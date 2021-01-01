« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17000 on: Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
ha fuck em'!

at least we wont hear about the quadruple for a few more weeks yet
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17001 on: Yesterday at 11:21:26 pm
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:12:35 pm
Figures taken from Transfermarkt:

Ederson £36m
Cancelo £58.5m
Dias £61m
Ake £40m
Mendy £52m
Gundogan £25m
Fernandinho £36m
Grealish £100m
Mahrez £60m
Torres £20m
Sterling £50m

Starting 11:  £538.5m

Subs:
Walker £48m
Stones £50m
Jesus £29m
Zinchenko £2m
Steffen £6m
Rodri £56m
Laporte £58m
De Bruyne £68m
Bernardo Silva £45m

Bench: £362m

Matchday squad total: £900.5m

It needs to be called out for what it is - not just by Klopp, but by every manager and league in Europe. It's wholesale cheating on an industrial scale, right in front of our eyes.

Think ours was roughly £340 mil for the starting XI and £140 mil for the bench. Staggering really that klopp has managed to beat them to the league and finished one points behind these cheating c*nts
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17002 on: Yesterday at 11:34:13 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
Insane looking at those player costs. Only Ederson and Gundogan looks like relative value for money

Put it this way. If you look at Transfermarkt's record fees by position

GK: Ederson - 3rd most expensive in PL history (4th All-Time); Was the most expensive PL keeper of all-time at time of purchase

RB: Cancelo - Most expensive RB of all-time; Walker is the 3rd most expensive RB in PL history (4th All-Time)

LB: Mendy - Most expensive LB of all-time

CB: Dias - 3rd Most expensive CB in PL history (5th All-Time); Laporte - 4th Most expensive CB in PL history (6th All-Time); Stones - 6th Most expensive CB in PL history (8th All-Time); Ake - 8th Most expensive CB in PL history (12th All-Time)

DM: Rodri - Most expensive DM of All-Time; Fernandinho - 8th most expensive DM in PL history (9th All-Time)

AM: De Bruyne - 2nd Most expensive AM in PL history (4th All-Time); Bernardo Silva - 4th most expensive AM in PL history (10th All-Time)

LW: Grealish - Most expensive LW in PL history (2nd All-Time) - Sterling - 2nd most expensive LW in PL history (5th All-Time)

RW: Mahrez- 4th most expensive RW in PL history (6th All-Time); Torres - 16th most expensive RW in PL history

And if they sign Kane, he'll almost certainly have one of the two or three, if not, most expensive centre-forward of all-time

In the Guardiola era, Man City have also had at his disposal

- Danilo who was the 2nd most expensive RB in PL history at the time of his signing; he's still the 6th most expensive RB in PL history.
- Otamendi is still the 10th most expensive CB in PL history (14th All-Time)
- David Silva is still the 13th most expensive AM in PL history

But you know, he was pleading poverty at the end of last season and some journalists are making it out he's working on a tight budget this season
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17003 on: Yesterday at 11:34:22 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm
Wonder if you did the costs besides City of the match day squads on us, United, and Chelsea..how the top 4 pan out.

Liverpool: £485.81m
Mancs: £701.87m
Chelsea: £499.14m

Chelsea's will go up by £103m presuming Lukaku replaces either Abraham or Hudson-Odoi in the squad who are both home grown, our's will go up a bit once Hendo & Thiago are in the squad depending who drops out, think Milner & Woodburn dropping out would give the biggest increase
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17004 on: Yesterday at 11:36:06 pm
Round 7, on 3rd of October at Anfield. That is when we will break them down once again ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17005 on: Yesterday at 11:43:21 pm
Pretty clear that they have a strategy to win free kicks around the penalty box and theyve been working on free kick drills/plays. Lets hope this new light touch refereeing applies to Grealish et al.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17006 on: Today at 12:06:23 am
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:12:35 pm
Figures taken from Transfermarkt:

Ederson £36m
Cancelo £58.5m
Dias £61m
Ake £40m
Mendy £52m
Gundogan £25m
Fernandinho £36m
Grealish £100m
Mahrez £60m
Torres £20m
Sterling £50m

Starting 11:  £538.5m

Subs:
Walker £48m
Stones £50m
Jesus £29m
Zinchenko £2m
Steffen £6m
Rodri £56m
Laporte £58m
De Bruyne £68m
Bernardo Silva £45m

Bench: £362m

Matchday squad total: £900.5m

It needs to be called out for what it is - not just by Klopp, but by every manager and league in Europe. It's wholesale cheating on an industrial scale, right in front of our eyes.

I think you may be £50m short on that team.

Since City were oiled up they have spent £1.35bn (net, £1.9bn Gross), in the same period we have spent £0.35bn net (£1.1bn gross)

Since Klopp took over we have spent £161m net (£520m gross), Pep took over 8 months later and has a net spend of £635m (£960m gross)

Please don't tell me their earnings (which were minimal back in 2008/09) have been that much more than our since then, we were an established world brand even then. Even now we have 17.7 twitter followers to their 10.3m.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17007 on: Today at 12:16:05 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:06:23 am
I think you may be £50m short on that team.

