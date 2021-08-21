« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 428 429 430 431 432 [433]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1027036 times)

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17280 on: Today at 12:08:36 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:47:57 am
Well to really sports wash you do need your own TV production company so it can create the right propaganda.

Imagine they create their own soap. I imagine Bill Kenwright would be a great extra.
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,988
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17281 on: Today at 12:49:54 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 12:08:36 am
Imagine they create their own soap. I imagine Bill Kenwright would be a great extra.

Middle East-enders
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17282 on: Today at 12:54:57 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 12:08:36 am
Imagine they create their own soap. I imagine Bill Kenwright would be a great extra.

If they want a soap for sports-washing there's alway Imperial Lather (sic)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3nK_O1tpEHY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3nK_O1tpEHY</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,797
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17283 on: Today at 01:49:23 am »
Dislike Man City, but I like Kevin de Bruyne a lot. Amazing player and sad to see him suffering all these injuries: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/20/kevin-de-bruynes-fitness-becoming-constant-concern-for-manchester-city
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,069
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17284 on: Today at 04:56:25 am »
Yeah, de Bruyne is the one player I like out of that shower of shite. Hope he recovers ok.
Logged

Offline Valore

  • Why Don't You Come On Over
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,353
  • Help Rafa, help us. Help Rafa... Help Us...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17285 on: Today at 05:47:24 am »
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58281753

Well it's actually happened, so apparently the lot of us taking the piss out of the new kit weren't too far off base :D
Logged
Quote
They beat better teams on the way, won in circumstances when other teams would have surrendered, were given the last rites and pronounced dead at the scene, before grabbing the attendant by the throat on the slab in the morgue, making everyone jump.

- Martin Samuel, after we beat Arsenal 4-2 in the second leg of the CL QF 2007-200

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17286 on: Today at 08:01:32 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:49:23 am
Dislike Man City, but I like Kevin de Bruyne a lot. Amazing player and sad to see him suffering all these injuries: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/20/kevin-de-bruynes-fitness-becoming-constant-concern-for-manchester-city
You say that, but he still chooses to play for cheating, corrupt sportswashers. So cant be that great of a bloke.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,191
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17287 on: Today at 08:13:15 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 12:49:54 am
Middle East-enders
Coronation Cheat
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17288 on: Today at 08:33:37 am »
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,191
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17289 on: Today at 08:37:53 am »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,581
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17290 on: Today at 09:13:44 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:49:23 am
Dislike Man City, but I like Kevin de Bruyne a lot. Amazing player and sad to see him suffering all these injuries: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/20/kevin-de-bruynes-fitness-becoming-constant-concern-for-manchester-city
If that's true about Belgium playing him with damaged ligaments, that's pretty negligent use of a club and country's best player. It could possibly be the beginning of the end for him, as he's a dynamic and explosive player with a lot of games in his legs and a growing injury record since playing 68 games for City and Belgium in 2017/18.

I never want to see players injured (although I could make an exception for Ramos), but from a selfish point of view, a stop-start season for De Bruyne is good for us. I'm still convinced that once him and Fernandinho are gone, City lack any true leaders (and truly 'great' players). It's no coincidence that City's best players and talismen were all bought before Guardiola arrived - players with heart and character and fight like Kompany, Silva, Fernandinho, Aguero and De Bruyne that step up when the team is struggling. The rest are gutless mercenaries who would never get in a Klopp side.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Ab125

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • Si señor...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17291 on: Today at 10:01:46 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 04:56:25 am
Yeah, de Bruyne is the one player I like out of that shower of shite. Hope he recovers ok.

