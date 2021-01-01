« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 401 402 403 404 405 [406]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 962448 times)

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16200 on: Today at 10:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 10:53:47 pm
Joao Felix isn't a guaranteed starter for Atletico.

English sub then 😉
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16201 on: Today at 10:55:00 pm »
Absolute scenes when we win the league and European Cup double having spent about three quid compared to the oil clubs. 👌
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,807
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16202 on: Today at 10:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:51:40 pm
MLS has a salary cap. He might have to sign for Melbourne.

Or Girona
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,263
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16203 on: Today at 10:57:32 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:49:05 pm
Who is signing Sterling?

I haven't any idea, but anyone who thinks he is going to be happy sitting on the side lines while others take his place, are kidding themselves. It's the beginning of the end for him at City.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,725
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16204 on: Today at 10:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 10:47:11 pm
Not really. If they have broken the rules they have broken the rules. They are taking the piss out of the rest of the league atm to be honest.

To think people wanted City to win the league over us. A club that operates legitimately and follows FFP.

They have already broken the rules, and sweet FA has been done to date and having more English players in the team will matter to some people.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,120
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16205 on: Today at 11:00:13 pm »
"Most satisfying to kick" and "worst haircut on a prancing pony" are tough skills to master i grant you, but 100 mill and 300kpw?

actually that wallet swinging is not even funny abdab need the fuck out. complete bullshit.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,180
  • Justice.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16206 on: Today at 11:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:22:06 pm
Is that true?

Villa: Lets put his release clause at 100m hahahah no one will pay it
City: Hold my beer

Yeah, there's a video from Purslow (I know) on their website explaining that Grealish would only agree a new contract if they put in a release clause which could be triggered by a CL club offering £100m if Aston Villa weren't in the CL. Realistically, there's only three clubs in Europe paying that and I doubt he's on the radar of one of them which narrows it down to two in Manchester.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,856
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16207 on: Today at 11:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 09:51:19 pm
It's a real romantic story, Roy of the rovers stuff

From rags to riches
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,479
  • RedOrDead
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16208 on: Today at 11:02:59 pm »
So just the £220 million spent on grealish then including wages. Definitely nothing to see here
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16209 on: Today at 11:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 10:55:00 pm
Absolute scenes when we win the league and European Cup double having spent about three quid compared to the oil clubs. 👌

For sure. And for them, the more they spend, the more they expose their cheating and the more any real credit for their "achievements" disappears, which is ironic, since that is surely the purpose of the enterprise. I wonder how hollow some traditional City fans must feel, knowing deep down that it has all been a sham and that no one is impressed.




 
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,542
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16210 on: Today at 11:05:42 pm »
Ultimately City are fucking boring now. A petulant kid's plaything. May as well be a Fifa game.

They clearly did not need Grealish, he "intrigued" Pep. £100 million. You couldn't make it up if you were taking the piss.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,601
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16211 on: Today at 11:07:07 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:02:53 pm
From rags to riches
From riches to riches
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 401 402 403 404 405 [406]   Go Up
« previous next »
 