I'm old enough to just about remember Trevor Francis as the first £1m player in 1979, which 42 years later is still a huge amount of money in basic terms. Many said back then it was a crazy amount of money for a footballer, and there was some talk in the years that followed of price and salary caps at clubs to keep things under control and ensure a level playing field.



Now some players earn that amount in a few weeks, and the likes of Jack Grealish are valued at £100m based on a couple of good seasons and being the best player in an average team.



The pandemic should've been the perfect reset button for football, for the bubble to finally burst and for a long overdue crash in prices, wages and a correction to some sort of sustainable reality. A reality to keep clubs stable, leagues competitive, and ticket prices affordable. Spending like City's just makes the game worse for everyone, as it inflates market values, inflates wages, puts financial pressures on clubs that they can't afford, and makes a complete mockery of our 'competitive' Best league in the world TM



Unless you're a City fan, player, agent, or a sportswashing sheik, then everything City does is negative for the game as a whole. The sooner they are exposed for the colossal cheats that they are, the better.



It's a deliberate strategy from them aimed at demoralising all competition.As you stated, the pandemic should have been the reset button for football, just as it has been for so many in life who have re-evaluated their priorities because of it.With livelihoods being exposed by the pandemic as incredibly fragile, you'd think sustainability would have jumped to the forefront of thinking, but in football it appears the madness and race towards oblivion simply gathers yet more unrelenting pace.Abu Dhabi don't care about the game. They aren't interested in sustainability. They only care about themselves and their relentless sportswashing programme. By blowing yet another few hundred million on a couple of players they are making a statement that even in a disastrous global pandemic, they can and will do exactly what they want. It's a statement designed to demoralise all competition and a deliberate strategy to further inflate the market at a time where their competition is at its weakest due to world events. They've been tightening the screw for years now, and this is their opportunity to drive it home fully. Sadly, the idiots at the likes of Sky will be lapping it up rather than condemning it for what it really is. The game is being destroyed before our eyes, and those who should be exposing it are either applauding it or looking the other way.