Genuinely don't see how football fixes itself and becomes anything other than a pissing contest between PSG at this point. Makes me wonder what the point of the whole thing is to be honest.
Number of time World Club Championship winners PSG 0 City 0 Everton 0 Liverpool 1
Number of time European Super Cup winner PSG 0 City 0 Everton 0 Liverpool 4
Number of EC/Champions League Winners PSG 0 City 0 Everton 0 Liverpool 6
Number of UEFA/Europa League Winners PSG 0 City 0 Everton 0 Liverpool 3
Number of Cup Winners Cup Winners PSG 1 City 1 Everton 1 Liverpool 0
Number of Inter Toto Cup Winners PSG 1 City 0 Everton 0 Liverpool 0
I'll be dead before any of this bunch catches us