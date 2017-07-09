Is that the same Juventus that failed to get past the last 16 in the CL for the past three seasons?



City signing Ronaldo might help them in some of those games where they struggle to score, but to say it makes them unstoppable is wildly overstating the case.



It's certainly hard to see what Juve got by spending £100m on a 33 year-old in 2018. They'd already won 7 Serie A titles in a row at that point, and they clearly signed Ronaldo for Champions League success, which turned out as follows:2018/19 - knocked out by Ajax in the quarter finals2019/20 - knocked out by Lyon in the round of 162020/21 - knocked out by Porto in the round of 16City would be signing Ronaldo for the same reasons Juve did. Juve didn't need any more goals for domestic dominance, and neither do City. Beating premier league fodder 7-0 instead of 4-0 makes no difference if your defence keeps fucking up in the big moments against better teams, or your manager makes bonkers selection/tactical decisions when the pressure is on.The premier league is faster, more physical, more competitive and has more surprise results than Serie A, so there's no guarantee Ronaldo makes City any better than they already are. Juve were terrible by their own standards last season, despite Ronaldo's goals.Similarly with PSG when they bought Neymar/Mbappe - they were already pissing Ligue 1 every season and bought those two for the CL success which hasn't happened yet and is why they've turned to Messi (who's had a similar record to Ronaldo in the CL in recent seasons - lots of goals for no reward).Ronaldo was Juve and Serie A top scorer last season yet they barely scraped into 4th a point ahead of Napoli, and exited the CL in the first knockout game. He's not the game changer he once was, wherever he ends up.