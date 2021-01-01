« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16600 on: Yesterday at 08:07:37 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:56:23 am
And its not unreasonable or even overtly negative to suspect a financially doping side whove won 3 of the last 4 seasons, will win it this season. Especially when theyll likely spend £250m this window.

No, but that's been the case for a long time. Including the seasons Liverpool won its most recent trophies. I just don't see the value of making such statements.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16601 on: Yesterday at 08:26:32 am
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 08:07:37 am
No, but that's been the case for a long time. Including the seasons Liverpool won its most recent trophies. I just don't see the value of making such statements.

Im sure theres plenty posted on RAWK that neither of us will find value in. Its opinions, innit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16602 on: Yesterday at 08:32:44 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on August  7, 2021, 11:12:04 pm
From the BBC: "can Manchester City afford to again go into their title defence and Champions League assault short on real firepower?"; also featured: multiple mentions of how many players were missing from their community shield team.

Are the Beeb actually owned by  ADFC now? Have they all lost their critical faculties?

If journalists are under the ADFC thumb then the other clubs need to step up themselves. You cant tell me that we, United, Arsenal, Spurs dont have friendly journalists who can put out the other side of the story, and if there isnt someone needs to fix that ASAP.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16603 on: Yesterday at 09:11:29 am
Quote from: Fromola on August  7, 2021, 07:46:07 pm


No live football in the UK since March 2019 and the c*nts can't even sell out a paltry 26k seats? Fucking shit stain of a club and a bunch of c*nts following them.

Quote from: 12C on August  7, 2021, 11:28:18 pm
No its far more isidious.
Its the shithole east Manchester that no one wants to develop. Along with parts of Ancoats.
Locals are being relocated whilst the dereliction is being gentrified and suddenly property values are rocketing.

Their lives are being fucked over by the people who they fawn about because they bought them a few shiny trophies, which the c*nts get no enjoyment from. Fucking idiots.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16604 on: Yesterday at 09:13:19 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:11:29 am
No live football in the UK since March 2019 and the c*nts can't even sell out a paltry 26k seats? Fucking shit stain of a club and a bunch of c*nts following them.

Their lives are being fucked over by the people who they fawn about because they bought them a few shiny trophies, which the c*nts get no enjoyment from. Fucking idiots.
What you on about? There is clearly 55000 Cityzens there. They will all be at the Etihad for the first game too no matter how many tickets are actually sold.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16605 on: Yesterday at 09:18:59 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:56:23 am
Dont have to think Liverpool are going to win the league in order to look forward to and enjoy a season. There are plenty of trophies to be won, plenty of games to enjoy. And with more luck than last season, I expect us to be in the mix.

And its not unreasonable or even overtly negative to suspect a financially doping side whove won 3 of the last 4 seasons, will win it this season. Especially when theyll likely spend £250m this window.


Turning believers into doubters before a ball has been kicked.

We obviously need a new manager.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16606 on: Yesterday at 09:21:04 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:18:59 am

Turning believers into doubters before a ball has been kicked.

We obviously need a new manager.
If we can salvage 3rd place out of the absolute shit show of last season, then we can win the league this season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16607 on: Yesterday at 09:25:49 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:21:04 am
If we can salvage 3rd place out of the absolute shit show of last season, then we can win the league this season.


For 2/3rds of last season we were in title winning form.

You're talking about salvaging a season that hasn't even started yet  :butt
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16608 on: Yesterday at 09:29:42 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:25:49 am

For 2/3rds of last season we were in title winning form.

You're talking about salvaging a season that hasn't even started yet  :butt

He was clearly talking about last season with the 'salvaging'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16609 on: Yesterday at 09:32:19 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:29:42 am
He was clearly talking about last season with the 'salvaging'


He was  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16610 on: Yesterday at 09:35:07 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:25:49 am

For 2/3rds of last season we were in title winning form.

