Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1051384 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17760 on: Today at 02:07:52 pm »
Mel Reddy seems to be suggesting it's far from a done deal.

Even at the point he could go back to Salford City Reds.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17761 on: Today at 02:11:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:32:08 pm
He will drive Guardiola out of his mind as there will be no tracking back, it's probably just as well he has no hair, as he'll be pulling it out by the handfuls inside three months. It will also lead him to tampering even more as to how he sets his team up. We know how Guardiola loves to do that. Miguel Delaney has just pointed out on twitter, Juventus wanted to play Guardiola like football but can't with Ronaldo. So, now City have gone and brought him instead! Such a strange move.
"Twice... Twiiiicccccceeeee... I told you to track back, you preening show pony..."
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17762 on: Today at 02:12:31 pm »
That's tremendous. I bet he used to call women tarts when he was trying to chat them up as a younger man and got rejected.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17763 on: Today at 02:13:32 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:51:45 pm
Victoria Woods bucket list?
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:54:14 pm
Capon is Victoria Wood? Is this a seance?
haha you girls avin fun ;D

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17764 on: Today at 02:22:25 pm »
Of the 38 league fixtures that City have to play, on paper 30 of them are bankers. Obviously there will be the odd banana skin here and there, but outside of the 8 fixtures against us, Chelsea, United, and possibly Leicester, everything else is pretty much a gimme for them. They don't really need Ronaldo to hit 90-ish points. They'll do that with or without him

My guess is this signing is down to Pep wanting to have one more roll of the dice with the Champions League. Even at 36, Ronaldo is a major Ace to have in that competition. Say what you want about him, his track record of delivering goals in big games against quality opposition is second to none.

If Pep wins a 3rd CL then he'll probably call time on his City days and go take the Spanish job. That's the only explanation for this that I can see
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17765 on: Today at 02:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 02:22:25 pm
Of the 38 league fixtures that City have to play, on paper 30 of them are bankers. Obviously there will be the odd banana skin here and there, but outside of the 8 fixtures against us, Chelsea, United, and possibly Leicester, everything else is pretty much a gimme for them. They don't really need Ronaldo to hit 90-ish points. They'll do that with or without him

My guess is this signing is down to Pep wanting to have one more roll of the dice with the Champions League. Even at 36, Ronaldo is a major Ace to have in that competition. Say what you want about him, his track record of delivering goals in big games against quality opposition is second to none.

If Pep wins a 3rd CL then he'll probably call time on his City days and go take the Spanish job. That's the only explanation for this that I can see

Spurs?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17766 on: Today at 02:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:11:11 pm
"Twice... Twiiiicccccceeeee... I told you to track back, you preening show pony..."

We need that gif. 😀
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17767 on: Today at 02:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:56:23 pm
Pep on Kane: "Tottenham did not want to negotiate. They didnt want to talk, so we didnt talk. We tried to open the door but the big master of negotiations, Daniel Levy, who knows everything, wouldnt. Maybe I would do the same if I had Harry Kane."
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17768 on: Today at 02:31:30 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17769 on: Today at 02:34:16 pm »
United it is then.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17770 on: Today at 02:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:56:23 pm
Pep on Kane: "Tottenham did not want to negotiate. They didnt want to talk, so we didnt talk. We tried to open the door but the big master of negotiations, Daniel Levy, who knows everything, wouldnt. Maybe I would do the same if I had Harry Kane."
Bizarre fella. Like everyone should just give them what they want when they ask. Absolute nutter
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17771 on: Today at 02:36:53 pm »
Cheque Guardiola now backtracking on him leaving Abu Dhabi in 2 years.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17772 on: Today at 02:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:34:16 pm
United it is then.
Either way i cant see Manchester ever getting over this.

Blur must be laughing their heads off
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17773 on: Today at 02:38:27 pm »
@MelissaReddy_
Manchester City briefing that they're not signing Cristiano. "Considered the possibility, but decided against it."

@MarkOgden_
Man Utd now frontrunners to sign Ronaldo. Negotiations and text exchanges with former team-mates in early hours of this morning appear to have swung the deal in United's favour
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17774 on: Today at 02:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:38:27 pm
@MelissaReddy_
Manchester City briefing that they're not signing Cristiano. "Considered the possibility, but decided against it."

@MarkOgden_
Man Utd now frontrunners to sign Ronaldo. Negotiations and text exchanges with former team-mates in early hours of this morning appear to have swung the deal in United's favour

Hence that Rio tweet earlier
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17775 on: Today at 02:39:35 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:31:30 pm
Bluemoon right now over Ronaldo :lmao

https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/cristiano-ronaldo-city-confirm-they-wont-be-signing-him.351585/page-1256

The self entitlement is something else on that cesspit. Calling for the sporting directors to go.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17776 on: Today at 02:39:58 pm »
So now that Levy has refused to give in to Crybaby Pep, and Ronaldo has turned them down - who is next on the list of fowards? They are running out of time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17777 on: Today at 02:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:36:53 pm
Cheque Guardiola now backtracking on him leaving Abu Dhabi in 2 years.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rSWBuZws30g&amp;ab_channel=Movieclips" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rSWBuZws30g&amp;ab_channel=Movieclips</a>
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17778 on: Today at 02:40:23 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:39:35 pm
Calling for the sporting directors to go.

Easiest job in football that
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17779 on: Today at 02:41:10 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:27:12 pm
Is that the same Juventus that failed to get past the last 16 in the CL for the past three seasons?

