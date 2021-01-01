« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 963233 times)

Offline KevLFC

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16200 on: Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 10:53:47 pm
Joao Felix isn't a guaranteed starter for Atletico.

English sub then 😉
Offline Rhi

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16201 on: Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm »
Absolute scenes when we win the league and European Cup double having spent about three quid compared to the oil clubs. 👌
Online FiSh77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16202 on: Yesterday at 10:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:51:40 pm
MLS has a salary cap. He might have to sign for Melbourne.

Or Girona
Offline jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16203 on: Yesterday at 10:57:32 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:49:05 pm
Who is signing Sterling?

I haven't any idea, but anyone who thinks he is going to be happy sitting on the side lines while others take his place, are kidding themselves. It's the beginning of the end for him at City.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16204 on: Yesterday at 10:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm
Not really. If they have broken the rules they have broken the rules. They are taking the piss out of the rest of the league atm to be honest.

To think people wanted City to win the league over us. A club that operates legitimately and follows FFP.

They have already broken the rules, and sweet FA has been done to date and having more English players in the team will matter to some people.
Online Bobinhood

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16205 on: Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm »
"Most satisfying to kick" and "worst haircut on a prancing pony" are tough skills to master i grant you, but 100 mill and 300kpw?

actually that wallet swinging is not even funny abdab need the fuck out. complete bullshit.
Online Zeb

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16206 on: Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:22:06 pm
Is that true?

Villa: Lets put his release clause at 100m hahahah no one will pay it
City: Hold my beer

Yeah, there's a video from Purslow (I know) on their website explaining that Grealish would only agree a new contract if they put in a release clause which could be triggered by a CL club offering £100m if Aston Villa weren't in the CL. Realistically, there's only three clubs in Europe paying that and I doubt he's on the radar of one of them which narrows it down to two in Manchester.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16207 on: Yesterday at 11:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm
It's a real romantic story, Roy of the rovers stuff

From rags to riches
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16208 on: Yesterday at 11:02:59 pm »
So just the £220 million spent on grealish then including wages. Definitely nothing to see here
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16209 on: Yesterday at 11:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm
Absolute scenes when we win the league and European Cup double having spent about three quid compared to the oil clubs. 👌

For sure. And for them, the more they spend, the more they expose their cheating and the more any real credit for their "achievements" disappears, which is ironic, since that is surely the purpose of the enterprise. I wonder how hollow some traditional City fans must feel, knowing deep down that it has all been a sham and that no one is impressed.




 
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16210 on: Yesterday at 11:05:42 pm »
Ultimately City are fucking boring now. A petulant kid's plaything. May as well be a Fifa game.

They clearly did not need Grealish, he "intrigued" Pep. £100 million. You couldn't make it up if you were taking the piss.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16211 on: Yesterday at 11:07:07 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:02:53 pm
From rags to riches
From riches to riches
Offline Dazzer23

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16212 on: Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm
"Most satisfying to kick" and "worst haircut on a prancing pony" are tough skills to master i grant you, but 100 mill and 300kpw?

We can hand wring and go in to denial all we like.

Thats a superb signing for City.  They still have to buy a centre forward yet. Kane or Haaland incoming and they will be untouchable, if theyre not already
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16213 on: Yesterday at 11:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm
We can hand wring and go in to denial all we like.

Thats a superb signing for City.  They still have to buy a centre forward yet. Kane or Haaland incoming and they will be untouchable, if theyre not already

Silva/Aguerro
Kane/Grealish

So, Dazzer, who do you pick?
Offline Dazzer23

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16214 on: Yesterday at 11:19:33 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:15:46 pm
Silva/Aguerro
Kane/Grealish

So, Dazzer, who do you pick?

The bottom two.

And theyve just won the league without the top two
Offline arfy05

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16215 on: Yesterday at 11:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm
We can hand wring and go in to denial all we like.

Thats a superb signing for City.  They still have to buy a centre forward yet. Kane or Haaland incoming and they will be untouchable, if theyre not already
untouchable my arse, play the champions league song before a game and the pussycats all go into hiding whilst the grand architect losing his marbles and goes nutty professor with his tactics
Online disgraced cake

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16216 on: Yesterday at 11:20:59 pm »
Hahaha, they were saying on Sky this morning that Villa were offering him more in wages than City were. I'm sure Villa were somehow offering him 400 grand a week.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16217 on: Yesterday at 11:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm
We can hand wring and go in to denial all we like.

