Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 971225 times)

Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16400 on: Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm »
:lmao 

Capon, you mad bastard!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline kasperoff

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16401 on: Yesterday at 09:26:16 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm
what a fucking lying prick Pep is.  "We spend £40m on Grealish, £100 million we pay and £60 million we won [from incoming transfers]"
He's really becoming more and more dickhead every single year.

It's out of the Russian playbook. Just talk enough bollocks and lies and eventually the truth will get buried. I can't wait until it all catches up with them. It will all unravel eventually.

"We spend £40m on Grealish" is an outright lie". And why did he even need to address it? It's almost apologetic. They know exactly what they are doing and how it will be viewed and are performing damage limitation from the get-go. Always playing down fees and trying to mask the true extent of their spending. If they had nothing to hide, why do they feel the need to do this? I don't see Man Utd playing this game.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16402 on: Yesterday at 09:30:58 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm
:lmao 

Capon, you mad bastard!

The David Squires of RAWK.  Genius

 :mindblown :shite: :rash :knob :fart :lmao :boxhead :roger :odd :odd
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16403 on: Yesterday at 09:34:08 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 09:26:16 pm
It's out of the Russian playbook. Just talk enough bollocks and lies and eventually the truth will get buried. I can't wait until it all catches up with them. It will all unravel eventually.

"We spend £40m on Grealish" is an outright lie". And why did he even need to address it? It's almost apologetic. They know exactly what they are doing and how it will be viewed and are performing damage limitation from the get-go. Always playing down fees and trying to mask the true extent of their spending. If they had nothing to hide, why do they feel the need to do this? I don't see Man Utd playing this game.

 I take it you are speaking from experience my Ruskie friend? Tell us more about this playbook Garry, baby...
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Peabee

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16404 on: Yesterday at 09:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm
The £89 million United spent on Pogba is more than the £100 million City have just spent on Grealish

Sorrywhatpardon?  :o

He does then say its because it was five years ago, but I dont remember there being an 18 month global pandemic that impacted everyones finances 5 years ago.

£120 million a season, net, over the last 6 or 7 is not excessive. Yet clubs who are unquestionably bigger than them, and bring in more money, have got nowhere near that sum in the same period.  What a nob.

And even so, United built their global following and commercial revenue over two decades of success. They didnt sign commercial deals with companies run by their owners.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16405 on: Yesterday at 09:45:13 pm »
Capon :lmao
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Red_Rich

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16406 on: Yesterday at 10:04:39 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 03:41:28 pm
Ah here's Trevor, trying desperately to defend City's spending. Was only a matter of time. Bless.

https://youtu.be/-zbmCKXMRO8


Got to love the bit where Cascarino talks about how great it is that they kept David Silva and Aguero for so long ... and Sinclair's reason at 2:35 is priceless - "because they love it" ..... you bet they love it, 400 grand a week, No wonder they do.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline FiSh77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16407 on: Yesterday at 10:05:47 pm »
Fucking hell Capon :lmao
Offline Mister men

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16408 on: Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:06:53 pm
He's a fraud, always has been, always will be, needs everything off the top shelf to make a competitive team.

Absolutely. He'd struggle to keep the likes of Everton or Villa in the league. Actually any small club he'd struggle at.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16409 on: Yesterday at 10:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
Absolutely. He'd struggle to keep the likes of Everton or Villa in the league. Actually any small club he'd struggle at.

He's at a small club, albeit a cheating small club
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16410 on: Yesterday at 11:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:06:53 pm
He's a fraud, always has been, always will be, needs everything off the top shelf to make a competitive team.

And staying at Man City for as long as he has says it all. Left Barcelona, who he actually has affinity with, and Bayern Munich, a traditional European powerhouse, in less time than he has been at City for so far. Both super rich clubs when he was around, but still clubs that had to stay within their means. So I wonder what it is? Is it the history of Man City? It's huge passionate fanbase? The close-knit group of players? Or is it because he knows he's at one of only two clubs that will give him absolutely everything he wants/needs. No prizes for where he will go when does leave...
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline koptommy93

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16411 on: Yesterday at 11:32:12 pm »
Genuinely don't see how football fixes itself and becomes anything other than a pissing contest between PSG at this point. Makes me wonder what the point of the whole thing is to be honest.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline StigenKeegan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16412 on: Today at 12:19:12 am »
One thing that hardly gets mentioned in all of this "we made 60m from selling youth players" is WHY they are in a position to sell a lot of youth players for large sums in the first place. City and Chelsea are basically hoovering the marked for top youth players by offering them better terms than any normally run club can match. You might call it clever, taking advantage of a flaw (if only it had been the only one!) in FFP. They are stockpiling young players farming them out to become cash cows to give what they're doing on the senior sides a veneer of legitimacy. All the while they're doing exactly the same thing in their academies as they, and PSG, are doing with their senior sides: Trying to inflate the marked to make sure no one living in the real world can compete with them.
Where does the money to overpay all of these youngsters come from? We all know... How is it in any way "good for the game", or good for players as actual human beings, to have all of these players just stacked on top of one another in a few clubs? And then they get credit for having a "well run academy"...
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16413 on: Today at 12:57:22 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 12:19:12 am
One thing that hardly gets mentioned in all of this "we made 60m from selling youth players" is WHY they are in a position to sell a lot of youth players for large sums in the first place. City and Chelsea are basically hoovering the marked for top youth players by offering them better terms than any normally run club can match. You might call it clever, taking advantage of a flaw (if only it had been the only one!) in FFP. They are stockpiling young players farming them out to become cash cows to give what they're doing on the senior sides a veneer of legitimacy. All the while they're doing exactly the same thing in their academies as they, and PSG, are doing with their senior sides: Trying to inflate the marked to make sure no one living in the real world can compete with them.
Where does the money to overpay all of these youngsters come from? We all know... How is it in any way "good for the game", or good for players as actual human beings, to have all of these players just stacked on top of one another in a few clubs? And then they get credit for having a "well run academy"...

