You telling me you can't throw around a plastic cock in public anymore?
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Its quite early in the day here Robert and it raised both of mine
Whats going on with his hairline? It looks too straight like its drawn on.
Andy if it was an adult only forum then I wouldn't have a problem with it at all.
Have you forgotten what your avatar is
Whats going on with his hairline? It looks too straight like its drawn on.
Looks like an asterisk to me
24*7 put it there Rob; I don't even know what it is.He told me it was a pencil sharpener
...I wanted something different, and we definitely got that, I really like the design because the badge may change over time, but the name will live on forever, said City skipper Fernandinho.[/i]https://www.mancity.com/news/club/manchester-city-and-puma-unveil-new-third-kit-63764900
Its all about winning shiny things.
Like you have two separate eyebrows, Sampras.
Ah, the old "it wasn't me honest" excuse I'd class it as a lumberjack circumcision device.
Crack on mate My 9 year old daughter is sitting next to me right now so I'll stay out of this thread for now.
Don't let her see the puns in the Transfer thread.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.81]