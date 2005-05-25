« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1075125 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,798
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18160 on: Today at 10:07:02 am »
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,301
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18161 on: Today at 10:08:39 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:44:37 am
Is this true as I'd heard they'd gone down NFC like us?

My Spidey senses think it was a Man U fan playing a joke

100% true. I live in Manc now and heard a few who were offered then.

Think they were QR codes as you can still print the tickets out to be used.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,492
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18162 on: Today at 10:10:36 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:08:39 am
100% true. I live in Manc now and heard a few who were offered then.

Think they were QR codes as you can still print the tickets out to be used.

Someone should take a video and put it up online
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,614
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18163 on: Today at 10:14:02 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:08:39 am
100% true. I live in Manc now and heard a few who were offered then.

Think they were QR codes as you can still print the tickets out to be used.

Christ.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,125
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18164 on: Today at 10:16:50 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:14:02 am
Christ.

Don't even think he'd be able to fill their ground, his miracles weren't that great
Logged

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18165 on: Today at 10:18:48 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:08:39 am
100% true. I live in Manc now and heard a few who were offered then.

Think they were QR codes as you can still print the tickets out to be used.

They should go down the road the reps do in the likes of Santa Ponsa et al.or maybe they have already!
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,125
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18166 on: Today at 10:21:25 am »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 10:18:48 am
They should go down the road the reps do in the likes of Santa Ponsa et al.or maybe they have already!

They'd have more luck using press gangs
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,924
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18167 on: Today at 10:52:07 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:49:51 am
We need to stop comparing everyone to Klopp to be honest. Most managers are sulky as fuck, especially when your used to winning all the time and suddenly you don't. I wouldn't say he's got little man syndrome because he's suddenly called out the support of city, many years overdue.

He's not the most charasmatic but like I said not everyone is like Klopp and our next manager won't be like Klopp.

Klopp is always complaining himself tbf and gets a bad rap for it from other fans/media.

There's just something off about Guardiola. A lot of players he's managed before have said the same.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,505
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18168 on: Today at 10:56:14 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 05:29:11 pm
Walker doesnt run into him Walker stretched his leg across his body and makes no contact with the ball
This. Penalty should have stood. That gets given against Joe Gomez.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,144
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18169 on: Today at 10:59:01 am »
Itd be a con if he hasnt given it and then stuck with it after going to the monitor. But to give it and turn overturn it is just incredible. What on earth did he see on the monitor that was different to his reasons for giving it in the first place?

I think there are some dodgy refs but to be fair to Moss I just think hes fucking dreadful
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18170 on: Today at 11:01:30 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:16:50 am
Don't even think he'd be able to fill their ground, his miracles weren't that great

Don't knock it. With just 7 families and a few small kids, He was able to fill 5000 seats at the Etihad. Admittedly, that still left the stadium a few thousand short, but miracles only go so far.

Also, note Guardiola's admission that he only had 10 minutes to prepare for Southampton. This is direct corroboration of the Book of Genesis, which told of how God spent six days feuding with the Manchester City Supporters Club, and spent 10 minutes of the seventh day preparing for the Southampton game. The rest of the seventh day was spent resting, which Sky televised yesterday.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18171 on: Today at 11:03:47 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:21:25 am
They'd have more luck using press gangs

Drain a pint of free beer, only to find a Man City ticket at the bottom of the glass.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,505
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18172 on: Today at 11:08:47 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:06:04 pm
https://www.rentacrowduk.co.uk/
This is shocking but it instantly reminds me of the City ads where the fans are singing a song to the tune of "If You're Happy and You Know It". The plasticity was so cringe it gave me toothache.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,080
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18173 on: Today at 11:12:30 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:59:01 am
Itd be a con if he hasnt given it and then stuck with it after going to the monitor. But to give it and turn overturn it is just incredible. What on earth did he see on the monitor that was different to his reasons for giving it in the first place?

