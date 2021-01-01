« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 07:05:54 pm
Was Grealish bought for his ability 'to draw a foul'?
jack" border="0
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
:lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:46:35 pm
jack" border="0


I'll say this mate, you're a legend - fucking hilarious!

But I can't see Grealish, being as much of a wet lettuce as Sterling has been at Anfield.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:46:35 pm
jack" border="0


That's a poultry effort by your standards.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Pundits & commentators talking about a "makeshift" and "under-strength" City side.



Grealish: 100M
Ake: 40M
Dias: 50M
Cancelo:60M
Mendy: 52M
Fernandinho: 34M
Gundogan: 20M
Mahrez: 60M
Torres: 20M
Rodri: 56M
Silva: 40M

Lol.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:50:56 pm
That's a poultry effort by your standards.

It's our fault for egging him on though
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:46:07 pm


They must have been feeling right at home. Etihad South
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
All that money spent and cant even win the community shield. Unlucky.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Their current forwards :

Sterling
Mahrez
Torres
Jesus
Grealish
Silva
Foden

Most of them walk into any team in the league 
And Guardiola is desperate to sign a forward

When you take a step back the whole thing is preposterous and pretty pathetic
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Pip is a massive baldy dickhead
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:53:42 pm
Their current forwards :

Sterling
Mahrez
Torres
Jesus
Grealish
Silva
Foden

Most of them walk into any team in the league 
And Guardiola is desperate to sign a forward

When you take a step back the whole thing is preposterous and pretty pathetic

Not only is Pep desperate, I watched the post match and the host, Roy Keane, Heskey and Ian Wright all insisted they "MUST" do business in the transfer market for a striker, they simply cant go into the new season "without" one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 07:36:51 pm
So - lets accept that Pep hasn't got half his team back yet, this would mean if i'm playing against Shitty in the first few weeks - well you fucking go at them....and get some points, this team is not impenetrable

Leicester started with more possession.....go at this shit City team, and you can hurt them, they've lost their entire spine, Kompany, Silva and Aguero.... they're nothing special at all.

Abu Dhabi.

And they arent shit - how ever could they be. Some right mad stuff here  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:53:42 pm
Their current forwards :

Sterling
Mahrez
Torres
Jesus
Grealish
Silva
Foden

Most of them walk into any team in the league 
And Guardiola is desperate to sign a forward

When you take a step back the whole thing is preposterous and pretty pathetic

That's crazy when you see it listed. What's that? Must be well over 300 million in transfer fees right there. How DO they do it? :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Over half a billion quids worth on the teamsheet today.

Worthy of scorn and mockery.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:53:42 pm
Their current forwards :

Sterling
Mahrez
Torres
Jesus
Grealish
Silva
Foden

Most of them walk into any team in the league 
And Guardiola is desperate to sign a forward

When you take a step back the whole thing is preposterous and pretty pathetic

Yet none of them would get into our starting XI. As long as we stay fit, nothing to be worried about ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:43:11 pm
Yet none of them would get into our starting XI. As long as we stay fit, nothing to be worried about ...
Quite true. Would not take any of them players over the respective players from our team. Obviously the benefit for the sportswashers is they have so many top level players that fatigue/injuries/ suspensions etc do not affect them.
The pressure on pep after hitting the £1B mark in spending will be immense and I think we can expect a few meltdowns this season, especially with crowds being back.

One telling moment from todays game was Grealish getting nothing for his trademark dive not long after coming on. He got them all season last season and even got a few in the euros. Even the commentator said he usually gets those. Maybe now the spotlight is on him the refs have decided to not let him get away with it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm
Quite true. Would not take any of them players over the respective players from our team. Obviously the benefit for the sportswashers is they have so many top level players that fatigue/injuries/ suspensions etc do not affect them.
The pressure on pep after hitting the £1B mark in spending will be immense and I think we can expect a few meltdowns this season, especially with crowds being back.

One telling moment from todays game was Grealish getting nothing for his trademark dive not long after coming on. He got them all season last season and even got a few in the euros. Even the commentator said he usually gets those. Maybe now the spotlight is on him the refs have decided to not let him get away with it.

I saw that fall. should have been a yellow for diving. Hopefully VAR & Refs do not bend to  Abu dhabi mafia pressure.  Leicester were by far the better team. I think a lot of teams will struggle  against them if they keep Vardy fit this season. Good signings as well Daka, Soumare & Bertrand (an ok LB - but free). 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Sadly, they'll still win the league.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
From the BBC: "can Manchester City afford to again go into their title defence and Champions League assault short on real firepower?"; also featured: multiple mentions of how many players were missing from their community shield team.

