Man city arent going to do it this year, theyve made one Media buy and possibly will make Kane another, but they are more popularity buys then real tactical buys. Man City are desperate to be loved, they sold 15k tickets for today, Leicester sold 25k, Grealish was bought becuase he was all over the Media for 2 months. City had no leaders today, a shite kit, and fuck all passion. If your only selling 15 k wiorth of tickets to a final after all that money and success, how many are you going to get to watch Brentford, on a cold wet night at the Etihad.



We've seen a pandemic, we've seen England in a final and we've seen peak City.