I think there are some dodgy refs but to be fair to Moss I just think hes fucking dreadful

Urgh
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,144
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18174 on: Today at 11:18:08 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:12:30 am
Urgh

Did someone spend the night playing farming video games and woke up a bit tired and cranky? :)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,848
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18175 on: Today at 11:19:54 am »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 10:53:58 pm
An irrelevant club. They try to make themselves important. The nouveau riche  of all clubs. No matter what they win there will always be a big fuck off asterisk beside it, no matter what. I reckon when Pep goes, and if that happens with CL, they will drift off into nothing.
Do you really think that will happen? As long as they are backed by Abu Dhabi they will be competitive. Maybe it will be more on a Chelsea basis where they are hiring and firing on a regular basis but they're not going to go away as long as they can splurge the gross amounts that they do.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,125
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18176 on: Today at 11:45:03 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:18:08 am
Did someone spend the night playing farming video games and woke up a bit tired and cranky? :)

No he was on Euro truck simulator and had to spend the night in a lay by then had to shit in a carrier bag this morning
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18177 on: Today at 11:47:45 am »
What is this fuckwittery on the BBC site? "Citizens" - really?

Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,492
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18178 on: Today at 11:58:30 am »
"Always when the game is not good I feel bad."

The philosopher of our times, really.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,505
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18179 on: Today at 12:00:44 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:42:30 am
I'm on the no penalty train. If you look at the replay, Walker is about to play the ball until Armstrong slides into him. And honestly, I think Southampton would have shit themselves if they'd have gone 1-0 up, even against 10 men.
To be honest, I was thinking this as well. Probably for the best that it wasn't given, even though it I think it was a penalty. City has been storming back from 1-0s in recent months. Better it stayed 0-0 to let the complacency set in until towards the end of the match when they went all out to try and win it with time running out.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,301
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18180 on: Today at 12:08:44 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 11:47:45 am
What is this fuckwittery on the BBC site? "Citizens" - really?



Ive noticed more and more articles about them lately, apparently by proper journos on respected sites, seem like theyre actually written by a fan or PR department.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18181 on: Today at 12:12:30 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 11:47:45 am
What is this fuckwittery on the BBC site? "Citizens" - really?



Sportswashing. Journos aiding in making them sound like they are the peoples team.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,798
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18182 on: Today at 12:43:40 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:45:03 am
No he was on Euro truck simulator and had to spend the night in a lay by then had to shit in a carrier bag this morning

He'd ran out of bogroll and had to wipe his arse on a leaf as well.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,060
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18183 on: Today at 12:46:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:43:40 pm
He'd ran out of bogroll and had to wipe his arse on a leaf as well.

Speaking from experience?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,798
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18184 on: Today at 12:51:52 pm »
I've not seen this before, the glass tunnel at the Emptyhad, where people can pay upwards of £650 a game and gawk as the players like exhibits in a zoo.



https://hospitality.mancity.com/hospitality/the-tunnel-club-vvip/
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,798
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18185 on: Today at 12:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:46:48 pm
Speaking from experience?

Might be ;D
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,021
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18186 on: Today at 12:53:28 pm »
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 09:50:07 am
Fucking hell, they sound more like the Bitters by the day, apart from the winning buying things with blood soaked oil money of course!😂😂
Fixed that for you fella.
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18187 on: Today at 12:56:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:51:52 pm
I've not seen this before, the glass tunnel at the Emptyhad, where people can pay upwards of £650 a game and gawk as the players like exhibits in a zoo.



https://hospitality.mancity.com/hospitality/the-tunnel-club-vvip/

VVIP?
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,125
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18188 on: Today at 12:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:46:48 pm
Speaking from experience?

Rob uses old yorkie wrappers, don't use the shiny side though
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,798
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18189 on: Today at 01:00:52 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:57:10 pm
Rob uses old yorkie wrappers, don't use the shiny side though

Learnt my lesson in juniors and the plastic spread it up yer back bog roll
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,941
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18190 on: Today at 01:00:55 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:12:30 pm
Sportswashing. Journos aiding in making them sound like they are the peoples team.

The BBC Sports report on the Southampton game was peppered with comments about a "raucous crowd" being "near-capacity".
On the Match of the Day you could see hundreds of empty seats, all around the front tiers that were visible on camera.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,798
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18191 on: Today at 01:02:49 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 01:00:55 pm
The BBC Sports report on the Southampton game was peppered with comments about a "raucous crowd" being "near-capacity".
On the Match of the Day you could see hundreds of empty seats, all around the front tiers that were visible on camera.

Huge gaps behind the goal at their end
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Up
« previous next »
 