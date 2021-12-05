« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
December 5, 2021, 01:06:04 pm
Is Ferran Torres injured or there is bad blood between him and Pep?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
December 5, 2021, 01:15:26 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on December  5, 2021, 01:06:04 pm
Is Ferran Torres injured or there is bad blood between him and Pep?


That story about him going to Barca came a bit out of nowhere. Might just be homesick and desperate to leave
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
December 7, 2021, 04:33:18 pm
Anyone see the dramatics on Sky Sports News regarding them playing in an empty stadium tonight? "THIS is what awaits Manchester City tonight" and cut to a super wide shot of the empty stadium. As if Man City didn't just win a league and reach a Champions League final under those circumstances over the course of a full season.

Watching any of their programming, like watching most main stream media, makes you feel like you're taking crazy pills.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
December 7, 2021, 04:37:48 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on December  5, 2021, 01:06:04 pm
Is Ferran Torres injured or there is bad blood between him and Pep?


He'll be sold for a record £350 million transfer to one of Man City's partner clubs in order to free up some funds and balance the books.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
December 7, 2021, 07:06:24 pm
Special breed that lot.

Someone shared their outrage on bluemoon about an article on the Echo website making some half arsed connection between the poor lad from Birmingham who's step mum and dad failed him so miserably and how he'd once said something about wanting to play for us.

It's beyond shameful from Reach media and something we've come to expect from them. Shoe horn in Liverpool FC into any story.

But why are the angry at us? Unless they think the club put the story out?

There's a wider thing about all football clubs using tragedies to tell us how wonderful they are.

It's not limited to any club and leaves a very unpleasant taste in the mouth
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
December 7, 2021, 08:56:36 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December  7, 2021, 07:06:24 pm
Special breed that lot.

Someone shared their outrage on bluemoon about an article on the Echo website making some half arsed connection between the poor lad from Birmingham who's step mum and dad failed him so miserably and how he'd once said something about wanting to play for us.

It's beyond shameful from Reach media and something we've come to expect from them. Shoe horn in Liverpool FC into any story.

But why are the angry at us? Unless they think the club put the story out?

There's a wider thing about all football clubs using tragedies to tell us how wonderful they are.

It's not limited to any club and leaves a very unpleasant taste in the mouth

Abu Dhabi fans default setting is to be angry at Liverpool. 

Its just jealousy, as it doesnt matter what they win, they know its meaningless. And Liverpool is everything they wish they where. Winning the right way, a wonderful human being as manager rather than a paranoid hypocrite who is only there for the money. European royalty, sell outs every game, incredible history built from scratch, basically everything they want and will never have, as everything they do have these days is built on dirty money.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
December 7, 2021, 08:59:06 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on December  7, 2021, 08:56:36 pm
Abu Dhabi fans default setting is to be angry at Liverpool. 

Its just jealousy, as it doesnt matter what they win, they know its meaningless. And Liverpool is everything they wish they where. Winning the right way, a wonderful human being as manager rather than a paranoid hypocrite who is only there for the money. European royalty, sell outs every game, incredible history built from scratch, basically everything they want and will never have, as everything they do have these days is built on dirty money.

Waiting for Pep to come out and complain he doesnt have enough full backs now that Walker is out of the knockout stage games.
Pathetic
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
December 7, 2021, 09:02:37 pm
Quote from: 12C on December  7, 2021, 08:59:06 pm
Waiting for Pep to come out and complain he doesnt have enough full backs now that Walker is out of the knockout stage games.
Pathetic
Nothing to worry about. Here comes an emergency 100m signing in January and they'll sell a 100m academy player no one heard of to NY City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
December 8, 2021, 08:00:05 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
December 8, 2021, 08:08:08 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December  8, 2021, 08:00:05 pm
State of them ;D

https://twitter.com/ODDSbible/status/1468297547684978692?t=7D6DEOH_aTtedlzVLb_haQ&s=19

should have mentioned that the link was NSFW - no one wants to see two pricks.*




*maybe porn stars. and effes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
December 8, 2021, 08:48:07 pm
Quote from: newterp on December  8, 2021, 08:08:08 pm
should have mentioned that the link was NSFW - no one wants to see two pricks.*




*maybe porn stars. and effes.

Sorry about that :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:02:14 pm
That 'penalty' was fucking risible
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:55:51 pm
Is Grealish officially a flop?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 06:16:04 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:55:51 pm
Is Grealish officially a flop?

Won't be talked about as they'll be up there with or without him. Very strange signing. Foden and Mahrez are both better options. Should have signed a striker instead. Sadly they'll inevitably get Kane or Haaland soon. I can only assume Kane is shit at the minute because he knows he's still going to City and is just keeping up appearances.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 06:53:20 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:55:51 pm
Is Grealish officially a flop?
If you don't support England / Manchester City or work for the English media then absolutely yes. Any other nationality for any other club and he's getting pelters.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:04:00 pm
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 06:53:20 pm
If you don't support England / Manchester City or work for the English media then absolutely yes. Any other nationality for any other club and he's getting pelters.
He is the new face of sportswashing so the media will never call him a flop.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:49:44 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:16:04 pm
Won't be talked about as they'll be up there with or without him. Very strange signing. Foden and Mahrez are both better options. Should have signed a striker instead. Sadly they'll inevitably get Kane or Haaland soon. I can only assume Kane is shit at the minute because he knows he's still going to City and is just keeping up appearances.
Rather they got Kane. He might not be done but he isn't going to suddenly hit the heights again IMO
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:55:58 pm
If they'd any sense they'd sign Vlahovic. He'd score bags of goals in that City side, has his best years ahead of him and he wouldn't cost anywhere near as much as Kane or Haaland.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:56:54 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:49:44 pm
Rather they got Kane. He might not be done but he isn't going to suddenly hit the heights again IMO
i think Spurs fucked up big time by not selling him, no way they get 100M this winter.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 08:01:40 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December  8, 2021, 08:00:05 pm
State of them ;D

https://twitter.com/ODDSbible/status/1468297547684978692?t=7D6DEOH_aTtedlzVLb_haQ&s=19
Do they have a commercial deal with Dsquared, seeing as they are both wearing the exact pair of jeans from that label.

I've seen Pep wearing their stuff as well.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 08:09:31 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:01:40 pm
Do they have a commercial deal with Dsquared, seeing as they are both wearing the exact pair of jeans from that label.

I've seen Pep wearing their stuff as well.

I'm pretty certain they do and have done for a few years/since Guardiola got there.
