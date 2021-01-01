One thing that hardly gets mentioned in all of this "we made 60m from selling youth players" is WHY they are in a position to sell a lot of youth players for large sums in the first place. City and Chelsea are basically hoovering the marked for top youth players by offering them better terms than any normally run club can match. You might call it clever, taking advantage of a flaw (if only it had been the only one!) in FFP. They are stockpiling young players farming them out to become cash cows to give what they're doing on the senior sides a veneer of legitimacy. All the while they're doing exactly the same thing in their academies as they, and PSG, are doing with their senior sides: Trying to inflate the marked to make sure no one living in the real world can compete with them.

Where does the money to overpay all of these youngsters come from? We all know... How is it in any way "good for the game", or good for players as actual human beings, to have all of these players just stacked on top of one another in a few clubs? And then they get credit for having a "well run academy"...