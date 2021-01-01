Chelsea, Man City and PSG - the 3 most plastic clubs there has ever been in the history of the game. Nobody takes genuine notice when they win.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
When people on here keep referring to Pep as bald in a negative way I think we sound like massive dick heads.
Pep's got form for shitting on the city fans
Keep your hair on mate
None of them have got a pint. They just go the pub to sing?
He needs to Regain some perspective
Never gets old. Pep Fawltyola.
