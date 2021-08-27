« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17800 on: August 27, 2021, 04:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on August 27, 2021, 04:50:25 pm
I think if someone drops 125 mill on the table for him Dortmund would probably take it. Haaland might prefer to wait as you say, but if its a club he fancies anyway then I wouldnt rule out a last minute move.

This late in the window - I reckon Dortmund tell them to get lost for that amount, they have little time to sign someone and the sesaon is already up and running and they planned with him. Same situation with Sancho last year, theyd rather have the extra season and compete, and plan ahead, and take the lesser amount.
"I'm pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that's no problem" - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17801 on: August 27, 2021, 05:02:23 pm »
Petroleum Guardiola

What? That's it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17802 on: August 27, 2021, 05:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on August 27, 2021, 01:56:23 pm
Pep on Kane: "Tottenham did not want to negotiate. They didnt want to talk, so we didnt talk. We tried to open the door but the big master of negotiations, Daniel Levy, who knows everything, wouldnt. Maybe I would do the same if I had Harry Kane."

Big soft spoilt twat.
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You don't win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17803 on: August 27, 2021, 05:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on August 27, 2021, 10:37:13 am
Let's refrain from commenting on the Mendy story. Plenty of other stuff going on over there that can be discussed. Cheers.

Uhh, can we at least discuss what did ManC know and when as this is pretty fucked up?



So he was arrested in November 2020 and January 2021 yet look at this from Pep from their game against Chelsea in January.



Or this Guardian article:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jan/03/manchester-city-to-hold-investigation-after-benjamin-mendy-hosts-nye-party-covid-rules

Again without commenting directly on the case something is really messed up here and ManC should also be under investigation here.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17804 on: August 27, 2021, 05:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 27, 2021, 05:21:43 pm
Uhh, can we at least discuss what did ManC know and when as this is pretty fucked up?



So he was arrested in November 2020 and January 2021 yet look at this from Pep from their game against Chelsea in January.



Or this Guardian article:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jan/03/manchester-city-to-hold-investigation-after-benjamin-mendy-hosts-nye-party-covid-rules

Again without commenting directly on the case something is really messed up here and ManC should also be under investigation here.
Well, we know nothing about this.  We dont know if Manchester City knew of any of this other than the house party.

Its really really not a good thing for us to get tribal over, it really isnt.

What is worrying, is that potentially, a sex offender may have been released on bail only ot offend again. And if true, thats awful for the victims.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17805 on: August 27, 2021, 05:24:29 pm »
Its not been a good few days for the sportswashers really, has it?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17806 on: August 27, 2021, 05:27:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 27, 2021, 05:24:25 pm
Well, we know nothing about this.  We dont know if Manchester City knew of any of this other than the house party.

Its really really not a good thing for us to get tribal over, it really isnt.
Its not a good idea to get tribal, you are absolutely correct,  but when you see the shit on blueloon about murderers bin dipping scum etc naturally some people will resort to that.
The whole story is quite shocking but I agree, we should all refrain from commenting directly on it until the trial has run its course.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17807 on: August 27, 2021, 05:28:38 pm »
Don't start this shit again or the thread will get locked

You know what people on here are like ;D

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17808 on: August 27, 2021, 05:31:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 27, 2021, 05:24:25 pm
Well, we know nothing about this.  We dont know if Manchester City knew of any of this other than the house party.

Its really really not a good thing for us to get tribal over, it really isnt.

What is worrying, is that potentially, a sex offender may have been released on bail only ot offend again. And if true, thats awful for the victims.

That's why I'm trying to make it clear that I'm not discussing the allegations themselves, more that there should be as much scrutiny over what ManC knew and when as what Mendy is getting.  I suppose you're right that it will probably just devolve into ugliness.  But when you read this it's a whole different level from the money laundering/sportswashing and shouldn't just be hand waved away either.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17809 on: August 27, 2021, 05:34:23 pm »
A premier league and international footballer has been remanded in custody charged with 4 counts of rape.   That's FACT.  Not "Them scousers" making things up, but an actual hard FACT

Whether he gets found guilty or not remains to be seen of course.  You just cant pretend this isn't serious and stop grown men and women wanting to talk about it.