Fuck de bruyne
Fuck city
And fuck all who sail with her
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,366
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17292 on: Today at 10:25:20 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:37:53 am
Eldor-abu
Political prisoner cell block H
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,191
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17293 on: Today at 10:34:24 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 10:25:20 am
Political prisoner cell block H
Abu a Boy
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,840
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17294 on: Today at 10:58:04 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:34:24 am
Abu a Boy
Destined to play for Everton with that name
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17295 on: Today at 11:17:17 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:34:24 am
Abu a Boy

Scottish translation of Nick Hornby's novel?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,735
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17296 on: Today at 11:19:04 am »
A Cuntry Practice.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,014
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17297 on: Today at 02:24:45 pm »
Days of our Lies
Logged

Offline SK8 Red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17298 on: Today at 02:39:30 pm »
Massive club
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,229
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17299 on: Today at 02:41:14 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 02:39:30 pm
Massive club

They always sell out though. Every game last year they were sold out.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17300 on: Today at 02:44:54 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 02:39:30 pm
Massive club
No way?
The champions having to give away 5000 free tickets for first game of the season after fans havent been allowed in for 18 months?
What an absolute fucking joke of a club.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17301 on: Today at 02:55:22 pm »
Tim Sherwood on Man Citys transfers policy - "It not like Pep to go in with a scattergun approach".

Must have missed his record on signing defenders.  ::) ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,939
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17302 on: Today at 02:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:55:22 pm
Tim Sherwood on Man Citys transfers policy - "It not like Pep to go in with a scattergun approach".

Must have missed his record on signing defenders.  ::) ;D

The narrative around this fucking fraud is unreal isn't it
Logged

Offline dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17303 on: Today at 03:03:50 pm »
Bribeshead Revisited
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17304 on: Today at 03:03:51 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:57:58 pm
The narrative around this fucking fraud is unreal isn't it

Never seen anything like it mate.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17305 on: Today at 03:05:57 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,939
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17306 on: Today at 03:07:15 pm »
Quote from: dis_1 on Today at 03:03:50 pm
Bribeshead Revisited

66 posts in 13 years and you come out with that, top lurking

*doffs cap
« Last Edit: Today at 03:16:24 pm by FiSh77 »
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,956
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17307 on: Today at 03:11:39 pm »
Traffic bad again around the etihad
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,229
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17308 on: Today at 03:25:16 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:11:39 pm
Traffic bad again around the etihad

When isnt it?? Youd think theyd come up with a plan to fix that sometime.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,581
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17309 on: Today at 03:59:49 pm »
Fix in the City
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,702
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17310 on: Today at 04:01:51 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 02:39:30 pm
Massive club
I bet that still goes down as revenue, they'll probably make that into something about £100m
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,341
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17311 on: Today at 04:15:07 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 02:39:30 pm
Massive club

There's a picture going around Facebook of an almost empty top tier of their stand supposedly of today's game and I didn't actually believe it til I signed in and saw this.

Edit: here's the pic

Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,497
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17312 on: Today at 04:37:46 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:13:44 am
If that's true about Belgium playing him with damaged ligaments, that's pretty negligent use of a club and country's best player. It could possibly be the beginning of the end for him, as he's a dynamic and explosive player with a lot of games in his legs and a growing injury record since playing 68 games for City and Belgium in 2017/18.

I never want to see players injured (although I could make an exception for Ramos), but from a selfish point of view, a stop-start season for De Bruyne is good for us. I'm still convinced that once him and Fernandinho are gone, City lack any true leaders (and truly 'great' players). It's no coincidence that City's best players and talismen were all bought before Guardiola arrived - players with heart and character and fight like Kompany, Silva, Fernandinho, Aguero and De Bruyne that step up when the team is struggling. The rest are gutless mercenaries who would never get in a Klopp side.

Yea, a great point on leaders.  Pretty incredible that with all that spending by Guardiola, it's the old guard who step up.  If it wasn't for Kompany, he'd have 1 less title (against a side with much lower spending), in addition to 0 CLs.  All the money he's spent recently haven't brought leaders in.  I still see him relying on Fernandinho in games.  Pep doesn't really do development anymore.  With all that spending, he just buys players and if they can't follow his instructions, he'll go out and buy another expensive player in the same position.  Not a way to develop leaders.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,512
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17313 on: Today at 04:47:15 pm »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 428 429 430 431 432 [433]   Go Up
« previous next »
 