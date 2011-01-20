Breaking:



City will pour 2 billion pounds into a stadium refurbishment over the next four years. It is expected that 50 million in hard costs and 950 in off book will produce a near spanking new stadium which is expected to have a capacity of 12,500. City officials are confident that the team will then sell out ,quote "sometimes". Part of the hard cost involve purchasing 12,450 lifelike dummys for strategic placement as required. More to follow as soon as my bung arrives, er queries are answered by the managing directors