Where do you get the 9 points from? The table currently has us, Chelsea and Man Utd on 13 points, Man City on 10 points.
If they lose to Chelsea and us, and we win our respective games, then they will be 9 pts behind.But it's too early in the season.
They are though. 9 points behind chelsea AND us already? Assuming one of those teams is capable of 90 points, which i'm sure we are, they're effectively done. They wont lose both though so it's irrelevant.
The quoted poster used the present tense. And making such calculations is the very definition of counting one's chickens before they've hatched.
The season has barely started.Three times in our recent history we were top at Christmas and ended up not winning the league. It is September. You never know whats going to happen.
Weren't we the only club to have undergone that experience? You'd have thought that we of all people would know better than to calculate ahead.
Only us, and four times, if I recall correctly... Four times!
I know that Norwich did it in the first Premier League season. Don't know if Man Utd were top at Christmas when Blackburn won it.
I've not seen this before, the glass tunnel at the Emptyhad, where people can pay upwards of £650 a game and gawk as the players like exhibits in a zoo. https://hospitality.mancity.com/hospitality/the-tunnel-club-vvip/
I remember us being 9 points ahead at Christmas 1996, beat Leeds or Middlesbrough 5-0 at home to get that lead, then David James shit the bed completely for the second half of the season
people like big dick nick.
How was that penalty overturned is beyond me... What was the obvious error? Even on replays it looked like Walker blocked the attempt without playing the ball.
In real-time it looked a penalty. When you see the replay then its clearly a foul
..can anyone give any reason why the referee thought it wasnt a penalty? Totally bizarre.
