Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1017302 times)

Bucko - Dubai

  Main Stander
  Posts: 219
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17160 on: Today at 01:41:39 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:29:27 pm
City have the best business model in football apparently. So if city were to share this business model with say Southampton, Southampton could then go out and break the transfer record on a player straight away like City did with Robinho. I mean how long must people put up with the quite frankly dumb excuses for financial doping?.  I guess coincidently PSG are privy to the business model as well. Hopefully if they pay 150 mil for Kane it will be the straw that breaks the camels back and at least fans of other clubs will kick off about it on social media, phone ins etc etc, to get the ball rolling and put a bit of a dent in the sportswashing effort. Bad publicity is not what they want.

Can imagine if they brought out a book on the perfect model for other clubs on how to dominate football.

Step 1) Find a state willing to spend literally billions of pounds
Note to step 1 - Will help them choose you if you have much more illustrious and successful neighbours

The End
red1977

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,653
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17161 on: Today at 01:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 01:41:39 pm
Can imagine if they brought out a book on the perfect model for other clubs on how to dominate football.

Step 1) Find a state willing to spend literally billions of pounds
Note to step 1 - Will help them choose you if you have much more illustrious and successful neighbours

The End

 ;D Pretty much.
rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,355
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17162 on: Today at 01:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 01:41:39 pm
Can imagine if they brought out a book on the perfect model for other clubs on how to dominate football.

Step 1) Find a state willing to spend literally billions of pounds
Note to step 1 - Will help them choose you if you have much more illustrious and successful neighbours

The End
You forgot Note 2 to step 1 - have a new/ish stadium already paid for or built that you can pretend to fill weekly with non-existent supporters.
FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,917
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17163 on: Today at 02:45:52 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:48:44 pm
You forgot Note 2 to step 1 - have a new/ish stadium already paid for or built that you can pretend to fill weekly with non-existent supporters.

That's put a dent in Everton's plans then ;D
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,949
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17164 on: Today at 03:36:04 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:45:52 pm
That's put a dent in Everton's plans then ;D

Chippy tits tried though
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,565
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17165 on: Today at 03:46:00 pm »
If they sign Kane, whoever asks Guardiola about transfer fees in the next press conference is likely to send him completely over the edge.   
Hoenheim

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,628
  • Cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17166 on: Today at 03:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:46:00 pm
If they sign Kane, whoever asks Guardiola about transfer fees in the next press conference is likely to send him completely over the edge.

And then say
"We sold 45 very talented U7's, it's basically even"

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,716
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17167 on: Today at 05:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 03:59:16 pm
And then say
"We sold 45 very talented U7's, it's basically even"
Once you deduct the cost of their Capri Sun drinks and Haribo Starmix then that's quite a saving to their kitty.
On Axis

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17168 on: Today at 06:26:48 pm »
IgorBobbins

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,237
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17169 on: Today at 06:31:53 pm »
Yep - pumas third kits this season are like t shirts youd buy at a crappy beachside hut on holiday.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,393
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17170 on: Today at 06:39:37 pm »
Scruffy twats
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,886
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17171 on: Today at 06:45:02 pm »
Linked with Vlahovic i see.
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17172 on: Today at 06:46:42 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:45:02 pm
Linked with Vlahovic i see.
Yeah back up for Kane more like.

Stop another club buying him, it's the plastic way.
Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,798
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17173 on: Today at 06:54:43 pm »
City Xtra
@City_Xtra
Official: #ManCity have confirmed that fans will not be forced into eating their 'edible coffee cup', and will also have the option to place the cups into composting waste streams if preferred. [via @ManCity]


https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1427972841203449864?s=20
MJD-L4

  RAWK Supporter
  Kopite
  • ******
  Posts: 959
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17174 on: Today at 07:05:11 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:31:53 pm
Yep - pumas third kits this season are like t shirts youd buy at a crappy beachside hut on holiday.



They've literally got Sports Direct trending on twitter because of how many people are comparing them to the shitty tops you get for like a fiver in there :lmao
