Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18240 on: Today at 10:42:04 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:26:09 pm
Where do you get the 9 points from? The table currently has us, Chelsea and Man Utd on 13 points, Man City on 10 points.
If they lose to Chelsea and us, and we win our respective games, then they will be 9 pts behind.

But it's too early in the season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18241 on: Today at 10:42:22 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:26:09 pm
Where do you get the 9 points from? The table currently has us, Chelsea and Man Utd on 13 points, Man City on 10 points.
Theoretically if Chelsea beat them next weekend and we beat them the weekend after that (assuming we beat Brentford). It would be nice to have that gap so early in the season but rule them out going on a ridiculous run at your peril. Itll be interesting to see how the Chelsea v City game goes. A full strength City side beats them I think. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18242 on: Today at 10:45:23 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:42:04 pm
If they lose to Chelsea and us, and we win our respective games, then they will be 9 pts behind.

But it's too early in the season.

The quoted poster used the present tense. And making such calculations is the very definition of counting one's chickens before they've hatched.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18243 on: Today at 10:48:36 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:22:57 pm
They are though. 9 points behind chelsea AND us already? Assuming one of those teams is capable of 90 points, which i'm sure we are, they're effectively done. They wont lose both though so it's irrelevant.

The season has barely started.
Three times in our recent history we were top at Christmas and ended up not winning the league. It is September. You never know whats going to happen.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18244 on: Today at 10:51:09 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:45:23 pm
The quoted poster used the present tense. And making such calculations is the very definition of counting one's chickens before they've hatched.
Absolutely. I was just clarifying what the "hypothetical" discussion above was about.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18245 on: Today at 11:06:05 pm
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 10:48:36 pm
The season has barely started.
Three times in our recent history we were top at Christmas and ended up not winning the league. It is September. You never know whats going to happen.

Weren't we the only club to have undergone that experience? You'd have thought that we of all people would know better than to calculate ahead.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18246 on: Today at 11:07:49 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:06:05 pm
Weren't we the only club to have undergone that experience? You'd have thought that we of all people would know better than to calculate ahead.
Only us, and four times, if I recall correctly... Four times!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18247 on: Today at 11:09:30 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 11:07:49 pm
Only us, and four times, if I recall correctly... Four times!

I know that Norwich did it in the first Premier League season. Don't know if Man Utd were top at Christmas when Blackburn won it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18248 on: Today at 11:16:33 pm
Now, now, we know Evertonians get excited in September, let's just beat Brentford please (after letting the reserves loose on Norwich)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18249 on: Today at 11:18:29 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 11:07:49 pm
Only us, and four times, if I recall correctly... Four times!
I remember us being 9 points ahead at Christmas 1996, beat Leeds or Middlesbrough 5-0 at home to get that lead, then David James shit the bed completely for the second half of the season
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18250 on: Today at 11:18:52 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:09:30 pm
I know that Norwich did it in the first Premier League season. Don't know if Man Utd were top at Christmas when Blackburn won it.
I stand corrected. I browsed to check after I posted that, dunno why that was in my head, but many other teams did that. The worst was Villa 19098/99, finished 6th.

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1219180/Premier-League-teams-top-on-Christmas-Day-Liverpool-bad-omen

We still did it four times though...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18251 on: Today at 11:20:29 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:45:23 pm
The quoted poster used the present tense. And making such calculations is the very definition of counting one's chickens before they've hatched.

Have they crossed the Anfield Road?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18252 on: Today at 11:26:54 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18253 on: Today at 11:35:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:51:52 pm
I've not seen this before, the glass tunnel at the Emptyhad, where people can pay upwards of £650 a game and gawk as the players like exhibits in a zoo.



https://hospitality.mancity.com/hospitality/the-tunnel-club-vvip/

The world's gone fucking mad, mad, mad. What the hell is a VVIP?  Even a VIP is a false concept, really representing someone with more money than sense, you can't be even more important than a very important person just because you have more money.

As for the Harvey Nicholls experience, my god, just go fucking shopping if you want that sort of shite.

Mad I say
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18254 on: Today at 11:41:10 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:18:29 pm
I remember us being 9 points ahead at Christmas 1996, beat Leeds or Middlesbrough 5-0 at home to get that lead, then David James shit the bed completely for the second half of the season

We beat Boro 5-1 and Fowler scored 4 including his 100ty for us the weekend before Christmas. We werent ever 9 clear though, I think the lead chopped and changed a bit too because I think we beat Forest after Christmas to go back to the top.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18255 on: Today at 11:42:40 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:51:32 pm
How was that penalty overturned is beyond me... What was the obvious error? Even on replays it looked like Walker blocked the attempt without playing the ball.

In real-time it looked a penalty. When you see the replay then its clearly a foul..can anyone give any reason why the referee thought it wasnt a penalty? Totally bizarre.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18256 on: Today at 11:48:41 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:42:40 pm
In real-time it looked a penalty. When you see the replay then its clearly a foul..can anyone give any reason why the referee thought it wasnt a penalty? Totally bizarre.

Atkinson / Moss - Ref / VAR
Both absolutely well out of their depth in their jobs.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #18257 on: Today at 11:49:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:51:52 pm
I've not seen this before, the glass tunnel at the Emptyhad, where people can pay upwards of £650 a game and gawk as the players like exhibits in a zoo.



https://hospitality.mancity.com/hospitality/the-tunnel-club-vvip/

Don;t spurs have the same thing at their new ground?
