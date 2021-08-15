It's past time that he authorities brought in a system of reporting that makes it easy and clear to see where the money is coming from. All incoming and outgoing money for the club and players should be traceable, declared and signed off every year. The penalties for disregarding the regulations should be clear and very severe.



Obviously there will be ways of flooding money into the club but the regulations should be tightened to prevent this. There should be guidelines as to how sponsorship is linked to revenue (i.e capped). The authorities should have the power rather than the clubs. The onus should be on the club to prove that everything is clear and fair.



There should be no need to bring in expensive lawyers to dig into years of covering up.



In simple terms it is clear that City 's owner are doping the club as there is no way that they can spend twice what we can or more than United can. Both City and Chelsea came from nowhere to suddenly being able to afford to spend huge amounts every single season. Their spending has been monitored and I'm sure this has helped but much more needs to be done. Make the rules simple, fair and provide financial transparency.