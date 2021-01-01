I think Kane or even a longshot - Messi - will wreck City's chances.
For all the cribbing about their spending that other club's fans do, they have always had a fantastic team under Pep, and were drilled to play as a team. Press high, defend as a unit, hound the opposing team to win the ball back rapidly, and of course, attack as a team, always with high passing stats.
No individuals, no prima donnas.
Even their best players over the past decade - Yaya Toure, Silva, KDB (and to a large extent Aguero) conformed to this "team" ethos, and were kicked out when they didn't (ahem, Aguero).
With too many big money signings e.g potentially 2 or even 3, this may disrupt the smooth team spirit and rehearsed routines and patterns Pep has drilled into them.
So...I kinda hope they get Messi, and see him "defend from the front"