You're talking about salvaging a season that hasn't even started yet  :butt

He was saying that it went to shit last season and we still got 3rd and were only 5 pts off second. I'm expecting a proper challenge again and think we will win the league.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16611 on: Yesterday at 12:05:50 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:21:04 am
If we can salvage 3rd place out of the absolute shit show of last season, then we can win the league this season.
We certainly can.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16612 on: Yesterday at 12:13:36 pm
I saw some of these weapons referring to their human rights abusing owner as "His Highness", seriously what they like?, web footed mutants.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16613 on: Yesterday at 01:28:37 pm
They're completely ruining the domestic game in England and they don't even care enough to show up to games. Sums it up, the game is fucked beyond repair because nobody in a position of authority cared enough to do anything. They'll care when interest in the premier league drops because of them but by then it will be too late.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16614 on: Yesterday at 01:31:14 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:13:36 pm
I saw some of these weapons referring to their human rights abusing owner as "His Highness", seriously what they like?, web footed mutants.
It's so weird seeing that at Blueloon.

I remember a video being posted on here of a City fan who does youtube content, has quite a following on it, his video was of the CL game at Anfield, he was showing the bus arrivals, talking to City fans before and after the game, anyway before the game Khaldoon was walking past to get into the stadium and all the City fans fawning over him, was cringe AF.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16615 on: Yesterday at 01:53:31 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:31:14 pm
anyway before the game Khaldoon was walking past to get into the stadium and all the City fans fawning over him, was cringe AF.

To be fair, I'm like that when Linda shows up at the game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16616 on: Yesterday at 01:55:09 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:31:14 pm
It's so weird seeing that at Blueloon.

I remember a video being posted on here of a City fan who does youtube content, has quite a following on it, his video was of the CL game at Anfield, he was showing the bus arrivals, talking to City fans before and after the game, anyway before the game Khaldoon was walking past to get into the stadium and all the City fans fawning over him, was cringe AF.

Lickspittles as Neil Atkinson would say.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16617 on: Yesterday at 02:15:06 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:13:36 pm
I saw some of these weapons referring to their human rights abusing owner as "His Highness", seriously what they like?, web footed mutants.

What has happened at Manchester City is the absolute perfect example of sportswashing working, and the only reason people need given as to why they pump so much money into it. These human rights abusers have people from sodding Manchester and beyond doing their work for them online. Itd be incredible if it wasnt so sick.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16618 on: Yesterday at 02:31:27 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:15:06 pm
What has happened at Manchester City is the absolute perfect example of sportswashing working, and the only reason people need given as to why they pump so much money into it. These human rights abusers have people from sodding Manchester and beyond doing their work for them online. Itd be incredible if it wasnt so sick.

You're forgetting the Littlewoods money and how we did this with those famous human rights abusing family
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16619 on: Today at 12:33:36 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on August  7, 2021, 11:16:40 pm
If we don't suffer many injuries, they won't ...

You just had to didn't you
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16620 on: Today at 12:51:08 am
Quote from: Fromola on August  7, 2021, 07:46:07 pm

It's quite bizarre. The old Manchester City seemed to have had more fans than the recently formed Abu Dhabi S.F.C.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16621 on: Today at 12:54:47 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 02:31:27 pm
You're forgetting the Littlewoods money and how we did this with those famous human rights abusing family

Collecting the pools money was hard enough,then spot the ball after that. Thursdays were hard work before PayPal lol. Then the Littlewoods empire gave everyone a catalogue to order your Farah slacks and pay 1,50 a week😊
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16622 on: Today at 05:41:46 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:51:08 am
It's quite bizarre. The old Manchester City seemed to have had more fans than the recently formed Abu Dhabi S.F.C.
The only new fans City have made are glory hunters and Abu Dhabi bots, neither of whom are going to spend money to see them in a stadium. They're a little club and always will be.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16623 on: Today at 07:18:41 am
The Villa Podcast is a treat - out the other day - absolutely lays the boot into Guardiola and the notion of his genius.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16624 on: Today at 09:23:43 am
How is PED going to explain away the £150m fee for Sir Lord Harry Claim?, has the caretaker of the Emptihad got a lucrative sponsorship deal for his mop and broom?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16625 on: Today at 10:21:56 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:18:41 am
The Villa Podcast is a treat - out the other day - absolutely lays the boot into Guardiola and the notion of his genius.

