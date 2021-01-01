« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 395 396 397 398 399 [400]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints  (Read 952362 times)

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15960 on: Today at 10:33:22 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:57:23 am
Today? You ask me that today?

Thats the answer to your question..

Gaurdiola wouldnt  answer
You could see the answer all over his face. A simple No wouldve been much easier than his meltdown surely?
It will all come out one day, there will be a whistleblower who will reveal the truth, unfortunately it will likely be a long time in coming.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,438
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15961 on: Today at 10:47:51 am »
They are in the verge of signing Grealish for £100m

Thats the bench mark for Spurs. Kane as a striker is more valuable and has a more proven track record. £150m seems reasonable
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,375
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15962 on: Today at 11:09:28 am »
Does Grealish for £100m (or any price) make them that much better. It makes their squad even stronger with no drop off for their front 6 or 7 but for that money youd want someone who can take them to a higher level. Is he capable of that?
Logged

Online TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,611
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15963 on: Today at 11:17:32 am »
No Grealish doesn't add a lot, other than an increase in the free kick count.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,618
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15964 on: Today at 11:19:07 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:09:28 am
Does Grealish for £100m (or any price) make them that much better. It makes their squad even stronger with no drop off for their front 6 or 7 but for that money youd want someone who can take them to a higher level. Is he capable of that?

Yeah he does for me. He is a lock picker, so good at creating chances. De Bruyne is a mid, Sterling Torres Mahrez Jesus are not as creative as him (not seen the stats, but The eye test says it looks that way) So they will create more chances with Grealish. I would have liked Grealish at Liverpool to help us open up the bus Parkers. But at 100 million no chance. Think he is a top player.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:45 am by red1977 »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15965 on: Today at 11:22:34 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:09:28 am
Does Grealish for £100m (or any price) make them that much better. It makes their squad even stronger with no drop off for their front 6 or 7 but for that money youd want someone who can take them to a higher level. Is he capable of that?

Probably makes them more consistent across their configurations. For £100m you'd want someone like VVD, KDB, Becker, Salah even Kane who over a season makes a significant contribution to you winning stuff.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,638
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15966 on: Today at 11:31:20 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:09:28 am
Does Grealish for £100m (or any price) make them that much better. It makes their squad even stronger with no drop off for their front 6 or 7 but for that money youd want someone who can take them to a higher level. Is he capable of that?

I don't think he makes them significantly better, but he does give them another option. Man City have now reset the bar for the prices PL clubs will expect for players of his quality. If the journalists at Guardiola's press conferences weren't fawning themselves over this transfer, they'd be pointing out the hypocrisy of Pep's comments about not having any money to spend (and during a pandemic no less)
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
  • Seis Veces
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15967 on: Today at 11:36:13 am »
I think even people who really like him would say it's a pretty insane transfer fee. Crazy times. Interesting to see if they get Kane now. If they do I think it'll drag on until the end of the window.

They can't really do better than those two at the minute, but if we can get who we need in it could certainly set up for a mad season on all fronts. If our players who suffered injuries last season come back to fitness and form we're more than in with a chance, and ideally teams will attack City again which they did more of the year we won the title, instead of shitting themselves against them.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,528
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15968 on: Today at 11:41:54 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:36:13 am
I think even people who really like him would say it's a pretty insane transfer fee. Crazy times. Interesting to see if they get Kane now. If they do I think it'll drag on until the end of the window.

They can't really do better than those two at the minute, but if we can get who we need in it could certainly set up for a mad season on all fronts. If our players who suffered injuries last season come back to fitness and form we're more than in with a chance, and ideally teams will attack City again which they did more of the year we won the title, instead of shitting themselves against them.

Hopefully every other team are incensed by the £200 million plus City Spend in the backdrop of Covid and attack them madly to prove a point for the league.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,591
  • Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15969 on: Today at 11:44:31 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:36:13 am
I think even people who really like him would say it's a pretty insane transfer fee. Crazy times. Interesting to see if they get Kane now. If they do I think it'll drag on until the end of the window.