This is much bigger news than that of Billionaire owned Abu Dhabi FC almost signed a Billionaire 36-year-old striker from Juventus and is likely going to go down as the biggest and most high profile criminal trial of a footballer...EVER.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17810 on: Today at 07:41:53 pm »
Gonna open this, you know the rules and the consequences :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17811 on: Today at 07:46:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:41:53 pm
Gonna open this, you know the rules and the consequences :)

At least we can all laugh at Guardiola and his whining for some fans to turn up at the weekend in the right place now  ;D
"I'm pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that's no problem" - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17812 on: Today at 07:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:46:10 pm
At least we can all laugh at Guardiola and his whining for some fans to turn up at the weekend in the right place now  ;D

38k in a 55k stadium for the first CL game back with fans for 18 months :lmao
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17813 on: Today at 07:47:47 pm »
Manchester City fans tell Pep Guardiola to stick to coaching after support plea

I would like more people to come, said manager after win
Fans group feel he has needlessly inflamed situation

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/16/manchester-city-fans-pull-up-pep-guardiola-for-comments-on-home-attendances
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17814 on: Today at 07:49:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:41:53 pm
Gonna open this, you know the rules and the consequences :)

Why was this shut down in the first place? Not enough support?



:D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17815 on: Today at 07:49:39 pm »
Guardeliaola

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17816 on: Today at 07:49:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:47:06 pm
38k in a 55k stadium for the first CL game back with fans for 18 months :lmao

Did you know that Covid ravaged the roadways and car parks?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17817 on: Today at 07:56:21 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:47:47 pm
Manchester City fans tell Pep Guardiola to stick to coaching after support plea

I would like more people to come, said manager after win
Fans group feel he has needlessly inflamed situation

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/16/manchester-city-fans-pull-up-pep-guardiola-for-comments-on-home-attendances

Tell ya what though this line in that article is absolute rubbish:

The club has historically struggled to fill the stadium for European nights with many fans unconvinced by Uefas blue-ribbon, rebranded tournament and have even booed the anthem prior to kick-off.

They struggle to fill the stadium for any game. Everyone knows they pad attendance figures. They pretend to not like the CL as a convenient excuse. The fans are absolutely desperate to win it more than anything, partly because they think that it will finally give them some respect (it wont like, but they can dream).
"I'm pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that's no problem" - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17818 on: Today at 08:03:30 pm »
I'm so confused, they sell out every game, it's in the their accounts, yet Pep is asking fans to show up?

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17819 on: Today at 08:06:24 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58586684

Quote
He [Guardiola] is absolutely the best coach in the world but, in the nicest possible way, I think maybe he should stick to that.

I like how the Secretary of the supporter's group thinks it's not the coach's business whether the fans turn up or not, as if it does not in any way affect the team's performance.

Quote
"People refer to the Etihad as the 'Emptyhad'. It's a little bit of fun by the opposition supporters but there's no justification for it.

Apart from the thousands of empty seats everyone can see on TV every home game.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17820 on: Today at 08:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:03:30 pm
I'm so confused, they sell out every game, it's in the their accounts, yet Pep is asking fans to show up? It's almost like they're lying when they say they sell out every game?



Traffic on the M60 and Ashton Old Road can be an utter nightmare, thousands get stuck for every home game in it and sadly miss the game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17821 on: Today at 08:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:56:21 pm
Tell ya what though this line in that article is absolute rubbish:

The club has historically struggled to fill the stadium for European nights with many fans unconvinced by Uefas blue-ribbon, rebranded tournament and have even booed the anthem prior to kick-off.

They struggle to fill the stadium for any game. Everyone knows they pad attendance figures. They pretend to not like the CL as a convenient excuse. The fans are absolutely desperate to win it more than anything, partly because they think that it will finally give them some respect (it wont like, but they can dream).

Manchester Guardian journalist twisting themselves into knots trying to put a positive spin on a story about a Manchester football club, what a surprise.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17822 on: Today at 08:15:23 pm »





Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17823 on: Today at 08:16:25 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17824 on: Today at 08:22:45 pm »
What amuses me is that if they were truly secure in their own success the catcalls from rival fans wouldn't bother them.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do. I sit.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17825 on: Today at 08:24:42 pm »
They've taken 1000 seats away too for the advertising hoardings and still cannot fill the stadium.
