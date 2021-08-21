Dislike Man City, but I like Kevin de Bruyne a lot. Amazing player and sad to see him suffering all these injuries: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/20/kevin-de-bruynes-fitness-becoming-constant-concern-for-manchester-city



If that's true about Belgium playing him with damaged ligaments, that's pretty negligent use of a club and country's best player. It could possibly be the beginning of the end for him, as he's a dynamic and explosive player with a lot of games in his legs and a growing injury record since playing 68 games for City and Belgium in 2017/18.I never want to see players injured (although I could make an exception for Ramos), but from a selfish point of view, a stop-start season for De Bruyne is good for us. I'm still convinced that once him and Fernandinho are gone, City lack any true leaders (and truly 'great' players). It's no coincidence that City's best players and talismen were all bought before Guardiola arrived - players with heart and character and fight like Kompany, Silva, Fernandinho, Aguero and De Bruyne that step up when the team is struggling. The rest are gutless mercenaries who would never get in a Klopp side.