2 Irish fellas?

Just had a listen to the first 10 mins or so during my break when they were talking about Grealish & city and most of it was spot on, apart from Grealish being the best player in the country that is
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16626 on: Today at 10:24:18 am
Got a bit of time now. The (oddly Northern Irish) hosts of the Villa podcast were excellent on the subject of Pep. Some headlines:

- has never truly had to 'manage'
- has engineered situations where any risk is removed from his sides' starting point each season
- always gets the credit for having 'rounded out a player to a complete player' despite signing them for £60 to £100m in the first place
- to do that rounding out, spends a season of that player's career teaching them to play what is his only system
- has two first choice players in every single position
- never has to really run the risk of a player 'hitting the red zone'
- has never truly set up a side to consistently beat a 'low block' without Lionel Messi being in that side (has now lost 6 times to Solskjaer's Man Utd)

I enjoyed the slant it took - it was basically saying the whole premise of his ability as a manager is undermined/flawed.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16627 on: Today at 10:28:08 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:24:18 am
- always gets the credit for having 'rounded out a player to a complete player' despite signing them for £60 to £100m in the first place


Also doesn't account for all of the times that he has failed to improve/integrate a player, because he can just replace them 6-12 months later with a more expensive version.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16628 on: Today at 10:41:32 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:24:18 am
Got a bit of time now. The (oddly Northern Irish) hosts of the Villa podcast were excellent on the subject of Pep. Some headlines:

- has never truly had to 'manage'
- has engineered situations where any risk is removed from his sides' starting point each season
- always gets the credit for having 'rounded out a player to a complete player' despite signing them for £60 to £100m in the first place
- to do that rounding out, spends a season of that player's career teaching them to play what is his only system
- has two first choice players in every single position
- never has to really run the risk of a player 'hitting the red zone'
- has never truly set up a side to consistently beat a 'low block' without Lionel Messi being in that side (has now lost 6 times to Solskjaer's Man Utd)

I enjoyed the slant it took - it was basically saying the whole premise of his ability as a manager is undermined/flawed.

It's also interesting that fan media is doing the critical assessment that so many in the mainstream media are reluctant to do.

I think mainstream football journalism is at an all time low in terms of quality and one of the reasons is that in many cases the journalists are part of the "product". Combine that with more restricted access to players and coaches that many clubs now insist on and the fact that bans are far more common for journo's that don't toe the club line, then it's hardly surprising that puff pieces dominate in place of balanced critiques.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16629 on: Today at 10:44:02 am
I think it's just media in general. Like all forms of journalism, they're paymasters are paid off and therefore the scope of what they're allowed to write is minimalized.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16630 on: Today at 11:02:33 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:21:56 am
2 Irish fellas?

Just had a listen to the first 10 mins or so during my break when they were talking about Grealish & city and most of it was spot on, apart from Grealish being the best player in the country that is

It threw me too, but they're genuinely excellent the two of them. Bit like the Arsenal 'Arsecast' podcast being a Dubliner - he's fantastic as well. (For balance, Dave Mooney the Mancunian is excellent too on the Man City one.)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16631 on: Today at 11:45:19 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:24:18 am
Got a bit of time now. The (oddly Northern Irish) hosts of the Villa podcast were excellent on the subject of Pep. Some headlines:

