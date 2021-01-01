Got a bit of time now. The (oddly Northern Irish) hosts of the Villa podcast were excellent on the subject of Pep. Some headlines:



- has never truly had to 'manage'

- has engineered situations where any risk is removed from his sides' starting point each season

- always gets the credit for having 'rounded out a player to a complete player' despite signing them for £60 to £100m in the first place

- to do that rounding out, spends a season of that player's career teaching them to play what is his only system

- has two first choice players in every single position

- never has to really run the risk of a player 'hitting the red zone'

- has never truly set up a side to consistently beat a 'low block' without Lionel Messi being in that side (has now lost 6 times to Solskjaer's Man Utd)



I enjoyed the slant it took - it was basically saying the whole premise of his ability as a manager is undermined/flawed.