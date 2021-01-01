Quote

The previous month Manchester City had made an approach via Pep Guardiola and club executives who also have a background at Barcelona. Messi had given the same response: he was continuing at the Camp Nou.



This time City have not made a move for Messi. Guardiola is happy with Jack Grealish as the new No 10 and is looking at Tottenhams Harry Kane as his priority if one more big attacking signing can be made.

More about Messi but this made me chuckleGrealish is obviously the next best thing