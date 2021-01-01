Grealish



I really rate Jones and Elliot (especially Jones) but Grealish is a better player than them right now - so I'll take the proven commodity ahead of where the other two might be down the road

Not surprised Grealish is getting rubbished in here - think I posted it would happen in the summer post move.

He's a fantastic player, its just silly to claim he's a media creation, saw a lot of 'he gets all the ball at Villa it wont translate to a bigger club' - which hasn't been born out by his City performances at all - hes been really good so far this season. If we nullify him on Sunday we'll have done well - depends how aggressive / attacking they are, if hes constantly isolated and we can double up on him we won't have a problem but if its an open game he'll prosper



I'd agree with you that anyone would rather have him above Jones and Elliott at this point in time. However I think what most people on here think and I agree with, is that he was massively over priced and over hyped.He's a good player, maybe even very good but he's had ONE stand out season. I disagree that he's been very good this season, I think he's kind of blended into that City team, he doesn't stand out other than being their new stand out diver. He'll obviously need time to bed in and he's got a lot of good career ahead of him, but he's not everything the media has hyped him up to be.