Are the Beeb actually owned by  ADFC now? Have they all lost their critical faculties?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
Sadly, they'll still win the league.

If we don't suffer many injuries, they won't ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
One of many cups city will fail to win this season. Long may the run continue
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:12:04 pm
From the BBC: "can Manchester City afford to again go into their title defence and Champions League assault short on real firepower?"; also featured: multiple mentions of how many players were missing from their community shield team.

Are the Beeb actually owned by  ADFC now? Have they all lost their critical faculties?

As they own whole swathes of Manchester now, I would imagine Salford Quays comes under their boot
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
Sadly, they'll still win the league.

Jürgen Klopp says hold Mos hat
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:23:57 pm
As they own whole swathes of Manchester now, I would imagine Salford Quays comes under their boot

No its far more isidious.
Its the shithole east Manchester that no one wants to develop. Along with parts of Ancoats.
Locals are being relocated whilst the dereliction is being gentrified and suddenly property values are rocketing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:28:18 pm
No its far more isidious.
Its the shithole east Manchester that no one wants to develop. Along with parts of Ancoats.
Locals are being relocated whilst the dereliction is being gentrified and suddenly property values are rocketing.

I quite like Ancoats. Nice vibe along the canal. They may not own the property around Media City but they 'own' it. No-one dare diss them there. BBC is a prime example. Shocking how they've come under their spell. The Manchester Guardian is another one. Even David Conn's gone very quiet, hopefully, not for too long
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
The thing is, no one can criticise the regime because they are cleaning up the city.
What that means is £250k for a shit flat which locals cant afford,so it ends up as a property speculators heaven, changing rent to yuppies.
Creating the slums of tomorrow, today.
And the council are complicit
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:51:16 pm
The thing is, no one can criticise the regime because they are cleaning up the city.
What that means is £250k for a shit flat which locals cant afford,so it ends up as a property speculators heaven, changing rent to yuppies.
Creating the slums of tomorrow, today.
And the council are complicit

Exactly. Neville is a landlord and property owner in Manchester. The City owners investments have increased the value of his investments. He only weighed in on the United protests because he wants the Glazers to start investing in that area so his other investments increase in value.

Honestly, the best thing we could all do is turn off our TVs, stop following the footie bubble and stop letting these morons take advantage. Its turning into a big grift. Well, an even bigger grift (Fowler did similar in Liverpool).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
Sadly, they'll still win the league.

Sadly, I'm reading such drivel even before the season's started. 

I sincerely hope you're playing on some reverse jinx!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:46:07 pm


Lock that down as another sell-out on their income statements.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: koptommy93 on August  6, 2021, 11:32:12 pm
Genuinely don't see how football fixes itself and becomes anything other than a pissing contest between PSG at this point. Makes me wonder what the point of the whole thing is to be honest.


Number of time World Club Championship winners  PSG  0  City 0  Everton 0 Liverpool 1
Number of time European Super Cup winner  PSG  0  City 0  Everton 0 Liverpool 4
Number of EC/Champions League Winners  PSG  0  City 0  Everton 0 Liverpool 6
Number of UEFA/Europa League Winners  PSG  0  City 0  Everton 0 Liverpool 3
Number of Cup Winners Cup Winners PSG 1  City 1  Everton 1 Liverpool  0
Number of Inter Toto Cup Winners PSG  1  City 0  Everton 0 Liverpool 0

I'll be dead before any of this bunch catches us
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:46:28 am

Number of time World Club Championship winners  PSG  0  City 0  Everton 0 Liverpool 1
Number of time European Super Cup winner  PSG  0  City 0  Everton 0 Liverpool 4
Number of EC/Champions League Winners  PSG  0  City 0  Everton 0 Liverpool 6
Number of UEFA/Europa League Winners  PSG  0  City 0  Everton 0 Liverpool 3
Number of Cup Winners Cup Winners PSG 1  City 1  Everton 1 Liverpool  0
Number of Inter Toto Cup Winners PSG  1  City 0  Everton 0 Liverpool 0

I'll be dead before any of this bunch catches us

All Evertonians will be dead before these overtake their number of European cups

Shit c*nts with a shit baldy c*nt in charge and a shit brummy c*nt for their biggest signing
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Commentator on Grealish: "He managed to stay on his feet."
