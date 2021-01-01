« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 978593 times)

Offline Crimson

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16600 on: Today at 08:07:37 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:56:23 am
And its not unreasonable or even overtly negative to suspect a financially doping side whove won 3 of the last 4 seasons, will win it this season. Especially when theyll likely spend £250m this window.

No, but that's been the case for a long time. Including the seasons Liverpool won its most recent trophies. I just don't see the value of making such statements.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline thejbs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16601 on: Today at 08:26:32 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 08:07:37 am
No, but that's been the case for a long time. Including the seasons Liverpool won its most recent trophies. I just don't see the value of making such statements.

Im sure theres plenty posted on RAWK that neither of us will find value in. Its opinions, innit.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16602 on: Today at 08:32:44 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:12:04 pm
From the BBC: "can Manchester City afford to again go into their title defence and Champions League assault short on real firepower?"; also featured: multiple mentions of how many players were missing from their community shield team.

Are the Beeb actually owned by  ADFC now? Have they all lost their critical faculties?

If journalists are under the ADFC thumb then the other clubs need to step up themselves. You cant tell me that we, United, Arsenal, Spurs dont have friendly journalists who can put out the other side of the story, and if there isnt someone needs to fix that ASAP.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16603 on: Today at 09:11:29 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:46:07 pm


No live football in the UK since March 2019 and the c*nts can't even sell out a paltry 26k seats? Fucking shit stain of a club and a bunch of c*nts following them.

Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:28:18 pm
No its far more isidious.
Its the shithole east Manchester that no one wants to develop. Along with parts of Ancoats.
Locals are being relocated whilst the dereliction is being gentrified and suddenly property values are rocketing.

Their lives are being fucked over by the people who they fawn about because they bought them a few shiny trophies, which the c*nts get no enjoyment from. Fucking idiots.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16604 on: Today at 09:13:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:11:29 am
No live football in the UK since March 2019 and the c*nts can't even sell out a paltry 26k seats? Fucking shit stain of a club and a bunch of c*nts following them.

Their lives are being fucked over by the people who they fawn about because they bought them a few shiny trophies, which the c*nts get no enjoyment from. Fucking idiots.
What you on about? There is clearly 55000 Cityzens there. They will all be at the Etihad for the first game too no matter how many tickets are actually sold.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16605 on: Today at 09:18:59 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:56:23 am
Dont have to think Liverpool are going to win the league in order to look forward to and enjoy a season. There are plenty of trophies to be won, plenty of games to enjoy. And with more luck than last season, I expect us to be in the mix.

And its not unreasonable or even overtly negative to suspect a financially doping side whove won 3 of the last 4 seasons, will win it this season. Especially when theyll likely spend £250m this window.


Turning believers into doubters before a ball has been kicked.

We obviously need a new manager.
