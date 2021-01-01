« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17120 on: Today at 01:01:52 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:32:00 pm
They should also put a rule in place that prevents clubs getting sponsorship deals with companies that are linked to the owners of said club. Everton are shady as fuck for this.
A blanket ban would be a bit unfair.  An owner should be able to use part of their empire to advertise another part of it if they want to (Mike Ashley always did so without over-inflating the sponsorship fees).

Certain clubs are clearly using it as a way to bypass FFP but nobody has managed to make that one stick in a court of law yet.  I think it would be even harder to make it stick where a company in the name of the owner's cousin's wife puts up silly money for sponsorship.

I've said it before but I don't think you can ever constrain the spending of clubs like Man City and PSG.  The best we could hope for is a change in how they're reported on with much more focus on the sportswashing and a general ridiculing of whatever they're doing (whether that be signing another superstar or winning a cup final 6-0).  If the intention of the owners is indeed sportswashing then the media using the largesse of the clubs as a spotlight for the evils of the owners might make them less inclined to carry it on.  Wishful thinking, I know.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17121 on: Today at 01:04:10 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:01:35 pm
I think the PR exercise of signing England's bright, young poster boy and the team captain might just backfire on them.

Not just questioning how they can afford them but why the players would choose to go there when one is very much a London homeboy and the other would normally have gone to the red mancs who are still the media darlings.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17122 on: Today at 01:08:17 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:01:35 pm
I think the PR exercise of signing England's bright, young poster boy and the team captain might just backfire on them.

Not just questioning how they can afford them but why the players would choose to go there when one is very much a London homeboy and the other would normally have gone to the red mancs who are still the media darlings.

Maybe if they do poorly, more enquiring minds (Ken Early has already gone down this route) might critically ask as to why they signed these two when there were other options on the table (Haaland, Lukaku etc) and Man City had holes in other areas (i.e the one filled by the most expensive LB of all time)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17123 on: Today at 01:18:40 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:01:52 pm
A blanket ban would be a bit unfair.  An owner should be able to use part of their empire to advertise another part of it if they want to (Mike Ashley always did so without over-inflating the sponsorship fees).

Certain clubs are clearly using it as a way to bypass FFP but nobody has managed to make that one stick in a court of law yet.  I think it would be even harder to make it stick where a company in the name of the owner's cousin's wife puts up silly money for sponsorship.

I've said it before but I don't think you can ever constrain the spending of clubs like Man City and PSG. The best we could hope for is a change in how they're reported on with much more focus on the sportswashing and a general ridiculing of whatever they're doing (whether that be signing another superstar or winning a cup final 6-0).  If the intention of the owners is indeed sportswashing then the media using the largesse of the clubs as a spotlight for the evils of the owners might make them less inclined to carry it on.  Wishful thinking, I know.

Yeah you can, if you've got the right people trying to. But we don't......because money.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17124 on: Today at 01:21:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:04:10 pm


That's what I mean Rob, they'll question where the money came from to sign them and to pay the wages.

The media might start to enquire a bit more aggressively or thoroughly or just keep printing or posting opinion pieces that keep highlighting what we've known for years.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17125 on: Today at 01:26:33 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:01:52 pm
A blanket ban would be a bit unfair. 

Yeah, it's freezing over there sometimes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17126 on: Today at 01:26:47 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:08:17 pm
Maybe if they do poorly, more enquiring minds (Ken Early has already gone down this route) might critically ask as to why they signed these two when there were other options on the table (Haaland, Lukaku etc) and Man City had holes in other areas (i.e the one filled by the most expensive LB of all time)

Hopefully it'll be a drip, drip, drip scenario until the dam eventually breaks.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17127 on: Today at 01:51:13 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:18:40 pm
Yeah you can, if you've got the right people trying to. But we don't......because money.

Thing is, with Abu Dhabi and Qatar, they can easily work around whatever they put in place. There is nothing to stop City, for example, signing huge sponsorship deals with First Abu Dhabi Bank, Etisalat, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. These companies made $7 billion profits in 2020 according to Forbes, so, unlike the absolute piss take that is the loss making Etihad Sponsorship, these are Govt owned profitable businesses and money can be funneled through them into City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17128 on: Today at 01:52:43 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:21:45 pm
That's what I mean Rob, they'll question where the money came from to sign them and to pay the wages.

The media might start to enquire a bit more aggressively or thoroughly or just keep printing or posting opinion pieces that keep highlighting what we've known for years.

The players go there for the money and there are ways to hide their real wages if they choose to.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17129 on: Today at 01:57:05 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:51:13 pm
Thing is, with Abu Dhabi and Qatar, they can easily work around whatever they put in place. There is nothing to stop City, for example, signing huge sponsorship deals with First Abu Dhabi Bank, Etisalat, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. These companies made $7 billion profits in 2020 according to Forbes, so, unlike the absolute piss take that is the loss making Etihad Sponsorship, these are Govt owned profitable businesses and money can be funneled through them into City.

If there was an actual desire to stop it, then 'they' would.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17130 on: Today at 02:06:40 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:57:05 pm
If there was an actual desire to stop it, then 'they' would.

Exactly. We live in the most financially corrupt country in the world. And London (Westminster) is at the heart of it. The idea that they'd suddenly decide to upset the apple cart on moral grounds is fanciful. There were protests from numerous MP's when the Newcastle takeover fell through. Money has and will continue to change hands and the status quo will continue.

I've said it before but us stepping up with such a monstrous couple of seasons is in a way the worst thing that could have happened because it's normalised +/- 100 point seasons. People don't understand the insanity of these points totals. Bloody Jurgen.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17131 on: Today at 03:33:29 pm

Is City still fighting against handing in documents to the Premier League ?