- has never truly had to 'manage'
- has engineered situations where any risk is removed from his sides' starting point each season
- always gets the credit for having 'rounded out a player to a complete player' despite signing them for £60 to £100m in the first place
- to do that rounding out, spends a season of that player's career teaching them to play what is his only system
- has two first choice players in every single position
- never has to really run the risk of a player 'hitting the red zone'
- has never truly set up a side to consistently beat a 'low block' without Lionel Messi being in that side (has now lost 6 times to Solskjaer's Man Utd)

I enjoyed the slant it took - it was basically saying the whole premise of his ability as a manager is undermined/flawed.
Surprised they didnt add the big onehis Achilles heelthe egotistical pathological self-immolating inexplicable impulse to tinker with a winning system. Lost them a few semis and finals now, including the big one in Porto a few months ago.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16632 on: Today at 11:50:33 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:24:18 am
Got a bit of time now. The (oddly Northern Irish) hosts of the Villa podcast were excellent on the subject of Pep. Some headlines:

- has never truly had to 'manage'
- has engineered situations where any risk is removed from his sides' starting point each season
- always gets the credit for having 'rounded out a player to a complete player' despite signing them for £60 to £100m in the first place
- to do that rounding out, spends a season of that player's career teaching them to play what is his only system
- has two first choice players in every single position
- never has to really run the risk of a player 'hitting the red zone'
- has never truly set up a side to consistently beat a 'low block' without Lionel Messi being in that side (has now lost 6 times to Solskjaer's Man Utd)

I enjoyed the slant it took - it was basically saying the whole premise of his ability as a manager is undermined/flawed.

this is what people been saying for years, its great another fan base is now getting the memo though for sure. Most have spent the last few years loving the fact Abu Dhabi stop teams like Liverpool and Man Utd from winning more.

Any Guardiola criticism always has to come with the caveat that yes hes a good coach (a few will get upset if that isnt pointed out  :P ), and that no, he doesnt need to take a different kind of job if he doesnt want to.

Its just the fawning over him that is puke-worthy, from the media and many fans from many teams. It was clear in Bayern what he was about.   He sort of admits to it really, to coach what he wants to coach, he has to have the top level of talent.

I just find his football dull, even without all the cheating and money, hes just a dullard, he just wants perfection, he dosent want spontaneity, and what that brings is robotic, monotonous, boring football.  Football needs an element of chaos, his football is sterile.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16633 on: Today at 12:22:04 pm
Adverts all over local radio, here in Manchester, for tickets to City's game at the weekend.

The current League champions first home game, after a season where the fans were locked out, can't sell out. Massive club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16634 on: Today at 12:31:04 pm
https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1424688542500933634

Doing a 'public unveiling' of Grealish tonight ;D Bet there'll be about 10 people there
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16635 on: Today at 12:32:46 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:31:04 pm
https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1424688542500933634

Doing a 'public unveiling' of Grealish tonight ;D Bet there'll be about 10 people there

hes already played for them hasnt he?  ;D

Abu Dhabi trying to be all Spanish with public unveiling of players.  What a pathetic little club they are.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16636 on: Today at 12:32:53 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:31:04 pm
https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1424688542500933634

Doing a 'public unveiling' of Grealish tonight ;D Bet there'll be about 10 people there
Hopefully they don't overdo it on the pints of water again.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16637 on: Today at 12:42:13 pm
PSG are probably now getting ready for their Messi unveiling up the Eiffel Tower at 6pm to piss on City's chips again ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16638 on: Today at 12:45:52 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:32:46 pm
hes already played for them hasnt he?  ;D

Abu Dhabi trying to be all Spanish with public unveiling of players.  What a pathetic little club they are.

They seem so desperate to force create a brand,any brand,like the 'cityzens' thing.
Everything they try just has a feel like that hilariously wholesome Etisalat ad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16639 on: Today at 12:47:43 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:31:04 pm
https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1424688542500933634

Doing a 'public unveiling' of Grealish tonight ;D Bet there'll be about 10 people there

They've built a statue of him already?
