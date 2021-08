I think it'll happen. Sportswashing wise it makes sense for them and for Ronaldo it makes sense as he has more chance of winning the Champions League (and would love to upstage Messi). Also, they're both massive dicks so they're made for each other.



I hope it happens, because while it would clearly show how fucked up football has become, it would also be kind of hilarious on many different levels, like both Man City and Ronaldo being so "petty" as to not let Messi and PSG have the headlines, Ronaldo joining Man Utd's city rivals and just imagine how hilarious it would be, if neither PSG nor Man City won the CL this season after making those kind of signings (and all the other ones they've made).