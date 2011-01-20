« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 430 431 432 433 434 [435]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1032549 times)

Online Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
  • Up the Reds
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17360 on: Today at 11:31:10 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:53:42 am
Icons: Manchester City to erect statues of David Silva and Vincent Kompany

Both statues will be unveiled outside the Etihad this weekend
One of Sergio Agüero is to be added next year

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/23/icons-manchester-city-to-erect-statues-of-david-silva-and-vincent-kompany

Such a small-time club

Jesus. If we erected statues for all of our past and present players with more of a "legendary" status than those two, Walton Breck road would look like Crosby Beach.
Logged

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17361 on: Today at 11:34:05 am »
I'm hoping these statues are Ronaldo-esque. Would be hilarious  ;D
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17362 on: Today at 11:35:45 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 11:31:10 am
Jesus. If we erected statues for all of our past and present players with more of a "legendary" status than those two, Walton Breck road would look like Crosby Beach.
It'd be like the Terracotta Army outside Anfield.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17363 on: Today at 11:35:56 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:27:56 am
This is what it's about, justifying their ridiculous sponsorship fees
They cant fill the stadium so decide to reduce capacity to add more sponsorship?
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,860
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17364 on: Today at 11:38:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:58:11 am
When's the Curly Watts one getting erected?

Small time plastic sportswashers.

Ive been commissioned to sculpt that one. Itll depict Curly trying to sneak a peak of Raquel getting undressed through his telescope.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,860
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17365 on: Today at 11:38:36 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 11:34:05 am
I'm hoping these statues are Ronaldo-esque. Would be hilarious  ;D

Kompanys head is out of proportion as it is. This could get tricky.
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,654
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17366 on: Today at 11:39:38 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:04:15 pm
You can still buy tickets for their home game against Arsenal next weekend. Hundreds of tickets available on general sale on their website.

Their declared attendance figures are about as credible as their FFP revenue figures.

On Saturday at 1 o'clock you could get a ticket for nearly any block for the Norwich game.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17367 on: Today at 11:39:41 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 11:31:10 am
Jesus. If we erected statues for all of our past and present players with more of a "legendary" status than those two, Walton Breck road would look like Crosby Beach.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,046
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17368 on: Today at 11:49:29 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:14:00 am
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/08/manchester-city-reduces-stadium.html

This is a bit wild. Not sure if it's been mentioned on here yet but 1,100 of them empty seats have been dealt with by the new jumbo pitchside advertising boards.

Soccer!

Saw that on MOTD at the weekend. Looks absolutely stupid. Better for them though as it means less seats to sell now.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17369 on: Today at 11:59:57 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:49:29 am
Saw that on MOTD at the weekend. Looks absolutely stupid. Better for them though as it means less seats to sell now.
Exactly, no more empty seats at the Emptyhad. Their next plan will be to put sponsorship in every empty seat so each game will technically be a sell out.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,047
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17370 on: Today at 12:03:40 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:14:00 am
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/08/manchester-city-reduces-stadium.html

This is a bit wild. Not sure if it's been mentioned on here yet but 1,100 of them empty seats have been dealt with by the new jumbo pitchside advertising boards.

Soccer!

Their attendances are so shite, they can get rid of 1,000 seats just like that :lmao. There would be fucking murder if LFC did the same.

Plastic sportswashers :wanker
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17371 on: Today at 12:04:53 pm »
Just looked on blueloon and somebody has posted a picture of what they will look like. They look like white walkers from Game of thrones!
Apparently they are made of steel so will no doubt come with a £500M sponsorship from the Abu Dhabi steel company.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:07:03 pm by JRed »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17372 on: Today at 12:30:45 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:04:53 pm
Just looked on blueloon and somebody has posted a picture of what they will look like. They look like white walkers from Game of thrones!
Apparently they are made of steel so will no doubt come with a £500M sponsorship from the Abu Dhabi steel company.

The statues will be made from unobtanium.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,216
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17373 on: Today at 12:49:04 pm »
Breaking:

 City will pour 2 billion pounds into a stadium refurbishment over the next four years. It is expected that 50 million in hard costs and 950 in off book will produce a near spanking new stadium which is expected to have a capacity of 12,500.  City officials are confident that the team will then sell out ,quote "sometimes". Part of the hard cost involve purchasing 12,450 lifelike dummys for strategic placement as required. More to follow as soon as my bung arrives, er queries are answered by the managing directors
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,433
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17374 on: Today at 12:50:41 pm »
Only one Citeah player in Garth Crooks team of the week.