Since City were oiled up they have spent £1.35bn (net, £1.9bn Gross), in the same period we have spent £0.35bn net (£1.1bn gross)

Since Klopp took over we have spent £161m net (£520m gross), Pep took over 8 months later and has a net spend of £635m (£960m gross)

Please don't tell me their earnings (which were minimal back in 2008/09) have been that much more than our since then, we were an established world brand even then. Even now we have 17.7 twitter followers to their 10.3m.

That's just today's squad, he signed Sane for something like £46m and there's probably a few more who've either moved on or weren't involved

On my phone so a bit hard to check but just scanning Transfermarkt I've seen around £150m worth that aren't in that squad
Last Edit: Today at 12:20:19 am
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17008 on: Today at 12:22:58 am
"A fool is someone who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing".

Sums up Guardiola, Manchester City and their despicable owners.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17009 on: Today at 01:34:15 am
FiSh77

Ta...  :thumbup
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17010 on: Today at 07:09:28 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 07:29:09 pm
It's an interesting thought, i do believe however that Guardiola is a better coach than Rafa has ever been - however pragmatically Rafa is far safer pair of hands, Pep has this tendancy to make random choices in big games - he overthinks the situation and fiddles with a formula that has proven to work for him.

Paisley was streets ahead of Pep in the management department however, I love this quote as it's so succinct and encapsulates him as a person and also as a manager;

Ranting and raving gets you nowhere in football. If you want to be heard, speak quietly.

If you want to bore teams into submission my, but im not sure about that. Thinking back to 2004, I remember sitting at Anfield and thinking we were going to get fucking destroyed in the next seasons CL. Rafa pulled off a miracle there, then he built us up to be the best side in Europe within 3 years while dealing with the cancers killing the club.

Then I think of the team Rijkaard brought to Anfield in 2007, all the hard work was done for baldy already. I'm sure I could win La Liga with that side. Bayern he didn't set the world alight and he's just Viv Nicholson now, just blessed with a bottomless pit of cash
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17011 on: Today at 07:54:34 am
If Levy holds onto Kane then we will see a lot of false nines this season
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17012 on: Today at 08:01:27 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:54:34 am
If Levy holds onto Kane then we will see a lot of false nines this season

Pep managing to win any sort of trophy without an established centre forward is probably up there with Havant & Waterlooville going ahead at Anfield. A true underdog story.

Especially when your attacking options are as paltry as Sterling, Grealish, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Torres and Bernardo.

Maybe we should loan them Origi.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17013 on: Today at 08:03:03 am
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 08:01:27 am
Pep managing to win any sort of trophy without an established centre forward is probably up there with Havant & Waterlooville going ahead at Anfield. A true underdog story.

Especially when your attacking options are as paltry as Sterling, Grealish, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Torres and Bernardo.

Maybe we should loan them Origi.

They got away with things last season.

Fans not being there suited them.

Spending 100 million on Grealish seems a little extravagant the more you think about it. Players like Mahrez, Silva are as good.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17014 on: Today at 08:14:03 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:03:03 am
They got away with things last season.

Fans not being there suited them.

Spending 100 million on Grealish seems a little extravagant the more you think about it. Players like Mahrez, Silva are as good.
They are , although they have nowhere near the same sportswashing appeal.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17015 on: Today at 09:17:23 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:54:34 am
If Levy holds onto Kane then we will see a lot of false nines this season

Dovetails nicely with their accounts which have false zeros every season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17016 on: Today at 09:26:31 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:03:03 am
They got away with things last season.

Fans not being there suited them.

Spending 100 million on Grealish seems a little extravagant the more you think about it. Players like Mahrez, Silva are as good.

With the amount of free kicks Grealish will be winning, maybe they should be looking at getting Andy Carroll on a free for the set piece threat.

In all seriousness their options (and the investments made to bring them in) are obscene, and even if they don't add Kane anything other than a treble should be considered a failure
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17017 on: Today at 09:38:12 am
nothing another 60m full back, 60m mid and 150m forward wont fix
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17018 on: Today at 09:39:54 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:45:28 pm
I thought Dias was the best defender in the history of the game? He looked like a scared goat collapsing to the ground for the goal.

That was woeful.  At first I thought it was Stones having one of his moments as I had it on my phone but not really watching it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17019 on: Today at 10:11:02 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 09:39:54 am
That was woeful.  At first I thought it was Stones having one of his moments as I had it on my phone but not really watching it.

Got found out. Was pretty ordinary at the Euros too.

How long before City submits a 200m bid to us for VVD?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17020 on: Today at 10:24:32 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:11:02 am
Got found out. Was pretty ordinary at the Euros too.

How long before City submits a 200m bid to us for VVD?
that just for one of his testicles?