City signing Ronaldo might help them in some of those games where they struggle to score, but to say it makes them unstoppable is wildly overstating the case.
It's certainly hard to see what Juve got by spending £100m on a 33 year-old in 2018. They'd already won 7 Serie A titles in a row at that point, and they clearly signed Ronaldo for Champions League success, which turned out as follows:

2018/19 - knocked out by Ajax in the quarter finals
2019/20 - knocked out by Lyon in the round of 16
2020/21 - knocked out by Porto in the round of 16

City would be signing Ronaldo for the same reasons Juve did. Juve didn't need any more goals for domestic dominance, and neither do City. Beating premier league fodder 7-0 instead of 4-0 makes no difference if your defence keeps fucking up in the big moments against better teams, or your manager makes bonkers selection/tactical decisions when the pressure is on.

The premier league is faster, more physical, more competitive and has more surprise results than Serie A, so there's no guarantee Ronaldo makes City any better than they already are.  Juve were terrible by their own standards last season, despite Ronaldo's goals.

Similarly with PSG when they bought Neymar/Mbappe - they were already pissing Ligue 1 every season and bought those two for the CL success which hasn't happened yet and is why they've turned to Messi (who's had a similar record to Ronaldo in the CL in recent seasons - lots of goals for no reward).

Ronaldo was Juve and Serie A top scorer last season yet they barely scraped into 4th a point ahead of Napoli, and exited the CL in the first knockout game. He's not the game changer he once was, wherever he ends up.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:43:51 pm by keyop »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17780 on: Today at 02:46:06 pm »
"We never really wanted him anyway"

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17781 on: Today at 02:47:21 pm »
"never fancied her anyway" vibes from Stockport
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17782 on: Today at 03:04:39 pm »
'You want to sign Aubameyang'

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17783 on: Today at 03:18:05 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:39:35 pm
The self entitlement is something else on that cesspit. Calling for the sporting directors to go.

I always thought people on here exaggerated when they said how bad it is on there. I take that all bank now!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17784 on: Today at 03:24:21 pm »
Imagine winning an average of 3 of the 5 competitions you enter every year, for about 5 years and still calling for managers and directors to be sacked?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17785 on: Today at 03:26:28 pm »
Pep: "LEVY IZ A BASTID"

Klopp: "Fuck off you arrogant twat"



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17786 on: Today at 03:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:39:58 pm
So now that Levy has refused to give in to Crybaby Pep, and Ronaldo has turned them down - who is next on the list of fowards? They are running out of time.

Lewondowski I imagine
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17787 on: Today at 03:43:56 pm »
Had a quick peek at the Bluemoon thread. Toys very much getting lashed out of prams
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17788 on: Today at 03:45:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:18:05 pm
I always thought people on here exaggerated when they said how bad it is on there. I take that all bank now!

It's a treat on there, if you're in the mood for madness. Making out like it's another season of brave Pep somehow scraping together 11 players to do a job with one hand tied behind his back: "Horrendous window", "utter shitshow", "shambles", "fuck our board", "embarassing", "clowns", "choosing City would be the ballsy move at this stage". All those gems from about 3 pages of reading. Which is more reading than many of their contributors have ever managed, I'd imagine.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17789 on: Today at 03:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:43:56 pm
Had a quick peek at the Bluemoon thread. Toys very much getting lashed out of prams
They want the DoF out of the club for failing to sign Messi last season and Kane and Ronaldo this summer. ;D

Entitled idiots.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17790 on: Today at 03:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:41:50 pm
Lewondowski I imagine

I was expecting that when those mutterings started the other week about him maybe wanting a move.   

So yeah, good shout, maybe! Although pretty sure he wants to stay at Bayern - he just wants to be the main man and get a new contact again, and reasurrances about Haaland!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17791 on: Today at 03:53:16 pm »
This sorry business highlights one of the reasons I'm glad we don't do our transfer negotiating in public.

City and United are both making themselves look foolish over Ronaldo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17792 on: Today at 03:58:45 pm »
They want Lewandowski or Haaland now.  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17793 on: Today at 03:59:46 pm »
As if city pulled out of the deal.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17794 on: Today at 04:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:41:50 pm
Lewondowski I imagine

Yeah i'd imagine they want one of the big name forwards to have the last word in this weird transfer contest and he's about the only one left along with Haaland who's not moved yet so i think they'll try.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17795 on: Today at 04:15:09 pm »
Not been a great couple of days for them.

Thankfully for them they have Arsenal to take it out on at the weekend.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17796 on: Today at 04:17:12 pm »
No way Haaland goes this summer.

Dortmund have lost Sancho, doubt they'll accept losing their other gem. Doubt Haaland will want to leave either, he'll have the choice of 10 top teams (at least) next season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17797 on: Today at 04:43:20 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:53:16 pm
This sorry business highlights one of the reasons I'm glad we don't do our transfer negotiating in public.

Yep. Man City have been pushing a narrative all summer of selling several high-profile players who want out and adding Kane and Grealish. Their number one priority should have been replacing Aguero. Instead, they haven't signed Kane. Messi didn't go to them. Ronaldo has likely backtracked once Man Utd were interested. And no one can afford the players they want to sell. Incredible really.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17798 on: Today at 04:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 04:17:12 pm
No way Haaland goes this summer.

Dortmund have lost Sancho, doubt they'll accept losing their other gem. Doubt Haaland will want to leave either, he'll have the choice of 10 top teams (at least) next season.

I think if someone drops 125 mill on the table for him Dortmund would probably take it. Haaland might prefer to wait as you say, but if its a club he fancies anyway then I wouldnt rule out a last minute move.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17799 on: Today at 04:53:02 pm »
Mate, no one wants to pay his fat agent Raiola and his old man 30 million...well not this year. 