Oh my god, the injustice. Part of the media campaign against them.

Poor loves, they'll be up in arms on the streets of Stockport tonight
Logged

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17375 on: Today at 12:53:04 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:53:42 am
Icons: Manchester City to erect statues of David Silva and Vincent Kompany

Both statues will be unveiled outside the Etihad this weekend
One of Sergio Agüero is to be added next year

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/23/icons-manchester-city-to-erect-statues-of-david-silva-and-vincent-kompany

Such a small-time club

haha, they are so desperate for a bit of history ;D
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,493
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17376 on: Today at 12:53:48 pm »
I bet David Silva has already forgotten who they are
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,860
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17377 on: Today at 12:55:14 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:53:48 pm
I bet David Silva has already forgotten who they are

I imagine you always remember where you were when your hair fell out.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17378 on: Today at 12:56:03 pm »
Their statues should be all made of plastic,better material should be only reserved for players like Niall Quinn,Andy Dibble and the like.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:34 pm by Tobelius »
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,493
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17379 on: Today at 12:57:46 pm »
Disappointing that Fitzroy Simpson is being overlooked
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17380 on: Today at 12:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:56:03 pm
Their new statues should be all made of plastic,better material should be only reserved for players like Niall Quinn,Andy Dibble and the like.

The Dibble statue should also feature Gary Crosby. With a moveable ball in Dibble's palm.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,336
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17381 on: Today at 01:40:35 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:59:57 am
Exactly, no more empty seats at the Emptyhad. Their next plan will be to put sponsorship in every empty seat so each game will technically be a sell out.

They could also go full-on WWE Thunderdome and have screens with stock photos... :D
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,907
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17382 on: Today at 01:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:56:03 pm
Their statues should be all made of plastic

Rather fitting, given that plastic is made from oil
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,799
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17383 on: Today at 01:45:39 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:57:46 pm
Disappointing that Fitzroy Simpson is being overlooked
Or Jamie Pollock, scorer of the greatest header ever.

https://youtu.be/uCbepaX5a5A
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,047
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17384 on: Today at 02:08:47 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:40:35 pm
They could also go full-on WWE Thunderdome and have screens with stock photos... :D

They tried that and failed to fill them :lmao

Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,199
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17385 on: Today at 02:10:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:08:47 pm
They tried that and failed to fill them :lmao


Fucking hell ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,047
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17386 on: Today at 02:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:10:07 pm
Fucking hell ;D

Another time they had to resort to duplicating the fans to fill the thing ;D
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,422
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17387 on: Today at 02:25:04 pm »
The stench of desperation (to be relevant, never mind respected) is overpowering.

All these statues and Yaya Toure never even got a birthday cake.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,336
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17388 on: Today at 03:08:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:08:47 pm
They tried that and failed to fill them :lmao

:lmao
Why didn't they just have some fake people there? Fucking hell...
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,929
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17389 on: Today at 03:19:54 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:49:29 am
Saw that on MOTD at the weekend. Looks absolutely stupid. Better for them though as it means less seats to sell now.

'...The club now offers the "most commercially valuable pitchside media space in the Premier League"...'

Who will the sponsors be? Abu Dhabi taxis?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,047
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17390 on: Today at 03:58:14 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 03:08:31 pm
:lmao
Why didn't they just have some fake people there? Fucking hell...

Errmm  ;)

Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,046
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17391 on: Today at 04:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:19:54 pm
'...The club now offers the "most commercially valuable pitchside media space in the Premier League"...'

Who will the sponsors be? Abu Dhabi taxis?

Abu Dhabi Taxis paying £500 million a year sponsorship.
To go with the 'Manchester City Television Company' who are producing their documentary, no doubt with a massive royalty payment to the club to allow them to do so as well.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17392 on: Today at 04:19:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:58:14 pm
Errmm  ;)


Why do they all look like they are being held against their will?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,047
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17393 on: Today at 04:21:29 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:19:29 pm
Why do they all look like they are being held against their will?

It is Abu Dhabi, its standard practice. ;D

I think they were getting beaten (City not the fans)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 430 431 432 433 434 [435]   Go Up
« previous next »
 