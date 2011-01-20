« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 431 432 433 434 435 [436]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1034810 times)

Online kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,011
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17400 on: Yesterday at 07:07:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:08:47 pm
They tried that and failed to fill them :lmao



They should just rename the Etihad the Zoom Stadium, the sportwashing, human rights abusing Cnuts!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,079
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17401 on: Yesterday at 07:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 05:43:02 pm
i kinda remember it but Christ thats desperate  ;D


Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,203
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17402 on: Yesterday at 08:06:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:59:02 pm


Fuckin hell Wheres Lenny Bennett? :lmao
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,079
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17403 on: Yesterday at 08:09:58 pm »
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,380
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17404 on: Yesterday at 08:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:06:42 pm
Fuckin hell Wheres Lenny Bennett? :lmao
I'd Forgotten all about him, and Punchlines  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,155
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17405 on: Yesterday at 09:01:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:08:47 pm
They tried that and failed to fill them :lmao



You know, if you squint, those PL badges look a bit like this gif...

Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,203
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17406 on: Yesterday at 10:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 08:22:10 pm
I'd Forgotten all about him, and Punchlines  :lmao

Who could  forget Lenny with his witty Repartee ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,735
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17407 on: Yesterday at 11:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:11:56 am

As soon as the Eddie Large monument is finished...

They were not happy when Eddie died because they counted him as three fans

(yes, I know, it's fattest, but trust me, I've no room to speak)



Because I've filled it
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,735
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17408 on: Yesterday at 11:56:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:58:14 pm
Errmm  ;)



Double counting is just a way of life for them these days

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,221
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17409 on: Today at 02:11:27 am »
Honestly, like seriously, with these mega-cap cost teams they put out and the steamrolling of all the most unimportant games for huge +/- differentials and massive points hauls, there's a phd thesis somewhere in why just tf they cant draw flies. I mean, Geographically, they are in Manchester. There are some football fans in the general area and surrounding environs.

It is soulless, thats just it. Its just no fun to turn over a 8th place team 6-0 anymore. No contests are just not great spectacles. They had the old timers and added the bandwagons and not a person more has climbed on board this farce. The more they add to the team the less people even care to watch. Any hard fought mid table 2-2 is a way better option, viewing wise. People will only really get interested in watching city if it looks like they might choke it up, everyone will want to see that. So the second half of the season is gonna be great  ;D 

so go ahead , buy Harry Kane for 150 mill. Attendance will drop to 7500. ha
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17410 on: Today at 04:00:21 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:11:27 am
Honestly, like seriously, with these mega-cap cost teams they put out and the steamrolling of all the most unimportant games for huge +/- differentials and massive points hauls, there's a phd thesis somewhere in why just tf they cant draw flies. I mean, Geographically, they are in Manchester. There are some football fans in the general area and surrounding environs.

It is soulless, thats just it. Its just no fun to turn over a 8th place team 6-0 anymore. No contests are just not great spectacles. They had the old timers and added the bandwagons and not a person more has climbed on board this farce. The more they add to the team the less people even care to watch. Any hard fought mid table 2-2 is a way better option, viewing wise. People will only really get interested in watching city if it looks like they might choke it up, everyone will want to see that. So the second half of the season is gonna be great  ;D 

so go ahead , buy Harry Kane for 150 mill. Attendance will drop to 7500. ha

What's notable is how they will vigorously defend their owners to the death. With proper football clubs, their owners are tolerated, their methods examined, and praise and criticism apportioned. It's the manager, coaches, and other who run the club, whom the fans identify with. Few Liverpool fans would defend FSG outside the football environs. But for Man City, and Chelsea, their owner is the most important thing about their club. Even non-football-related shenanigans of their owners are defended.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17411 on: Today at 07:12:20 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:00:21 am
What's notable is how they will vigorously defend their owners to the death. With proper football clubs, their owners are tolerated, their methods examined, and praise and criticism apportioned. It's the manager, coaches, and other who run the club, whom the fans identify with. Few Liverpool fans would defend FSG outside the football environs. But for Man City, and Chelsea, their owner is the most important thing about their club. Even non-football-related shenanigans of their owners are defended.

Because without their owners they'd be also rans like they were pre oil.

Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,693
  • Legend
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17412 on: Today at 11:16:03 am »
Anyone think they'll still get Kane?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17413 on: Today at 11:17:20 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 11:16:03 am
Anyone think they'll still get Kane?

They might be able to get Kane. Would be a transfer window of biblical proportions.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,159
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17414 on: Today at 11:34:56 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:17:20 am
They might be able to get Kane. Would be a transfer window of biblical proportions.

Only you'd be able to come up with that one.  ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,537
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17415 on: Today at 03:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:00:21 am
What's notable is how they will vigorously defend their owners to the death. With proper football clubs, their owners are tolerated, their methods examined, and praise and criticism apportioned. It's the manager, coaches, and other who run the club, whom the fans identify with. Few Liverpool fans would defend FSG outside the football environs. But for Man City, and Chelsea, their owner is the most important thing about their club. Even non-football-related shenanigans of their owners are defended.
Without their owners propping them up, they are nothing, and they know it too. They simply won't bite the hand that feeds, even if it's blood-soaked and/or horribly corrupt.

If they weren't being used as fronts for sportswashers, Chelsea and Abu Dhabi would be back to yo-yoing up and down the leagues whilst their fans sing "we're shite, and we know we are..."
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,079
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17416 on: Today at 04:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:00:21 am
What's notable is how they will vigorously defend their owners to the death. With proper football clubs, their owners are tolerated, their methods examined, and praise and criticism apportioned. It's the manager, coaches, and other who run the club, whom the fans identify with. Few Liverpool fans would defend FSG outside the football environs. But for Man City, and Chelsea, their owner is the most important thing about their club. Even non-football-related shenanigans of their owners are defended.

FSG walk away from us, we carry on as if nothing has happened, same with the Mancs. Abu Dhabi walk away, all the fake sponsorship money goes with them and then all of a sudden they can't even pay the wages, never mind anything else.

Abu Dhabi have them by the balls and they know it.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,654
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17417 on: Today at 04:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 11:16:03 am
Anyone think they'll still get Kane?

The only question is when for me. If it isn't now it might be a January job.

Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."
Pages: 1 ... 431 432 433 434 435 [436]   Go Up
« previous next »
 