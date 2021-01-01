Guardiola is a bit of a tit like but there appears to be mutual admiration with him and Klopp. And he's right, Klopp did push him to a new level. It may well of been a new level of spending for fear of Klopp getting the better of him again but a new level all the same. Klopp must be the hardest rival for any manager in the world to get the better of.
Imagine the complaints from opposition fans if everyone was actually on a level playing field financially. We'd win everything, every season, with Klopp in charge. But because it's not LFC hoovering up trophies it's easier for other fans to ignore.
If it were us owned by a country, spending obscene amounts of money and achieving success most clubs could only dream of, there would be uproar from the neutrals.
I find it quite sad really as a lot of fans of the pointless clubs (Norwich, Watford, Palace etc) who never even challenge for anything would prefer see City & Chelsea buy all their silverware rather than see us or United* win.
*Excluding the last few years where United's spending has been just as bad as the oil clubs.