 2 tonight, this is City in a nutshell. They'll smasj teams 5, 6 or 7 nil and will drop points somewhere along the line at home. They won a game you would expect them to win tonight against a team in patchy form and decimated by injuries.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19253 on: Today at 02:14:44 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm
I really can't see them dropping any points except when they play us.
They drew with Soton and lost to Palace at home. Did you expect them to drop points in those two games?
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,735
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19254 on: Today at 02:21:45 am »
They also shouldn't have gotten anything from their game the weekend either except the softest penalty you were ever likely to see until United needed one later in the day.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,295
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19255 on: Today at 03:26:04 am »
Quote from: a little break on December  7, 2021, 04:33:18 pm
Anyone see the dramatics on Sky Sports News regarding them playing in an empty stadium tonight? "THIS is what awaits Manchester City tonight" and cut to a super wide shot of the empty stadium. As if Man City didn't just win a league and reach a Champions League final under those circumstances over the course of a full season.

Watching any of their programming, like watching most main stream media, makes you feel like you're taking crazy pills.

An empty stadium cannot strike fear into those whose home ground is the Emptyhad.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19256 on: Today at 06:01:55 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:14:44 am
They drew with Soton and lost to Palace at home. Did you expect them to drop points in those two games?

That was few months back. In the last 10 games or so in the league, i think they have all wins. This is reminding me of that 18/19 season.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,867
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19257 on: Today at 06:40:09 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:01:55 am
That was few months back. In the last 10 games or so in the league, i think they have all wins. This is reminding me of that 18/19 season.

I'll be willing to bet that both ourselves and City will drop much more points this season than 18/19. I think I read it's 7 games they have won in a row in the league. This City team is very good, but it isn't the same City team from a couple of years back.


Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19258 on: Today at 07:00:45 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 06:40:09 am
I'll be willing to bet that both ourselves and City will drop much more points this season than 18/19. I think I read it's 7 games they have won in a row in the league. This City team is very good, but it isn't the same City team from a couple of years back.
When teams play a low block and hit them on the counter then city do struggle at times and they will definitely lose more points. They could obviously improve by flexing their financial muscle state funds in January.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,480
  • Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19259 on: Today at 07:09:50 am »
This is the part of the season they will always have the advantage in. They can change 7/8 players and still have the same quality in the team with ease.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19260 on: Today at 07:16:01 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm
I really can't see them dropping any points except when they play us.

They will though. Theyve looked like this in previous seasons then, for example, lose away to Newcastle, lose away to Norwich, lose at Wolves.
They struggled to put away 10 men Wolves at the weekend.

Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19261 on: Today at 08:18:02 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 12:20:40 am
An XG of 2 tonight, this is City in a nutshell. They'll smasj teams 5, 6 or 7 nil and will drop points somewhere along the line at home. They won a game you would expect them to win tonight against a team in patchy form and decimated by injuries.

Exactly this. Last night was their annual hammering of a willing team of whipping boys. Theyll probably go and lose at Newcastle at the weekend now - theyll have 90% possession and 32 shots, but Newcastle will win it 1-0 with their only shot on target in the whole game.

Seriously though, I think deano2727 is right - it wont quite be a repeat of 18/19, but us and Chelsea will need to need to sustain a very high level right to the end to stop City running away with it. Fortunately, I think were good enough to do that. But were still not even halfway through the season, so a lot could still change. Will De Bruyne be able to stay fit through to May?
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,388
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19262 on: Today at 08:27:12 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:18:02 am
Exactly this. Last night was their annual hammering of a willing team of whipping boys. They’ll probably go and lose at Newcastle at the weekend now - they’ll have 90% possession and 32 shots, but Newcastle will win it 1-0 with their only shot on target in the whole game.

Seriously though, I think deano2727 is right - it won’t quite be a repeat of 18/19, but us and Chelsea will need to need to sustain a very high level right to the end to stop City running away with it. Fortunately, I think we’re good enough to do that. But we’re still not even halfway through the season, so a lot could still change. Will De Bruyne be able to stay fit through to May?


To be fair to City I don't think De Bruyne has ever been essential to them. He has been in and out the team a lot these past few seasons and never really suffered and there is a question as to whether they even need him right now.

Even in the 18/19 season he missed loads of that season and they still clocked 98 points. Silva has really picked up the workload really.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 477 478 479 480 481 [482]   Go Up
« previous next »
 