It's not only a money making exercise, it is a way of ensuring their rivals have less chance of unearthing new talent which will strengthen them or their finances. I may be wrong but I think it unusual for City to sell their youngsters to their rivals, much better to send them abroad or to a slightly lesser club not seen as a rival (Harrison to Leeds, Sancho to Dortmund, Angelino to Leipzig, Nmecha to Wolfsborg, Luiz to Villa)

To be fair, we do it as well but Chelsea and City are big harvesters of the young now
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16414 on: Today at 01:15:28 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:33:24 pm
Exactly. Their argument now seems to be theyve won stuff in recent years therefore theyve earned the money theyre making now. No question about how they got to be able to compete in the first place.
They are no different to a company that was set up to launder dirty money. 'City' are like that girl you knew from school who never had a job after she left but somehow managed to open a couple of tanning salons and nail bars. All funded by her drug dealing, thieving, scumbag boyfriend looking to clean his tainted 'earnings'. Before too long the money she was spending on trinkets became clean, and she forgets that she's only in that position now because she was funded and propped up in the first place by a criminal.

Abu Dhabi FC are a joke. It's like the Mafia suggesting they are clean just because the front businesses they set up also bring in clean money to add to the dirty.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16415 on: Today at 01:30:49 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:57:22 am
It's not only a money making exercise, it is a way of ensuring their rivals have less chance of unearthing new talent which will strengthen them or their finances. I may be wrong but I think it unusual for City to sell their youngsters to their rivals, much better to send them abroad or to a slightly lesser club not seen as a rival (Harrison to Leeds, Sancho to Dortmund, Angelino to Leipzig, Nmecha to Wolfsborg, Luiz to Villa)

To be fair, we do it as well but Chelsea and City are big harvesters of the young now
I remember Chelsea in particular being accused of hoovering up an awful lot of young talent, not because they really wanted them, but to stop proper clubs getting hold of them. As you said, it hinders rivals strengthening both on the pitch and financially.

Make no mistake, Abu Dhabi and Abramovich's intentions go much further than winning a few trophies. It's all about relentless sportswashing and the destruction of competition. They, and similar 'clubs' like them, such as PSG, are absolutely killing the game. There should be protests at every ground in the country and further afield about them and what they are doing to football. What do we have though? United fans rioting because they basically want their own sportswasher in order to compete, while Gary (Che Guevara) Neville cheerleads them on from the Sky studios, and the media applauding Abu Dhabi throwing hundreds of millions at a player in transfer fees and wages at a time when the world is on its knees due to a global catastrophe. Football and the media have their heads up their arses, and by the time they pull them out the game will be effectively sterile as far as competition is concerned.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online stoa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16416 on: Today at 01:47:43 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:57:22 am
It's not only a money making exercise, it is a way of ensuring their rivals have less chance of unearthing new talent which will strengthen them or their finances. I may be wrong but I think it unusual for City to sell their youngsters to their rivals, much better to send them abroad or to a slightly lesser club not seen as a rival (Harrison to Leeds, Sancho to Dortmund, Angelino to Leipzig, Nmecha to Wolfsborg, Luiz to Villa)

To be fair, we do it as well but Chelsea and City are big harvesters of the young now

You just need to look at the transfer history of some of those guys. Angelino is 24 and has more clubs than some people have underpants in their drawer. They initially bought him for 4.5m Euros, loaned him out to a shitton of clubs, sold him to PSV for 5.5m, when he put in some good performances bought him back the next year for 12m and now they've sold him again. Not a lot of clubs can spend money like that on players they'll just loan to clubs every year and not care how they develop. They seem to have shitloads of those kind of players as well as those they buy from Brazil or Argentina and then park them at some European club.

I'm not really following transfers, but just had a look at www.transfermarkt.com and Man City's transfers and there's loads of guys they've signed I haven't even heard of. They signed a Serbian winger in January for 8.5 million, loaned him back to Partizan and now he seems to be on loan at Heerenveen until 2023. They did similar stuff to some kid from Brazil who's now in Belgium and another guy from Argentina who's now on loan in Spain until next year. Shite like that needs to be stopped...
Offline StigenKeegan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16417 on: Today at 01:53:25 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:57:22 am
It's not only a money making exercise, it is a way of ensuring their rivals have less chance of unearthing new talent which will strengthen them or their finances.

Exactly my point. It's NOT a money making exercise... They don't need the money, they want an alibi for their senior spending and they want to corner the marked, EVERY marked, to make it impossible for other clubs to compete/keep up.
Online Macphisto80

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16418 on: Today at 02:10:45 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 03:13:25 am
Am I taking crazy pills or did City just waltz to the title this past season with David Silva playing in Spain and Sergio Aguero scoring 4 goals in 12 appearances? Because Grealish/Kane are currently massive upgrades on both in this current City team.

Now, if were talking about Aguero/Silva from, say, 2013/2014, then sure. Those two every day and twice on Sunday.
He was talking about who he'd rather have. And City certainly did not "waltz to the title" as you put it. They'd no competition from anyone, and if you actually look at their form sheet in the latter 3rd, it wasn't that great. We'd better form with half a team for most of the season. Adding Grealish to their squad does fuck all but impact their bank balance by about 0.1%. We'll see how they kick on this season when everyone else is at full strength and with fans in the ground. Get your money on United finishing above them and Pep fucking off at the end of the season.
Online Bobinhood

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16419 on: Today at 02:15:44 am »
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
