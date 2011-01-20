« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Reply #16800 on: Yesterday at 11:56:00 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:55:38 am
Same. I tried watching a bit of that and had to turn off after about 30 seconds. Also made me realize I dont really know what he sounds like because I dont listen to him much. Hed definitely do your head in if you spent any time with him.

That weird whispery voice he's got is dead creepy too. Wouldn't want him striking up conversation in a dark alley that's for sure.
Reply #16801 on: Yesterday at 12:07:22 pm
And then taking you back to his place where you find a group of women caged to the radiators being forced to watch clips of his Barcelona B team whilst rubbing of his hairy Catalonian cock.

"SIT DOWN, NOBODY TALK!"
Reply #16802 on: Yesterday at 01:07:28 pm
Well that's me not sleeping ever again, thanks for that ;D
Reply #16803 on: Yesterday at 02:44:20 pm
Hahahaha brilliant.  😂😂😂
Reply #16804 on: Yesterday at 11:12:37 pm
The bald, shit, paranoid, cardigan wanker is at it again  ;D

PROVE IT!!!!
Reply #16805 on: Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm
Do you often strike up conversations in dark alleys?
Reply #16806 on: Today at 12:05:31 am
Since City were taken over, we've had a higher wage bill than City more often than not.
Given their signings over this period, if that's not proof that they're constantly cooking the books I don't know what is.

Also, anyone with any common sense can see that they're inflating their attendance numbers just from the empty seats at every game.
They're "selling" high-end flight, hotel, and game ticket packages through Etihad, none of which are actually used.

I'd also like to see a graph with two lines, one with their true Etihad sponsorship income, and another with their actual transfers and wages. I'd wager that there might be some correlation.

They're cheats, Pep knows it, that's why he's so upset.
Reply #16807 on: Today at 12:06:25 am
Reply #16808 on: Today at 12:09:25 am
Bald fraud already rattled because he knows the amount of shite he and Man City will get once the Harold Kane transfer is complete.
Reply #16809 on: Today at 12:09:33 am
Tweed weirdo
Reply #16810 on: Today at 12:45:29 am
absolute weird twat, he is absolutely delusional pleading poverty.
Reply #16811 on: Today at 12:49:16 am
I think all managers lie to a certain degree when talking to the press, it's just part of the job.  Pep though just either doesn't give a shit or knows the press are bought off as his recent press utterances are clearly delusional to any sane person.
Reply #16812 on: Today at 12:51:52 am
Pip is a prick pass it on
Reply #16813 on: Today at 12:59:10 am
Reply #16814 on: Today at 01:25:50 am
Pep's just wrong surely? Owners can't invest in their teams over their normal operating income, except a permitted £35m loss over a 3-year accounting period (under current FFP rules). There is no current way for FSG to invest their own money in transfers or salaries as FFP does not allow that. Spending must come from operational income (minus outgoings). Honestly, that Pep thinks his owners are generously investing in their players while FSG are not just shows how detached from FFP reality he has become.
Reply #16815 on: Today at 01:45:06 am
The revisionism :lmao

Quote
Pep Guardiola is the big spender whose greatest triumphs came on the cheap, even if it may not make him the poster boy for penury. As he cited his cut-price Champions League wins, the impression he gave is that he sees them as part of footballs rich tapestry.

[...]

Yet he was keen to stress he did not buy success when his managerial career started with a flourish. I had the best player Ive ever seen in my life  Lionel Messi  but we won two Champions League at Barcelona with seven players who came from the academy, he said, and if Gerard Piqué was bought back for a bargain fee, his broader point still stood. The finals against [Manchester] United with seven players from the academy: zero cost. You can win with different squads, different players and different situations. There is no guarantee.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/14/each-club-has-its-own-reality-pep-guardiola-defends-big-spending

Yes, Guardiola had at his disposal the greatest influx of in-house developed players since Man Utd in the 1990s. But let's not pretend he didn't have money to spend or his sides didn't have money to spend. Barcelona's CL final squad in 2008/09 cost 108m. He was able to spend upwards of 35m on Dani Alves when nobody was spending that amount on fullbacks. In each of his four seasons as Barcelona manager, Barcelona made one of the four most expensive transfers that season (Alves, Ibrahimovic, Villa, Fabregas)

In his 2nd season, he spent 46m+ Samuel Eto'o on Ibrahimovic and then sold Ibrahimovic for 24m the next year. Chryginsky's was sold for a 10m loss after a year. Caceres was sold for only 3m after two years after being bought for over 16m+. Hleb was released on a free after being loaned out for three straight seasons. He originally cost 15m+. Keirrison never played a game for Barcelona and was released on a free after costing 14m+.
Reply #16816 on: Today at 02:19:07 am
FFP is in practice quite elastic. The amount you can spend on players is directly proportional to the amount you spend on lawyers.
Reply #16817 on: Today at 02:36:20 am
That's life isn't it? Get busted drink driving, pay a QC to represent you and you're back on the road.
Reply #16818 on: Today at 03:25:42 am
Absolutely, but Pep is saying this to the press! Why aren't they challenging him on the actual FFP rules, which means his owners can't pump money into the club? What he's effectively saying here is that (his) good owners pump money into the transfer fund, which they can't do.
