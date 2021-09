I think that is why they are upset



it’s also how he says things, and why he says them, the man has no sort of feel for fanbases (fair enough, tough to have a feel for their weird lot). He isn’t a coach that gets emotionally invested, he cares little about them or the club. He just hates that the club he is at is looked down at and laughed at because of the awful support.Funny thing is - having no fans helped them last season, so he may just want to shut up. But it’s his image that he’s upset about. He has a huge ego, and being at a club that most people really don't care about grinds his gears.