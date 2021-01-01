« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

farawayred
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16400 on: Today at 09:22:46 pm
Capon, you mad bastard!
kasperoff
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16401 on: Today at 09:26:16 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:03:52 pm
what a fucking lying prick Pep is.  "We spend £40m on Grealish, £100 million we pay and £60 million we won [from incoming transfers]"
He's really becoming more and more dickhead every single year.

It's out of the Russian playbook. Just talk enough bollocks and lies and eventually the truth will get buried. I can't wait until it all catches up with them. It will all unravel eventually.

"We spend £40m on Grealish" is an outright lie". And why did he even need to address it? It's almost apologetic. They know exactly what they are doing and how it will be viewed and are performing damage limitation from the get-go. Always playing down fees and trying to mask the true extent of their spending. If they had nothing to hide, why do they feel the need to do this? I don't see Man Utd playing this game.
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16402 on: Today at 09:30:58 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:22:46 pm
Capon, you mad bastard!

The David Squires of RAWK.  Genius

vivabobbygraham
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16403 on: Today at 09:34:08 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:26:16 pm
It's out of the Russian playbook. Just talk enough bollocks and lies and eventually the truth will get buried. I can't wait until it all catches up with them. It will all unravel eventually.

"We spend £40m on Grealish" is an outright lie". And why did he even need to address it? It's almost apologetic. They know exactly what they are doing and how it will be viewed and are performing damage limitation from the get-go. Always playing down fees and trying to mask the true extent of their spending. If they had nothing to hide, why do they feel the need to do this? I don't see Man Utd playing this game.

 I take it you are speaking from experience my Ruskie friend? Tell us more about this playbook Garry, baby...
Peabee
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16404 on: Today at 09:44:04 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:10:39 pm
The £89 million United spent on Pogba is more than the £100 million City have just spent on Grealish

Sorrywhatpardon?  :o

He does then say its because it was five years ago, but I dont remember there being an 18 month global pandemic that impacted everyones finances 5 years ago.

£120 million a season, net, over the last 6 or 7 is not excessive. Yet clubs who are unquestionably bigger than them, and bring in more money, have got nowhere near that sum in the same period.  What a nob.

And even so, United built their global following and commercial revenue over two decades of success. They didnt sign commercial deals with companies run by their owners.
Peabee
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16405 on: Today at 09:45:13 pm
Capon :lmao
Red_Rich
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16406 on: Today at 10:04:39 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:41:28 pm
Ah here's Trevor, trying desperately to defend City's spending. Was only a matter of time. Bless.

https://youtu.be/-zbmCKXMRO8


Got to love the bit where Cascarino talks about how great it is that they kept David Silva and Aguero for so long ... and Sinclair's reason at 2:35 is priceless - "because they love it" ..... you bet they love it, 400 grand a week, No wonder they do.
FiSh77
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16407 on: Today at 10:05:47 pm
Fucking hell Capon :lmao
Mister men
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16408 on: Today at 10:13:04 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:06:53 pm
He's a fraud, always has been, always will be, needs everything off the top shelf to make a competitive team.

Absolutely. He'd struggle to keep the likes of Everton or Villa in the league. Actually any small club he'd struggle at.
FiSh77
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16409 on: Today at 10:32:08 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:13:04 pm
Absolutely. He'd struggle to keep the likes of Everton or Villa in the league. Actually any small club he'd struggle at.

He's at a small club, albeit a cheating small club
LovelyCushionedHeader
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16410 on: Today at 11:08:21 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:06:53 pm
He's a fraud, always has been, always will be, needs everything off the top shelf to make a competitive team.

And staying at Man City for as long as he has says it all. Left Barcelona, who he actually has affinity with, and Bayern Munich, a traditional European powerhouse, in less time than he has been at City for so far. Both super rich clubs when he was around, but still clubs that had to stay within their means. So I wonder what it is? Is it the history of Man City? It's huge passionate fanbase? The close-knit group of players? Or is it because he knows he's at one of only two clubs that will give him absolutely everything he wants/needs. No prizes for where he will go when does leave...
koptommy93
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16411 on: Today at 11:32:12 pm
Genuinely don't see how football fixes itself and becomes anything other than a pissing contest between PSG at this point. Makes me wonder what the point of the whole thing is to be honest.
