Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
Reply #16040 on: Today at 05:08:12 pm
Just remember that it hard for us to stop them winning the league because, as flat track bullies, the steamroller the smaller clubs and we are not allowed a single error (like drawing our Derby game in 2018/19), it is also hard to stop them winning the FA and LC as we don't try.

The CL is different, eventually (assuming we don't come a cropper) they have to beat us. We can do (and have done) something about that one. That is the one they spend the money to win and they have never won it, despite the largesse.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
Reply #16041 on: Today at 07:45:25 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:43:59 pm
He is a really good player but he has never played a minute of Champions League football. It is a gamble paying the 6th highest transfer fee of all time for someone with relatively little experience.


Errrrrrm, if we're gonna talk big match experience, have a look at how many games he's just played in the European Champi...oh!
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
Reply #16042 on: Today at 08:14:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:59:28 pm
And say a match ticket cost £1 in 1979, that's barely a fiver today. Yet match tickets cost about 10 times that at the top level.

£1 to get in the Kop, 75p to get in the paddock. I was paying no more than £1.50 until 1985 to get in the Kop. Shit myself when I paid £11 to sit in the Centenary for Oldham at home in 92.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
Reply #16043 on: Today at 08:16:49 pm
I keep saying this, but unless these cheating fuckers are stopped, the European Super League will happen. They're fucking football for everyone and there is no way the owners of the big clubs will stand for this.

Fucking lottery winning shitehawks.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
Reply #16044 on: Today at 08:20:35 pm
Maybe I'm crazy but I think the Grealish fee just highlights how much of an overpay Ake was last year.  And it's moves like that which are more ruinous than Grealish.  They're setting the market artificially higher for that position and taking away a starter from a lower level team that then needs to pay more for a worse replacement.  I get we'll have a lot of LFC fans that won't admit anything good about our rivals but a lot of the talk about overspend or not worth it is just complete bullshit as far as Grealish.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
Reply #16045 on: Today at 08:34:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:14:24 pm
£1 to get in the Kop, 75p to get in the paddock. I was paying no more than £1.50 until 1985 to get in the Kop. Shit myself when I paid £11 to sit in the Centenary for Oldham at home in 92.

Hope you stayed til the very end.
