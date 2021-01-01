« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 446 447 448 449 450 [451]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1065725 times)

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,809
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18000 on: Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm »
Chelsea, Man City and PSG - the 3 most plastic clubs there has ever been in the history of the game. Nobody takes genuine notice when they win.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,453
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18001 on: Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm
Chelsea, Man City and PSG - the 3 most plastic clubs there has ever been in the history of the game. Nobody takes genuine notice when they win.
Is the right answer; I don't give a fuck what they win.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,004
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18002 on: Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm
Chelsea, Man City and PSG - the 3 most plastic clubs there has ever been in the history of the game. Nobody takes genuine notice when they win.
There have been other plastic pretenders, off the top of my head, Monaco (although they had a fairly decent history beforehand), Malaga, and Anzhi from Dagestan in Russia.
Logged

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,598
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18003 on: Yesterday at 11:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 05:36:06 pm
When people on here keep referring to Pep as bald in a negative way I think we sound like massive dick heads.

I think youre in a minority. Its a piss take thread.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,642
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18004 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 02:18:13 pm
Pep's got form for shitting on the city fans

On that occasion, in September 2016, 30,270 turned up to boo the Champions League anthem

 :lmao

I mean wtf is wrong with them?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,453
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18005 on: Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 05:36:06 pm
When people on here keep referring to Pep as bald in a negative way I think we sound like massive dick heads.
Keep your hair on mate  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18006 on: Yesterday at 11:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:06:12 pm


The fella at the front looking to our right, at the girl...

...seems to have a twin a few rows back just to the left of the fella with the painted face. Might even be a triplet towards the top left of the lower tier.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,741
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18007 on: Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm
Keep your hair on mate  ::)

He needs to Regain some perspective
Logged

Online EnfieldRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • Where's the beef?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18008 on: Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm
None of them have got a pint. They just go the pub to sing?

IIRC its because the club didnt want to depict alcohol out of respect for the owners so the actors all had pints of water - which is completely normal
Logged

Online EnfieldRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • Where's the beef?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18009 on: Yesterday at 11:54:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm
He needs to Regain some perspective

£100m was a lot toupee for Grealish
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18010 on: Yesterday at 11:58:55 pm »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Yesterday at 09:12:36 pm
Never gets old. Pep Fawltyola.

Indeed, the closest we'll ever get to seeing Pep thrash the 4th official with a branch
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18011 on: Today at 12:03:02 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm
Chelsea, Man City and PSG - the 3 most plastic clubs there has ever been in the history of the game. Nobody takes genuine notice when they win.

Indeed, yes. It's a bit like Peter Stringfellow's conquests, meaningless cash based but fundamentally empty experiences.

(not that he gets up to much these days, being dead n all)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 446 447 448 449 450 [451]   Go Up
« previous next »
 