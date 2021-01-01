Got a bit of time now. The (oddly Northern Irish) hosts of the Villa podcast were excellent on the subject of Pep. Some headlines:
- has never truly had to 'manage'
- has engineered situations where any risk is removed from his sides' starting point each season
- always gets the credit for having 'rounded out a player to a complete player' despite signing them for £60 to £100m in the first place
- to do that rounding out, spends a season of that player's career teaching them to play what is his only system
- has two first choice players in every single position
- never has to really run the risk of a player 'hitting the red zone'
- has never truly set up a side to consistently beat a 'low block' without Lionel Messi being in that side (has now lost 6 times to Solskjaer's Man Utd)
I enjoyed the slant it took - it was basically saying the whole premise of his ability as a manager is undermined/flawed.
this is what people been saying for years, its great another fan base is now getting the memo though for sure. Most have spent the last few years loving the fact Abu Dhabi stop teams like Liverpool and Man Utd from winning more.
Any Guardiola criticism always has to come with the caveat that yes hes a good coach (a few will get upset if that isnt pointed out
), and that no, he doesnt need to take a different kind of job if he doesnt want to.
Its just the fawning over him that is puke-worthy, from the media and many fans from many teams. It was clear in Bayern what he was about. He sort of admits to it really, to coach what he wants to coach, he has to have the top level of talent.
I just find his football dull, even without all the cheating and money, hes just a dullard, he just wants perfection, he dosent want spontaneity, and what that brings is robotic, monotonous, boring football. Football needs an element of chaos, his football is sterile.