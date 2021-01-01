« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: S on Today at 07:05:22 pm
The only bad thing about this defeat is that it might force the City owners to back Guardiola and give him some funds.

To be fair, they've hardly spent a bean according to the manager.  :(
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Good to see that Iheanacho has felt like scoring from a few yards against his old club this year.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Fucking love it - fuck you shitty.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:06:46 pm
To be fair, they've hardly spent a bean according to the manager.  :(

They did spend a few beans. But they'd already sold a load of tins of younger beans that no one knew they even had, and so are actually really fine.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
"We won't read too much into it" they say since City didn't win.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:03:46 pm
Nope, they sold 6 youth team players nobody has ever heard of before or since for £52m so made a £12m profit on him
  ;D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Ha ha lol
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
still pissed Iheanacho missed that chance which could have made us champions
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Hahahahahahah fuck off ye bad pricks.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:08:55 pm
They did spend a few beans. But they'd already sold a load of tins of younger beans that no one knew they even had, and so are actually really fine.

 ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Apparently its not important this year.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Let's hope its the first of many.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
haha, fuck off shitty
But to be fair, Pep needs backing, queue Messi ?
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:09:02 pm
"We won't read too much into it" they say since City didn't win.

City didn't win?

Oh dear,what an awful shame that is.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Oh no. Will this mean Abu Dhabi will have to loosen the purse strings now?  :-\
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I don't give a shit if its a nothing game - i don't want these fuckers to win any silverwear.....absolute cheating pricks.

Well done Brendan lad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Thank fuck City have lost the first of their quintuple.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Its just a shame that they hadnt bought Kane before this game.

Id have probably got a hernia laughing at him not even getting a Community Shield.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Tierney should have kept booking the City players until they moved after that pen decision. There was about 6 of them round him.
Horrible attitude, entitled twats.

Anyway good to see Grealish getting off to a flyer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:12:06 pm
Its just a shame that they hadnt bought Kane before this game.

Id have probably got a hernia laughing at him not even getting a Community Shield.

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Give Pep another billion.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:11:09 pm
Oh no. Will this mean Abu Dhabi will have to loosen the purse strings now?  :-\
They can't afford it... Had they had the money to buy Kane and Grealish... Oh, wait, one's there already the other on the way. Wait! Messi and Haaland can possibly solve that problem.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Broadly meaningless but delightful that City lost.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:11:45 pm
Thank fuck City have lost the first of their quintuple.

The dream dies 7 days before the season starts. What a pity.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:14:11 pm
Broadly meaningless but delightful that City lost.

Exactly, completely meaningless - and City didn't have half their squad, but who gives a fuck - these bellends need every fisting they get.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
All out for Messi now then since young Jackie Boy Grealish did fuck all when he came on as expected.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Maybe this defeat will finally see the board back poor Pep and allow him to spend some money on his threadbare squad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Man city arent going to do it this year, theyve made one Media buy and possibly will make Kane another, but they are more popularity buys then real tactical buys. Man City are desperate to be loved, they sold 15k tickets for today, Leicester sold 25k, Grealish was bought becuase he was all over the Media for 2 months. City had no leaders today, a shite kit, and fuck all passion. If your only selling 15 k wiorth of tickets to a final after all that money and success, how many are you going to get to watch Brentford, on a cold wet night at the Etihad.

We've seen a pandemic, we've seen England in a final and we've seen peak City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:11:44 pm
I don't give a shit if its a nothing game - i don't want these fuckers to win any silverwear.....absolute cheating pricks.

Well done Brendan lad.

I know they cheated but why don't our fan base hold banners up to that affect when we play them?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 07:15:49 pm
All out for Messi now then since young Jackie Boy Grealish did fuck all when he came on as expected.

Can they return him to Villa within 28 days if they're not satisfied?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: villagelife on Today at 07:16:37 pm
Man city arent going to do it this year, theyve made one Media buy and possibly will make Kane another, but they are more popularity buys then real tactical buys. Man City are desperate to be loved, they sold 15k tickets for today, Leicester sold 25k, Grealish was bought becuase he was all over the Media for 2 months. City had no leaders today, a shite kit, and fuck all passion. If your only selling 15 k wiorth of tickets to a final after all that money and success, how many are you going to get to watch Brentford, on a cold wet night at the Etihad.

We've seen a pandemic, we've seen England in a final and we've seen peak City.

55,000, supporters have been advised not to travel though as the traffic will be fucking murder that night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:13:46 pm
They can't afford it... Had they had the money to buy Kane and Grealish... Oh, wait, one's there already the other on the way. Wait! Messi and Haaland can possibly solve that problem.

Surely they have to sell some young players first for £40m,claim they got £80m and then buy Kane for £150m.
 
And then the customary annual fullback.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 07:16:39 pm
I know they cheated but why don't our fan base hold banners up to that affect when we play them?


Because we've more class in our little finger, we'll beat them on the pitch - fair and fucking squarely, as we have done before.

We are no fairies, we don't start the season thinking 'oh fuck me, woe on us because Shitty have an unlimited fund.....' and give up....we know these pricks do not influence our games, and in addition they have to come to Anfield, an atmosphere, their players are not used to....fuck me, Barca with Messi couldn't handle it.... - and with Klopp, we are so very fortunate....

Fuck these dickheads, and fuck what they represent, let's go out there and show them what a 'proper' football club achieves irrespective of all the money in the world.

We're winning the league guys.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:19:11 pm
Surely they have to sell some young players first for £40m,claim they got £80m and then buy Kane for £150m.
 
And then the customary annual fullback.

Im hearing that Etihad are selling their naming rights to Easyetihadair for £600mn, and the club have a 99% sell on clause.

I shouldn't put ideas into their heads.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 07:16:39 pm
I know they cheated but why don't our fan base hold banners up to that affect when we play them?

We will sing about it, but we ain't wasting none of our time making banners about some nomarks.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: villagelife on Today at 07:16:37 pm
Man city arent going to do it this year, theyve made one Media buy and possibly will make Kane another, but they are more popularity buys then real tactical buys. Man City are desperate to be loved, they sold 15k tickets for today, Leicester sold 25k, Grealish was bought becuase he was all over the Media for 2 months. City had no leaders today, a shite kit, and fuck all passion. If your only selling 15 k wiorth of tickets to a final after all that money and success, how many are you going to get to watch Brentford, on a cold wet night at the Etihad.

We've seen a pandemic, we've seen England in a final and we've seen peak City.

Good effort that. 14 thousand, 9 hundred and 90 more than turned up for their title celebration outside the ground last season.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
