Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18400 on: Yesterday at 06:13:34 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18401 on: Yesterday at 06:20:21 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:36:56 pm
A difficult period like that means they will likely have a corresponding easier period.
They're just flat track bullies. You don't hear a peep out of them when they get easy runs against cannon fodder as well as endless amounts of easy draws in cup competitions. Yet they get a short run of big games and they are crying and throwing their toys out of the pram.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18402 on: Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 05:31:45 pm
Out of interest, does anyone know the cheapest XI they'd be able to put out for a cup game if not including academy products?

We've got plenty of first team players like Matip, Robbo, Gomez Minamino etc that were either free or cost a pittance. They certainly can't say the same.

they can play Scot Carson in goal at least  ;D

He is the only free transfer signing they have in their 1st team squad.

Zinchenko is the only outfield player aquired for a modest fee. Their other goalie Zac Steffan cost around £7 mill or so, that is it for bargain fees.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18403 on: Yesterday at 06:54:27 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 17, 2021, 05:36:06 pm
When people on here keep referring to Pep as bald in a negative way I think we sound like massive dick heads.

I'm bald.

He is a bald prick.

I'm a bald game developer.

It's a description

So is Prick  :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18404 on: Yesterday at 06:54:50 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm
they can play Scot Carson in goal at least  ;D

He is the only free transfer signing they have in their 1st team squad.

Zinchenko is the only outfield player aquired for a modest fee. Their other goalie Zac Steffan cost around £7 mill or so, that is it for bargain fees.

Also, didnt he mention selecting academy players as something he would have to do because of injuries, like he had no other choice, rather than having confidence in choosing young players? Not a great confidence boost for the lads.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18405 on: Yesterday at 10:47:37 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm
they can play Scot Carson in goal at least  ;D

He is the only free transfer signing they have in their 1st team squad.

Zinchenko is the only outfield player aquired for a modest fee. Their other goalie Zac Steffan cost around £7 mill or so, that is it for bargain fees.
He's the only player in their squad with a CL medal. :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18406 on: Today at 12:32:54 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:47:37 pm
He's the only player in their squad with a CL medal. :D


Hahahahahaha absolutely love this.

One thing I find gas/mental/incredibly fucking annoying about this shower of shite, is the absolute constant spin and mad mental gymnastic angles they come up with to justify all their bullshit. I've just seen someone else peddle the "some fans dont come to champions league games because we feel hard done by from Uefa, we even boo the anthem!" as to why they can't sell out European games. It's absolutely mental.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18407 on: Today at 12:46:11 am
Quote from: a little break on Today at 12:32:54 am

Hahahahahaha absolutely love this.

One thing I find gas/mental/incredibly fucking annoying about this shower of shite, is the absolute constant spin and mad mental gymnastic angles they come up with to justify all their bullshit. I've just seen someone else peddle the "some fans dont come to champions league games because we feel hard done by from Uefa, we even boo the anthem!" as to why they can't sell out European games. It's absolutely mental.
So, they feel hard done to by those who rightly tried to bring them to heel because of their blatant cheating. They also boycott the very tournament Ped Clampett was brought in to purchase win by Abu Dhabi. The very tournament that is the Holy Grail of the oil state that props them up and the manager they so lavishly paid to do the job.

If you feel hard done to, you turn up and support your team, not abandon it on it's mission to buy win their Holy Grail.

I also assume that those very same 'supporters' will not celebrate lifting the CL trophy when they eventually do purchase win it?

Let's get things straight here: Shit sportswash. Shit 'fans'. Sporting abomination. Human rights abusers.  :wave
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18408 on: Today at 04:18:36 am
Some bad faith takes at the Etihad attendances in this thread

Can't believe you need it spelt out that you can't watch City at their ground if the dew point is 15, or when the moon in Taurus is connecting with Neptune in Pisces.

