They should also put a rule in place that prevents clubs getting sponsorship deals with companies that are linked to the owners of said club. Everton are shady as fuck for this.



A blanket ban would be a bit unfair. An owner should be able to use part of their empire to advertise another part of it if they want to (Mike Ashley always did so without over-inflating the sponsorship fees).Certain clubs are clearly using it as a way to bypass FFP but nobody has managed to make that one stick in a court of law yet. I think it would be even harder to make it stick where a company in the name of the owner's cousin's wife puts up silly money for sponsorship.I've said it before but I don't think you can ever constrain the spending of clubs like Man City and PSG. The best we could hope for is a change in how they're reported on with much more focus on the sportswashing and a general ridiculing of whatever they're doing (whether that be signing another superstar or winning a cup final 6-0). If the intention of the owners is indeed sportswashing then the media using the largesse of the clubs as a spotlight for the evils of the owners might make them less inclined to carry it on. Wishful thinking, I know.