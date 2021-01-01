« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 998599 times)

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16840 on: Today at 10:46:19 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:12:37 pm
The bald, shit, paranoid, cardigan wanker is at it again  ;D

PROVE IT!!!!
The Pep doth protest too much, methinks.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,741
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16841 on: Today at 11:00:10 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:47:02 am
When you were a kid at school, and you and your mates were collecting panini stickers, trading amongst yourselves for players you needed. And then this other kid comes in, triumphantly showing off his album that's completely filled, but it's because his Mum and Dad bought them for him. That's Pep.

The kid whose dad owned a shop and bought boxes of sticker wholesale?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,086
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16842 on: Today at 11:35:52 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:00:10 am
The kid whose dad owned a shop and bought boxes of sticker wholesale?
...... or just bought Pannini?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,722
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16843 on: Today at 12:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Today at 11:35:52 am
...... or just bought Pannini?

And the Panini album "sponsored" by Gazprom
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16844 on: Today at 12:31:45 pm »
A Huge fuck off banner with "MAN CITY KILLING FOOTBALL SINCE 2008" should be passed around to away grounds when City play.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,521
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16845 on: Today at 12:45:06 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:42:50 am
Was all his deluded rant just triggered by a Klopp one liner? (Again?) Remarkable

"Each club has its own reality", in the context of the financial rules all must follow, is a phrase betraying quite a severe, entitled mindset

Amazing isnt it, and all Kloppo did was answer a journos question  ;D  And he didnt say anything controversial, he just said the truth. But Guardiola knows that, its incredible how wound up he gets.  Hed be better off just admitting it, it may bring his blood pressure down a bit.

There is no justifying spending £1 BILLION and counting, on players as manager of this team.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16846 on: Today at 12:53:41 pm »
I haven't looked into their financials but is Pep trying to say that over the last year, during a pandemic, they have made £100m and this is how they afforded Grealish?
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,420
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16847 on: Today at 01:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:53:41 pm
I haven't looked into their financials but is Pep trying to say that over the last year, during a pandemic, they have made £100m and this is how they afforded Grealish?

Wouldn't be the first lie Pep told. Remember when he became the impassioned mouthpiece of the club in the lead up to the announcement and after UEFA let them off for breaking FFP? They should've at least served a 1-year CL ban, like Chelsea. But clearly none of that stuff means anything anymore. UEFA no longer has a moral high ground. All the main media platforms have now normalised the idea (and have been pushing the narrative) that if you don't spend hundreds of millions in the transfer windows you can't compete for the league anymore let alone win the CL. Up to their noses in the corruption the lot of them.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,895
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16848 on: Today at 01:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 01:28:26 pm
Wouldn't be the first lie Pep told. Remember when he became the impassioned mouthpiece of the club in the lead up to the announcement and after UEFA let them off for breaking FFP? They should've at least served a 1-year CL ban, like Chelsea. But clearly none of that stuff means anything anymore. UEFA no longer has a moral high ground. All the main media platforms have now normalised the idea (and have been pushing the narrative) that if you don't spend hundreds of millions in the transfer windows you can't compete for the league anymore let alone win the CL. Up to their noses in the corruption the lot of them.

UEFA didn't let them off. CAS ruled that City had a case to answer, but the first payments fell outside the 5 year time window and the second payments, of £60 million and then £8 million couldn't be proven of who of the sponsors and the marketing budget, made which payment.

They got off on technicalities
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,571
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16849 on: Today at 01:38:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:42:08 am
2008 City finish 9th on 55 points, having finished bottom half the previous year with 43 points. The established winners Arsenal were getting £90 million over 15 years from Emirates yet a couple of years after Abu Dhabi buys City, loss making Airline Etihad signs a similar deal but for £400 million. No dodgy stuff there was there you fucking bald fraud
That bold bit is what makes it all so empty and ultimately undeserved. The Sheikhs could quite literally have picked anyone at random and made them premier league champions with the amount they spent. Every City fan knows it, and pep knows it, which is why they all get so riled when its mentioned.

'Each club has it's own reality' is an absolutely classic line from the person in charge of the biggest cheats in football history.

As for the 'sponsorship', the fact that nothing was done at the time is a scandal - Etihad paid more than it cost FSG to buy our entire club, just to put their name on the shirts of the second best club in Manchester that has zero global reach, no prestige, a poor squad and infrastructure, and a half empty stadium.

City was (and still is) an empty vessel to launder Abu Dhabi wealth and image. Nothing more, nothing less. It's the car wash in Breaking Bad with a different bald lunatic in charge.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,420
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16850 on: Today at 01:46:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:38:13 pm
UEFA didn't let them off. CAS ruled that City had a case to answer, but the first payments fell outside the 5 year time window and the second payments, of £60 million and then £8 million couldn't be proven of who of the sponsors and the marketing budget, made which payment.

They got off on technicalities
Getting off on technicalities is still a massive let off. UEFA is clearly at fault for waiting so long to prosecute that the window shut on them. Suspicious as fuck. Part of me wanted the Super League to succeed just to see them shafted for letting City and PSG do whatever the fuck they like with zero consequences.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,571
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16851 on: Today at 02:17:47 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:51:28 am
The fact that Chequebook is talking about it shows that he is getting ratted by it. Cheats dont like being called out for their cheating. He knows what City are. I think we can look forward to some spectacular meltdowns from him this season.
He's at peak Lance Armstrong levels of arrogance now - that stage where the evidence keeps building but cheating has become so natural, and so routine, that you feel you're untouchable and can say whatever you want. It's almost like taunting the journalists and rivals - just like Armstrong did repeatedly before it all unraveled and he was shown for the fraud he really was.

