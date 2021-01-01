« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Persephone

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18520 on: Today at 02:06:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:33:11 am
Grealish

*runs and hides*

I really rate Jones and Elliot (especially Jones) but Grealish is a better player than them right now - so I'll take the proven commodity ahead of where the other two might be down the road
Not surprised Grealish is getting rubbished in here - think I posted it would happen in the summer post move.
He's a fantastic player, its just silly to claim he's a media creation, saw a lot of 'he gets all the ball at Villa it wont translate to a bigger club' - which hasn't been born out by his City performances at all - hes been really good so far this season. If we nullify him on Sunday we'll have done well - depends how aggressive / attacking they are, if hes constantly isolated and we can double up on him we won't have a problem but if its an open game he'll prosper
I'd agree with you that anyone would rather have him above Jones and Elliott at this point in time. However I think what most people on here think and I agree with, is that he was massively over priced and over hyped.

He's a good player, maybe even very good but he's had ONE stand out season. I disagree that he's been very good this season, I think he's kind of blended into that City team, he doesn't stand out other than being their new stand out diver. He'll obviously need time to bed in and he's got a lot of good career ahead of him, but he's not everything the media has hyped him up to be.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18521 on: Today at 02:49:28 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:33:11 am
Grealish

*runs and hides*

I really rate Jones and Elliot (especially Jones) but Grealish is a better player than them right now - so I'll take the proven commodity ahead of where the other two might be down the road
Not surprised Grealish is getting rubbished in here - think I posted it would happen in the summer post move.
He's a fantastic player, its just silly to claim he's a media creation, saw a lot of 'he gets all the ball at Villa it wont translate to a bigger club' - which hasn't been born out by his City performances at all - hes been really good so far this season. If we nullify him on Sunday we'll have done well - depends how aggressive / attacking they are, if hes constantly isolated and we can double up on him we won't have a problem but if its an open game he'll prosper
Putting the debate about overall quality or potential to one side. You'd expect Grealish to be more developed as a player than Jones or Elliot.
He's just turned 26, so should be entering his prime years. Jones is 20 and played about 50 times for us.
red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18522 on: Today at 02:54:50 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:49:28 pm
Putting the debate about overall quality or potential to one side. You'd expect Grealish to be more developed as a player than Jones or Elliot.
He's just turned 26, so should be entering his prime years. Jones is 20 and played about 50 times for us.


I can't believe you needed to point that out. Grealish started in the semi against us didn't he under Rodgers?

Curtis was 14 then, Harvey was 12
MJD-L4

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18523 on: Today at 03:08:10 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:01:13 pm
Guardiola is a bit of a tit like but there appears to be mutual admiration with him and Klopp. And he's right, Klopp did push him to a new level. It may well of been a new level of spending for fear of Klopp getting the better of him again but a new level all the same. Klopp must be the hardest rival for any manager in the world to get the better of.

Imagine the complaints from opposition fans if everyone was actually on a level playing field financially. We'd win everything, every season, with Klopp in charge. But because it's not LFC hoovering up trophies it's easier for other fans to ignore.

 If it were us owned by a country, spending obscene amounts of money and achieving success most clubs could only dream of, there would be uproar from the neutrals.

I find it quite sad really as a lot of fans of the pointless clubs (Norwich, Watford, Palace etc) who never even challenge for anything would prefer see City & Chelsea buy all their silverware rather than see us or United* win.

*Excluding the last few years where United's spending has been just as bad as the oil clubs.

RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18524 on: Today at 03:13:09 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:41:57 pm
Liverpool v Manchester City: Whether its influencing referees when it comes to awarding Manchester United penalties or keeping Pep Guardiola on his toes as Manchester City manager, it seems Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been instrumental when it comes to making his mark on top flight football in Manchester.

Jurgen Klopps teams helped me to be a better manager, said Pep Guardiola ahead of Sundays big game at Anfield. He put me another level, to think about it, to prove myself, to be a better manager. That is the reason why I am still in this business.

On the prospect of bringing City to play in front of a post-lockdown capacity crowd at Anfield, Pep was similarly effusive. Im very pleased Anfield is full again and we can go there to play a game, he said. Its nice that the people are back and we can enjoy a fantastic atmosphere there. Hopefully we can handle it in a good way.

For us its an honour to be a rival with Liverpool. Decades ago we werent rivals to them. For many years we have tried to compete with these legendary clubs so its an honour.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/oct/01/premier-league-team-news-and-more-weekend-football-countdown-live

That's gonna go down well with their fans
He so wishes he was managing us, i remember when he won his 2nd European Cup against United and he was mentioning us in detail and Milan having more European cups and being legendary clubs Barca wanted to be.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18525 on: Today at 03:18:12 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:54:50 pm
I can't believe you needed to point that out. Grealish started in the semi against us didn't he under Rodgers?

Curtis was 14 then, Harvey was 12
I know what you mean. Didnt realise he played in that semi. Been trying to erase it from memory ever since  ;D.
Just shows how long hes been around.
red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18526 on: Today at 03:32:11 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:18:12 pm
I know what you mean. Didnt realise he played in that semi. Been trying to erase it from memory ever since  ;D.
Just shows how long hes been around.

I remember thinking he looked like a tidy player. This was after Villa fans acted the absolute beauts towards two of my mates kids.
disgraced cake

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18527 on: Today at 03:53:17 pm
Jones has had a career Grealish could only dream of. He's a league title winner. Grealish has spent half of his career playing in the lower leagues, and his best achievement was being taken to the Euros, where he barely got a kick in 7 games, and saw his reputation go through the roof because of this. After that he was signed for one hundred million big ones. I'll never not be baffled by how that happened.
afc turkish

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18528 on: Today at 04:01:54 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 03:08:10 pm

I find it quite sad really as a lot of fans of the pointless clubs (Norwich, Watford, Palace etc)


Norwich is the only one pointless.

Oh...
