From the BBC: "can Manchester City afford to again go into their title defence and Champions League assault short on real firepower?"; also featured: multiple mentions of how many players were missing from their community shield team.



Are the Beeb actually owned by ADFC now? Have they all lost their critical faculties?



If journalists are under the ADFC thumb then the other clubs need to step up themselves. You cant tell me that we, United, Arsenal, Spurs dont have friendly journalists who can put out the other side of the story, and if there isnt someone needs to fix that ASAP.