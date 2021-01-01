Insane looking at those player costs. Only Ederson and Gundogan looks like relative value for money



Put it this way. If you look at Transfermarkt's record fees by positionGK: Ederson - 3rd most expensive in PL history (4th All-Time); Was the most expensive PL keeper of all-time at time of purchaseRB: Cancelo - Most expensive RB of all-time; Walker is the 3rd most expensive RB in PL history (4th All-Time)LB: Mendy - Most expensive LB of all-timeCB: Dias - 3rd Most expensive CB in PL history (5th All-Time); Laporte - 4th Most expensive CB in PL history (6th All-Time); Stones - 6th Most expensive CB in PL history (8th All-Time); Ake - 8th Most expensive CB in PL history (12th All-Time)DM: Rodri - Most expensive DM of All-Time; Fernandinho - 8th most expensive DM in PL history (9th All-Time)AM: De Bruyne - 2nd Most expensive AM in PL history (4th All-Time); Bernardo Silva - 4th most expensive AM in PL history (10th All-Time)LW: Grealish - Most expensive LW in PL history (2nd All-Time) - Sterling - 2nd most expensive LW in PL history (5th All-Time)RW: Mahrez- 4th most expensive RW in PL history (6th All-Time); Torres - 16th most expensive RW in PL historyAnd if they sign Kane, he'll almost certainly have one of the two or three, if not, most expensive centre-forward of all-timeIn the Guardiola era, Man City have also had at his disposal- Danilo who was the 2nd most expensive RB in PL history at the time of his signing; he's still the 6th most expensive RB in PL history.- Otamendi is still the 10th most expensive CB in PL history (14th All-Time)- David Silva is still the 13th most expensive AM in PL historyBut you know, he was pleading poverty at the end of last season and some journalists are making it out he's working on a tight budget this season