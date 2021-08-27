I think if someone drops 125 mill on the table for him Dortmund would probably take it. Haaland might prefer to wait as you say, but if its a club he fancies anyway then I wouldnt rule out a last minute move.
Pep on Kane: "Tottenham did not want to negotiate. They didnt want to talk, so we didnt talk. We tried to open the door but the big master of negotiations, Daniel Levy, who knows everything, wouldnt. Maybe I would do the same if I had Harry Kane."
Let's refrain from commenting on the Mendy story. Plenty of other stuff going on over there that can be discussed. Cheers.
Uhh, can we at least discuss what did ManC know and when as this is pretty fucked up?So he was arrested in November 2020 and January 2021 yet look at this from Pep from their game against Chelsea in January.Or this Guardian article:https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jan/03/manchester-city-to-hold-investigation-after-benjamin-mendy-hosts-nye-party-covid-rulesAgain without commenting directly on the case something is really messed up here and ManC should also be under investigation here.
Well, we know nothing about this. We dont know if Manchester City knew of any of this other than the house party.Its really really not a good thing for us to get tribal over, it really isnt.
Well, we know nothing about this. We dont know if Manchester City knew of any of this other than the house party.Its really really not a good thing for us to get tribal over, it really isnt.What is worrying, is that potentially, a sex offender may have been released on bail only ot offend again. And if true, thats awful for the victims.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Gonna open this, you know the rules and the consequences
At least we can all laugh at Guardiola and his whining for some fans to turn up at the weekend in the right place now
38k in a 55k stadium for the first CL game back with fans for 18 months
Manchester City fans tell Pep Guardiola to stick to coaching after support pleaI would like more people to come, said manager after winFans group feel he has needlessly inflamed situationhttps://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/16/manchester-city-fans-pull-up-pep-guardiola-for-comments-on-home-attendances
He [Guardiola] is absolutely the best coach in the world but, in the nicest possible way, I think maybe he should stick to that.
"People refer to the Etihad as the 'Emptyhad'. It's a little bit of fun by the opposition supporters but there's no justification for it.
I'm so confused, they sell out every game, it's in the their accounts, yet Pep is asking fans to show up? It's almost like they're lying when they say they sell out every game?
Tell ya what though this line in that article is absolute rubbish:The club has historically struggled to fill the stadium for European nights with many fans unconvinced by Uefas blue-ribbon, rebranded tournament and have even booed the anthem prior to kick-off.They struggle to fill the stadium for any game. Everyone knows they pad attendance figures. They pretend to not like the CL as a convenient excuse. The fans are absolutely desperate to win it more than anything, partly because they think that it will finally give them some respect (it wont like, but they can dream).
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.84]