Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1019143 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17200 on: Yesterday at 08:55:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:13:43 pm
Its a tonal repeat graphic embossed on the shirt according to the marketing bollocks ;D

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I think I can make some quick buck working at Puma as a Marketing manager and having city as my client. I can come up with fashion jargon and street lingo and mask them in a professionally worded letter. Shouldnt be that hard considering whatever they are doing now apparently works.

Also, Fernandinho's response is cringe-worthy. Does he not see the irony of that statement?!?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17201 on: Yesterday at 08:58:10 pm »
Quote from: kopite77 on Yesterday at 08:39:13 pm
What the actual fuck, so theyve got got Etihad in big fuck off letters but no club badge, absolute joke of a club!

I think you'll find that the Club crest features as an embossed tonal repeat graphic, obviously.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17202 on: Yesterday at 09:06:43 pm »
Quote from: kopite77 on Yesterday at 08:39:13 pm
What the actual fuck, so theyve got got Etihad in big fuck off letters but no club badge, absolute joke of a club!

Looks like those cheap t-shirts they sell at car boot sales and weekend markets
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17203 on: Yesterday at 09:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:06:43 pm
Looks like those cheap t-shirts they sell at car boot sales and weekend markets

I was thinking about where I got them from. I got one similar tee in Santa Monica for 10 dollars in 2019.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17204 on: Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm »
Somewhere in a locked basement in a Cheadle semi, the reanimated corpse of Noz Hyde (missing person since 2013) logs out of the Puma VPN, and breathes his last, content in the knowledge his lifes work and design legacy is complete.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17205 on: Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm »
State of Foden, looks like some scruff you see in the airport who looks like he just fell out of a sports direct jumble sale
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17206 on: Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm
State of Foden, looks like some scruff you see in the airport who looks like he just fell out of a sports direct jumble sale on a street corner in Moss Side going about his perfectly legitimate business being observant of people and approaching vehicles.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17207 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm »
The progress of Chelsea, the original plastics, into a selling club who have produced talent as well as bought it, puts City (and PSG) into an even more dark light. I'm sure Phil Foden (who is decent but far from the new Messi) is a sort of Pep smokescreen (we produce players, we do, don't we).

With all their resources over the last 13 years, who else have we seen even get close to the first team or have I missed someone.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17208 on: Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm
State of Foden, looks like some scruff you see in the airport who looks like he just fell out of a sports direct jumble sale

 :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17209 on: Yesterday at 11:19:16 pm »
And whilst we watch City take the knee to encourage people to tackle injustice, just remember

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 2020

Over two dozen prisoners of conscience, including well-known human rights defender Ahmed Mansoor, continued to be detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The state continued to restrict freedom of expression, taking measures to silence citizens and residents who expressed critical opinions on COVID-19 and other social and political issues. A number of detainees remained in prison past the completion of their sentences without legal justification. A UK court found that head of government Mohammed bin Rashed Al Maktoum had abducted and detained two of his daughters.

Background

Emirati authorities continued to ban political opposition and to detain prisoners for such opposition. Scores of Emiratis continued to serve prison sentences in the UAE-94 case, a mass trial of 94 defendants that concluded in 2013 with 69 convicted on charges of seeking to change the system of government.

Arbitrary detention

At least 10 people continued to be arbitrarily detained after completing their prison sentences.

In March, the UK High Court of Justice (Family Division) made public a fact-finding judgement reached the previous December that concluded that the head of government had arranged for his daughter Shamsas enforced removal from the UK in 2000 and the capture and detention of another daughter, Latifa, in a maritime assault launched when she attempted to escape the royal family in 2018.

Freedom of expression

More than 25 prisoners of conscience remained in jail on account of their peaceful political criticism. They included attorneys Mohamed al-Roken and Mohammed al-Mansoori, former heads of the UAE Jurists Association (which the government took over in 2011 after the Association called for free national elections), who were convicted in the UAE-94 trial; Nasser bin Ghaith, a lecturer in economics at Sorbonne Universitys Abu Dhabi branch, detained since 2015; and human rights defender Ahmed Mansoor.
Arbitrary deprivation of nationality

The estimated 20,000-100,000 stateless people born in the UAE continued to be deprived of equal access to rights covered for Emirati citizens at state expense, such as state-subsidized health care, housing and higher education, or jobs in the public sector. Access was dependent on proof of citizenship and stateless people were denied recognition as citizens, despite most of them having roots in the UAE going back generations.

Womens rights

Women remained unequal with men under Emirati law. Married women were obliged to look after the house as a right held by husbands under Article 56.1 of the Law on Personal Status. The Article was amended in late 2019 to remove a line stating that a husband has the right to courteous obedience from his wife. Article 72 continued to allow judges to determine whether a married woman was permitted to leave the house and to work.

Transmission of nationality continued to be granted on a gender-preferential basis, meaning that children of Emirati mothers did not automatically receive nationality and were recognized as nationals only at the discretion of the federal cabinet.
Sexual and reproductive rights

Consensual sexual behaviour continued to be prosecuted under Article 356 of the Penal Code, authorizing a minimum of one year in prison for consensual violation of honour, a clause that could be used to punish both same-sex sexual activity and extramarital sex. The provision was, in some cases, used to prosecute migrant labourers who had given birth out of wedlock, requiring such mothers to serve prison sentences before being allowed to leave the country.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17210 on: Yesterday at 11:47:09 pm »
They lost their three last games, two of them being finals.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17211 on: Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:55:58 pm
Oh yes it is

https://www.mancity.com/news/club/manchester-city-and-puma-unveil-new-third-kit-63764900


Its just nice seeing Lisbeth Salander smiling after everything shes been through
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17212 on: Today at 12:01:03 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:45:11 pm
How are the mercenaries going to kiss the club badge?

I know. I can't see a dirty dollar sign anywhere on those tops.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17213 on: Today at 12:40:54 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm
Its just nice seeing Lisbeth Salander smiling after everything shes been through


I'm looking forward to "A team mate with the M16 tattoo"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17214 on: Today at 05:38:01 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:47:09 pm
They lost their three last games, two of them being finals.
Grealish has a 100% lose rate at City.