Hopefully some of Pep's quotes will come back to haunt him - publicly tarnishing both his and City's legacy forever.

Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16852 on: Today at 02:21:39 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:17:47 pm
He's at peak Lance Armstrong levels of arrogance now - that stage where the evidence keeps building but cheating has become so natural, and so routine, that you feel you're untouchable and can say whatever you want. It's almost like taunting the journalists and rivals - just like Armstrong did repeatedly before it all unraveled and he was shown for the fraud he really was.

Hopefully some of Pep's quotes will come back to haunt him - publicly tarnishing both his and City's legacy forever.
He is sounding more and more like the blueloons everyday.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16853 on: Today at 02:37:21 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:31:45 pm
A Huge fuck off banner with "MAN CITY KILLING FOOTBALL SINCE 2008" should be passed around to away grounds when City play.


Opposition fans should boycott them, Chelsea and PSG.  Home and away.  It won't happen but it's the only way to make the point.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16854 on: Today at 02:41:18 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 02:37:21 pm
Opposition fans should boycott them, Chelsea and PSG.  Home and away.  It won't happen but it's the only way to make the point.
Been saying that for a while. Unfortunately most people just dont care enough about it.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16855 on: Today at 02:42:03 pm »
Guardiola: We have bought Grealish because we sell for £60m, so in the end we have spent £40m. Otherwise, we cant do it. Every owner of every club decides what he wants. Our owners want to be in this world, they want to be buying into football. What is the problem?. 🔵 #MCFC

The question is why Josep?  Your owner, who has been to one home game in 13 years, is just that much of a football fan? 

Pep just sullys himself further with every utterance.
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16856 on: Today at 02:48:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:41:18 pm
Been saying that for a while. Unfortunately most people just dont care enough about it.

Me too. Unfortunately theyd just rope in 5000 influencers and give em all 19 away shirts. One for every occasion.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,798
  • JFT 96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16857 on: Today at 03:11:44 pm »
I dont think Pep actually understands how its supposed to work? Isnt he essentially saying weve got more money so tough shit?
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16858 on: Today at 03:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:42:03 pm
Guardiola: We have bought Grealish because we sell for £60m, so in the end we have spent £40m. Otherwise, we cant do it. Every owner of every club decides what he wants. Our owners want to be in this world, they want to be buying into football. What is the problem?. 🔵 #MCFC

The question is why Josep?  Your owner, who has been to one home game in 13 years, is just that much of a football fan? 

Pep just sullys himself further with every utterance.
Who the fuck have they sold to get £60m?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,521
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16859 on: Today at 03:33:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:41:18 pm
Been saying that for a while. Unfortunately most people just dont care enough about it.

exactly, only way thatd work is if the actual club refused to sell the away tickets. Cos if the regulars boycott, then others just take their place.

Would love to see protests like Bundesliga fans did for Monday night games for instance, it shows that it is possible to go to games but make your message very clear  ;D Although atmosphere boycotts which was one thing they did, would not work at Man City of course, itd just make them feel at home.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,805
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16860 on: Today at 03:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:32:13 pm
Who the fuck have they sold to get £60m?

They've sold Harrison for £11m and Angelino for £16.4m. They got £6.4m for Ilic. The Guardian says they sold Nmecha to Wolfsburg for £11m, but the German reports suggest it's nowhere near that, but let's give Man City the benefit of the doubt for a moment. That's nearly £45m, so presumably they're including the Sancho sell-on fee.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16861 on: Today at 03:41:53 pm »
He got upset at Jurgen saying we spend what we earn, we can't spend like City etc by replying that his owners spend yours don't. Ermmm yes, that was exactly the fucking point  ;D

The we got £60m so only paid 40m for Grealish otherwise couldn't have done it may make sense (ignoring the inflated figure) if he wasn't also giving interviews confirming interest in a player the world knows Tottenham will want well over £100m for. Strange bloke who contradicts himself at every turn. Let's not forget at the start of the summer he also said they couldn't afford a striker.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,895
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16862 on: Today at 03:48:00 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:41:53 pm
He got upset at Jurgen saying we spend what we earn, we can't spend like City etc by replying that his owners spend yours don't. Ermmm yes, that was exactly the fucking point  ;D

The we got £60m so only paid 40m for Grealish otherwise couldn't have done it may make sense (ignoring the inflated figure) if he wasn't also giving interviews confirming interest in a player the world knows Tottenham will want well over £100m for. Strange bloke who contradicts himself at every turn. Let's not forget at the start of the summer he also said they couldn't afford a striker.

If they do pay £150 million for kane he's going to look an even bigger c*nt trying to explain away that.

Just admit it you fucking fraud, the club is bent, youre bent and you're nothing but a chequebook Charlie.

He's not even in klopps league and it fucking kills him.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16863 on: Today at 04:02:44 pm »
So Harry Claim is not playing for Spurs today as he wants to force a move to the sportswashers.
What an absolute twat. The England captain setting a great example! 
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,036
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16864 on: Today at 04:07:05 pm »
£347m worth of players on the bench for City....
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16865 on: Today at 04:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:07:05 pm
£347m worth of players on the bench for City....

Fucking cheap skates....
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422]   Go Up
« previous next »
 