Add to that the air pressure topping 15 psi this side of a vernal equinox and it should be obvious why fans can't go. Don't tell me the ecliptic means nowt to yous!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18409 on: Today at 09:47:24 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:54:27 pm
I'm bald.

He is a bald prick.

I'm a bald game developer.

It's a description

So is Prick  :D

Klopp is the game developer supreme, although he isn't bald. Ole is neither bald nor a game developer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18410 on: Today at 10:36:32 am
Ped Clampett ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18411 on: Today at 12:18:53 pm
Spare a thought for poor Pep. Had to spend his last farthing on Jack Grealish rather than get a forward at the level of Lewandowski or Eto'o

Quote
Strikers are strikers. We dont have this weapon that teams like Chelsea, United or Tottenham or others have. We dont have a player to score 25 league goals for himself so we have to do it as a team. This is what we will try this season.

These are the most difficult players to take [buy]. We had the privilege to have Sergio for many years. Unfortunately for the last year and a half he was out with injuries and we could not use him much. We survived without him in a good way  in the way we played. There are two options that we have right now: complaining or saying we have exceptional players.

[...]

Always I had a striker in my career, said Guardiola. Like goalkeepers, strikers are the biggest specialists. I played with Samuel Etoo [at Barcelona], maybe the best or one of the best strikers I ever trained. What a player Samuel was. And [Thierry] Henry [at Barcelona], I dont know if hes a striker or what he is but Lionel Messi was able to score a few goals. There was [Robert] Lewandowski, Thomas Müller [at Bayern Munich], Sergio here: always I play with a striker. Gabriel [Jesus] likes to play more in lateral ways than central. We want it as a club because I think the club knows, not for me, that it needs a striker in the next years.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/24/pep-guardiola-admits-manchester-city-lack-prolific-striker
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18412 on: Today at 12:23:17 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:18:53 pm
Spare a thought for poor Pep. Had to spend his last farthing on Jack Grealish rather than get a forward at the level of Lewandowski or Eto'o
He bought Grealish despite a wealth of attacking midfielders to already choose from, he seems to have forgotten he needed a striker and a left back too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18413 on: Today at 12:27:13 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:18:53 pm
Spare a thought for poor Pep. Had to spend his last farthing on Jack Grealish rather than get a forward at the level of Lewandowski or Eto'o

Pep ABC: Always Be Complaining
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18414 on: Today at 12:28:23 pm
Funny he mentions Eto'o.

He actually despised Pep going from that footage on French chat show a few years back.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/31Vp5_vaO94" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/31Vp5_vaO94</a>
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18415 on: Today at 12:29:49 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:28:23 pm
Funny he mentions Eto'o.

He actually despised Pep going from that footage on French chat show a few years back that is on Youtube.
Eto'o is a bellend too apparently, saw Aiden McGeady talking about him at Everton on a podcast.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18416 on: Today at 12:31:24 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:23:17 pm
He bought Grealish despite a wealth of attacking midfielders to already choose from, he seems to have forgotten he needed a striker and a left back too.

That's what I don't get. Every man and his dog knew their number priority had to be a forward and then probably a LB.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18417 on: Today at 12:35:10 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:31:24 pm
That's what I don't get. Every man and his dog knew their number priority had to be a forward and then probably a LB.

Pep is just the sort of egotistical weirdo to think

"I am the genius here. So if everyone else is saying we need a forward... THEY MUST BE WRONG. IT DID NOT OCCUR TO ME AND THEY ARE NOT AT MY BALD LEVEL"

The joyluck, moneygrubbing, oil-swigging tit
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18418 on: Today at 12:45:01 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:18:53 pm
Spare a thought for poor Pep. Had to spend his last farthing on Jack Grealish rather than get a forward at the level of Lewandowski or Eto'o


Fair enough. Pep doesn't have a weapon like Ronaldo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18419 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:45:01 pm
Fair enough. Pep doesn't have a weapon like Ronaldo.

Although he is a weapon like Ronaldo.
