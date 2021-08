He is the perfect player for them. The number of free kicks and penalties he will win them alone will skyrocket



As for actual skill as a player, he's not going to improve the way they play. He will get bogged down with the price tag the second he misses a pass or gives the ball away in midfield.



They have just spend £100m on one player and I don't think anyone here is majorly worried about it going into the new season. He's not a game changing signing that is going to change the league or the way football is played in this league.



I'm actually more impressed by Villa signing Danny Ings than I am of city signing Jack Grealish