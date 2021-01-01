« previous next »
Offline KirkVanHouten

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,962
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #17840 on: Yesterday at 10:27:01 pm
Those Pep comments really made me laugh. But by far the best bit, is all the justification they try to give. Their atmosphere was one of the worst Ive ever seen in the CL. All the talk about difficulties getting there and into the ground arent unique to them. Every team has the same struggles and yet they are the only ones who never fill out their ground. It happens every year in the CL too

Its truly hilarious when you consider what sort of atmosphere Newcastle or even Villa fans would bring to that fixture if theyd qualified in citys place.
Offline HeartAndSoul

  OneWillBurn
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,538
  RedOrDead
Reply #17841 on: Yesterday at 10:29:05 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 09:15:25 pm
If City want to have a full ground every home game then they should build a smaller stadium.

I am sure they are planning on expanding their stadium? Is that so they can cook the books even more?

There is no reason why they should be expanding when they cant even fill out what they have currently.
Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,096
Reply #17842 on: Yesterday at 10:29:55 pm
The attendance for the Wycome League Cup game will be a record low next week.
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,436
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #17843 on: Yesterday at 10:47:57 pm
Bluemoon with the audacity to mock 7 times European Cup winners AC Milan because Klopp said the game was a proper Champions league Tie

A club with no European Cups to the name and are only in the tournament annually because of State finanancial doping, and their fanbase is mocking the mighty and great AC Milan status in football. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,416
Reply #17844 on: Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm
AC Milan get more fans at San Siro playing Sassuolo than City would in a Champions League Final. Stay in your lane you smalltime c*nts. Come back when you have a European Trophy to your name, you know, the one we have six of.
Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 27,340
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Reply #17845 on: Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:35:27 pm
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58588730

Nathan Ake's Dad dies after he scores his first champs league goal. He knew he was sick but turned out to do his job.. Respect and best regards.

Ah shit, that's really sad, he can't have been that old either, hope it was peaceful for him at least.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline JamesG L4

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,450
Reply #17846 on: Yesterday at 11:04:37 pm
Wowcher FC

Brilliant fusion of a billionaire state and a non existent fan base who dont care.

Pep must go to bed knowing nobody cares about it, especially the Man City fans.
---It's just a ride and we can change it any time we want. It's only a choice. No effort, no work, no job, no savings and money, a choice, right now, between fear and love-- william melvin hicks

Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,550
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #17847 on: Yesterday at 11:28:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:15:23 pm


The irony of 'The Mancunian Way' on a stand that has no fans in the top tier.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 27,340
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Reply #17848 on: Yesterday at 11:30:43 pm
Just seen some claims on social media that the low attendance was due to them having cocked up with the new NFC system and STs weren't able to transfer their seats until the day of the game.

Like 15k STs couldn't make it last night! ;D

Oh and it's in a working class area don't you know, they can't afford it like these rich Liverpool and United fans can. :(
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 27,340
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Reply #17849 on: Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:28:01 pm
The irony of 'The Mancunian Way' on a stand that has no fans in the top tier.

Mancunian Way is deffo usually busier than that!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,931
Reply #17850 on: Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:47:57 pm
Bluemoon with the audacity to mock 7 times European Cup winners AC Milan because Klopp said the game was a proper Champions league Tie

A club with no European Cups to the name and are only in the tournament annually because of State finanancial doping, and their fanbase is mocking the mighty and great AC Milan status in football. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Beyond parody. :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/liverpool-thread-2021-22.351468/page-75
Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 27,340
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Reply #17851 on: Yesterday at 11:35:19 pm
Why do they think we were booing Hendo, cos of the ear cupping thing he does?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,908
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Reply #17852 on: Today at 01:19:11 am
I can't believe this story, Pep talking about fans needing to come to the game.

Do the press think we were born yesterday?

Quote
That feeling within the supporter base has long frustrated the owners and management and it seemed to spill out into the public domain on Wednesday night as Guardiola hit out at the 38,062 crowd.


No way they had 38k there!
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  The cheesy side of town
Reply #17853 on: Today at 01:24:32 am
The bizarre thing is that they used to get large crowds in division 2, they went up when they went down.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline him_15

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,693
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #17854 on: Today at 02:29:04 am
What can City possibly do to fill in the stadium?
Believer

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,261
  • Awkward Squad
Reply #17855 on: Today at 03:12:30 am
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 02:29:04 am
What can City possibly do to fill in the stadium?

More and even larger advertising boards? ;)
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online ScouserAtHeart

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,469
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Reply #17856 on: Today at 04:14:24 am
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 02:29:04 am
What can City possibly do to fill in the stadium?

Concrete
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,018
  • Bam!
Reply #17857 on: Today at 06:16:30 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:30:43 pm
Just seen some claims on social media that the low attendance was due to them having cocked up with the new NFC system and STs weren't able to transfer their seats until the day of the game.

Like 15k STs couldn't make it last night! ;D

Oh and it's in a working class area don't you know, they can't afford it like these rich Liverpool and United fans can. :(

There were being advertised on facebook on Wednesday afternoon for 20 quid.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Nitramdorf

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,790
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #17858 on: Today at 06:36:16 am
I like the line about the bald twat being "absolutely the best coach in the world". Hes not even the best coach in Manchester, #OLEIN

My god i hate whatever Manchester City are now.
Online jacobs chains

  Kopite
  Posts: 530
  • Rarely rattled
Reply #17859 on: Today at 06:46:16 am
I was talking to a mate of mine (long time City fan) about the attendances yesterday and he says it's actually worse than it looks on TV. What City are doing in his section is putting in a row of season ticket holders, then a row of open sale seats, then a row of season ticket holders. So long as the season ticket holders turn up you don't see the empty seats. The drawback for him is that, come a big game, he has a bunch of tourists waving their phones or iPads around all game.

Oh, and the problem with the new ticket system has a small bit of truth to it. My mate was sent his 'ticket' for the next Prem match not the Champions League game. It took him a couple of minutes to sort out. It was almost like the club knew no one wanted to go to the game.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,893
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Reply #17860 on: Today at 07:04:38 am
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 10:27:01 pm
Those Pep comments really made me laugh. But by far the best bit, is all the justification they try to give. Their atmosphere was one of the worst Ive ever seen in the CL. All the talk about difficulties getting there and into the ground arent unique to them. Every team has the same struggles and yet they are the only ones who never fill out their ground. It happens every year in the CL too

Its truly hilarious when you consider what sort of atmosphere Newcastle or even Villa fans would bring to that fixture if theyd qualified in citys place.

How is City's ground harder to get to than Anfield or than anywhere else? It's a mile out of Manc city centre with its own tram station. They love an excuse.

Like Ev fans they supposedly all live within the heart of the city anyway.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
