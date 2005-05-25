First 11
Alisson 56.25
Van Djik 76.19
Matip 0.00
Trent 0.00
Robertson 8.10
Fabinho 40.50
Henderson 16.20
Thiago 19.80
Salah 37.80
Mane 37.08
Firmino 36.90
Total 328.82
Subs (15)
Elliot 1.53
Origi 11.37
Minimino 7.65
Jota 40.23
Milner 0.00
Oxlade-Chamberlain 34.20
Jones 0.00
Keita 54.00
Tsimikas 11.70
Gomez 4.41
Khelleher 0.00
Williams 0.00
Phillips 0.00
Shakiri 13.23
Konaté 36.00
Total 214.32
Overtall Total 543.14
That's an interesting comparison for several reasons.
Firstly, our entire 26 man squad cost £360m less than their first 11 and subs at the weekend.
Secondly, the amount of zero fee (or low fee) key players that we have shows the difference between the two managers. Klopp develops academy players, spots free transfers that fit the team, or develops lesser known players with potential into world beaters. Guardiola just spends hundreds of millions with no restrictions and no consequences if he gets it wrong, as there's unlimited funds and a board of directors giving him everything he wants like a spoilt rich kid.
Thirdly, we have 3 players that cost over £50m in our squad, and although the jury's still out on one of them, the other two were transformative, both instrumental in number 19 and number 6, and are the best in the world in their positions. City have eleven
players at that price level.