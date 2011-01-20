Where do you get the 9 points from? The table currently has us, Chelsea and Man Utd on 13 points, Man City on 10 points.



Theoretically if Chelsea beat them next weekend and we beat them the weekend after that (assuming we beat Brentford). It would be nice to have that gap so early in the season but rule them out going on a ridiculous run at your peril. Itll be interesting to see how the Chelsea v City game goes. A full strength City side beats them I think.