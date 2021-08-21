If that's true about Belgium playing him with damaged ligaments, that's pretty negligent use of a club and country's best player. It could possibly be the beginning of the end for him, as he's a dynamic and explosive player with a lot of games in his legs and a growing injury record since playing 68 games for City and Belgium in 2017/18.
I never want to see players injured (although I could make an exception for Ramos), but from a selfish point of view, a stop-start season for De Bruyne is good for us. I'm still convinced that once him and Fernandinho are gone, City lack any true leaders (and truly 'great' players). It's no coincidence that City's best players and talismen were all bought before Guardiola arrived - players with heart and character and fight like Kompany, Silva, Fernandinho, Aguero and De Bruyne that step up when the team is struggling. The rest are gutless mercenaries who would never get in a Klopp side.
Yea, a great point on leaders. Pretty incredible that with all that spending by Guardiola, it's the old guard who step up. If it wasn't for Kompany, he'd have 1 less title (against a side with much lower spending), in addition to 0 CLs. All the money he's spent recently haven't brought leaders in. I still see him relying on Fernandinho in games. Pep doesn't really do development anymore. With all that spending, he just buys players and if they can't follow his instructions, he'll go out and buy another expensive player in the same position. Not a way to develop leaders.