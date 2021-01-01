2008 City finish 9th on 55 points, having finished bottom half the previous year with 43 points. The established winners Arsenal were getting £90 million over 15 years from Emirates yet a couple of years after Abu Dhabi buys City, loss making Airline Etihad signs a similar deal but for £400 million. No dodgy stuff there was there you fucking bald fraud



That bold bit is what makes it all so empty and ultimately undeserved. The Sheikhs could quite literally have picked anyone at random and made them premier league champions with the amount they spent. Every City fan knows it, and pep knows it, which is why they all get so riled when its mentioned.'Each club has it's own reality' is an absolutely classic line from the person in charge of the biggest cheats in football history.As for the 'sponsorship', the fact that nothing was done at the time is a scandal - Etihad paid more than it cost FSG to buy our entire club, just to put their name on the shirts of the second best club in Manchester that has zero global reach, no prestige, a poor squad and infrastructure, and a half empty stadium.City was (and still is) an empty vessel to launder Abu Dhabi wealth and image. Nothing more, nothing less. It's the car wash in Breaking Bad with a different bald lunatic in charge.