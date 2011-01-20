Quote

Pep Guardiola is the big spender whose greatest triumphs came on the cheap, even if it may not make him the poster boy for penury. As he cited his cut-price Champions League wins, the impression he gave is that he sees them as part of footballs rich tapestry.



Yet he was keen to stress he did not buy success when his managerial career started with a flourish. I had the best player Ive ever seen in my life  Lionel Messi  but we won two Champions League at Barcelona with seven players who came from the academy, he said, and if Gerard Piqué was bought back for a bargain fee, his broader point still stood. The finals against [Manchester] United with seven players from the academy: zero cost. You can win with different squads, different players and different situations. There is no guarantee.

The revisionismYes, Guardiola had at his disposal the greatest influx of in-house developed players since Man Utd in the 1990s. But let's not pretend he didn't have money to spend or his sides didn't have money to spend. Barcelona's CL final squad in 2008/09 cost 108m. He was able to spend upwards of 35m on Dani Alves when nobody was spending that amount on fullbacks. In each of his four seasons as Barcelona manager, Barcelona made one of the four most expensive transfers that season (Alves, Ibrahimovic, Villa, Fabregas)In his 2nd season, he spent 46m+ Samuel Eto'o on Ibrahimovic and then sold Ibrahimovic for 24m the next year. Chryginsky's was sold for a 10m loss after a year. Caceres was sold for only 3m after two years after being bought for over 16m+. Hleb was released on a free after being loaned out for three straight seasons. He originally cost 15m+. Keirrison never played a game for Barcelona and was released on a free after costing 14m+.