Thats a superb signing for City.  They still have to buy a centre forward yet. Kane or Haaland incoming and they will be untouchable, if theyre not already

They aren't already untouchable, and these new signings don't make them any more so. 'Untouchability' doesn't exist in this game. Also, I'd much rather they have these than the likes of David Silva and Aguero, who were better players and personalities to have. Even with those two they couldn't win the league every season, and they never won big ears either. Neither Grealish or Kane have a pot to piss in between them.

Personally, I'd expect them to win the title again next season, but I wouldn't be surprised if they didn't. Kane probably does to some extent guarantee goals, but only if he's fit. Grealish is exactly who I'd be wanting to see them spend 100 million on. 15 prem goals in 7 years FFS, totally absurd stuff. Anyway, all eyes and expectations on City, it might just work against them. Still though, we need to do our own business if we want to compete on all fronts.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16218 on: Yesterday at 11:29:11 pm »
I think Kane or even a longshot - Messi - will wreck City's chances.

For all the cribbing about their spending that other club's fans do, they have always had a fantastic team under Pep, and were drilled to play as a team. Press high, defend as a unit, hound the opposing team to win the ball back rapidly, and of course, attack as a team, always with high passing stats.

No individuals, no prima donnas.
Even their best players over the past decade - Yaya Toure, Silva, KDB (and to a large extent Aguero) conformed to this "team" ethos, and were kicked out when they didn't (ahem,  Aguero).

With too many big money signings e.g potentially 2 or even 3, this may disrupt the smooth team spirit and rehearsed routines and patterns Pep has drilled into them.

So...I kinda hope they get Messi, and see him "defend from the front"  :P
Offline kasperoff

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16219 on: Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm »
If we can keep our key players fit then we are stronger. They can sign who the fuck they like.
Online PIPA23

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16220 on: Yesterday at 11:33:09 pm »
Guardiola spending is insane....that is without having to sell his best players.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16221 on: Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm »
I am more happy than not that City have decided to pin all their Silva replacement hopes on someone who for me is very good but not suited to them at all. Not sure how hes going to fit and pretty sure he wont be putting the work rate in expected.

Kane yes, I will be a lot more unhappy as he will score goals and lots of them, but tiny shorts? Not bothered one iota. Im more intrigued to see how he may mess up their starting run before Pep decides hes seen enough by which time itll all be too late. Too much of Peps overthinking going on here for me.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16222 on: Yesterday at 11:34:57 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm
If we can keep our key players fit then we are stronger. They can sign who the fuck they like.

Exactly. I imagine Klopp watches City spend trillions to try and beat us and smiles to himself.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16223 on: Yesterday at 11:36:23 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:05:52 pm
Nah in fairness it was Coolie High who said he was one of the best in Europe

LoneStar just said hes up there with the likes of Salah, Mane, Sterling, Son, Kane etc

Yeah you're right,I got my bullshit statements mixed up
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16224 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 11:19:33 pm
The bottom two.

And theyve just won the league without the top two

Then you're a nugget. We won the league with the top two playing and, for me, City are worse with the bottom two
Offline Samie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16225 on: Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm »
Dazzer has shit his pants already and we're still in pre season.  ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16226 on: Yesterday at 11:45:48 pm »
I like Grealish but cannot help thinking that Villa are the winners here
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16227 on: Yesterday at 11:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm
Dazzer has shit his pants already and we're still in pre season.  ;D

Well, he's got plenty of washing powder...
Online clinical

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16228 on: Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm »
FFP finally dead

They will announce their finances and somehow have a lower wage bill than us.
Online clinical

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16229 on: Yesterday at 11:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:45:48 pm
I like Grealish but cannot help thinking that Villa are the winners here

Why?

He's a good player. If city pay £20m or £200m for a player makes no difference to them mate.
Online FiSh77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16230 on: Yesterday at 11:57:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:36:23 pm
Yeah you're right,I got my bullshit statements mixed up

Easy mistake to make, been loads of bad shouts in here and will only get worse
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16231 on: Today at 12:02:50 am »
Lads, Lille won the French title against another Sportswashing outfit that spend the GDP of Equatorial Guinea every season, don't panic
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16232 on: Today at 12:04:33 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm
Absolute scenes when we win the league and European Cup double having spent about three quid compared to the oil clubs. 👌

I have no doubt. Our boys will be motivated to fuck with all this
Online LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16233 on: Today at 12:15:28 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:04:33 am
I have no doubt. Our boys will be motivated to fuck with all this

THIS . Every signing they make adds another something to our lads and our crowd . With us back in the ground weve got a chance .
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16234 on: Today at 12:29:32 am »
More apologist nonsense from the BBC's premier sportswashing journalist, I see. Embarassing from Simon Stone; I assume he gets well paid by ADFC. Getting a hammering in the comments section too.