They can't really do better than those two at the minute, but if we can get who we need in it could certainly set up for a mad season on all fronts. If our players who suffered injuries last season come back to fitness and form we're more than in with a chance, and ideally teams will attack City again which they did more of the year we won the title, instead of shitting themselves against them.

They are signing 2 high quality players if they get them, but Sterling and Aguero, who they would replace positionally, are just as good if not better. They aren't going to suddenly elevate massively from this, and they will still have the vulnerabilities which means they are catchable by a team in great form.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,812
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15970 on: Today at 11:46:06 am »
I admittedly haven't watched much of him but I thought he spent most the time on the floor at the Euros. But he has a stylish hairstyle and his socks low to show off his big calves so he must be excellent.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,367
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15971 on: Today at 11:53:06 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:46:06 am
I admittedly haven't watched much of him but I thought he spent most the time on the floor at the Euros. But he has a stylish hairstyle and his socks low to show off his big calves so he must be excellent.

He did, a lot of excellent falling over and one spectacular passing it to a sub warming up, take my money!!!!
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15972 on: Today at 12:03:19 pm »
Apparently when Grealish signs for City, their owners have asked him to steal the European Cup from the Aston Villa trophy room and bring it with him.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,658
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15973 on: Today at 12:09:34 pm »
Plucky underdogs.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,909
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15974 on: Today at 12:57:27 pm »
Grealish is 26 next month!?
Logged
JFT96.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,375
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15975 on: Today at 12:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 12:57:27 pm
Grealish is 26 next month!?

Retirement beckons. Hes been around a while, he played in that awful semi final defeat against us didnt he?
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,909
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15976 on: Today at 01:01:30 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:59:15 pm
Retirement beckons. Hes been around a while, he played in that awful semi final defeat against us didnt he?

Legitimately thought he was 22, maybe 23 max. I thought he age was part of the reason he is costing so much but seemingly not.

I think he is great but not £100m great.
Logged
JFT96.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,799
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15977 on: Today at 01:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:01:30 pm
Legitimately thought he was 22, maybe 23 max. I thought he age was part of the reason he is costing so much but seemingly not.

I think he is great but not £100m great.

Nah he's been around years, remember him getting some shite for staying up here and going on the piss after they got hammered at Everton, that was in 15/16 when they got relegated

You've probably got him mixed up with young Ben Foster?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,326
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15978 on: Today at 01:07:31 pm »
He's got shit hair that's reason enough for me not to want him here.

Poor old Pep, having to work on a budget again. One of the best mangers ever though, apparently.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,185
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15979 on: Today at 01:09:04 pm »
Imagine if they gave Pep an actual war chest to spend and not this shoe string budget he's had to work on for years. Man they'd be dominating everything and probably won 1 or 2 champions leagues by now.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15980 on: Today at 01:10:49 pm »
I'm old enough to just about remember Trevor Francis as the first £1m player in 1979, which 42 years later is still a huge amount of money in basic terms. Many said back then it was a crazy amount of money for a footballer, and there was some talk in the years that followed of price and salary caps at clubs to keep things under control and ensure a level playing field.

Now some players earn that amount in a few weeks, and the likes of Jack Grealish are valued at £100m based on a couple of good seasons and being the best player in an average team.

The pandemic should've been the perfect reset button for football, for the bubble to finally burst and for a long overdue crash in prices, wages and a correction to some sort of sustainable reality. A reality to keep clubs stable, leagues competitive, and ticket prices affordable. Spending like City's just makes the game worse for everyone, as it inflates market values, inflates wages, puts financial pressures on clubs that they can't afford, and makes a complete mockery of our 'competitive' Best league in the world TM

Unless you're a City fan, player, agent, or a sportswashing sheik, then everything City does is negative for the game as a whole. The sooner they are exposed for the colossal cheats that they are, the better.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,706
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15981 on: Today at 01:11:29 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:44:07 pm
and the sanitation
They sound like bars in the Middle East Manchester development zone
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,713
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15982 on: Today at 01:19:23 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 01:10:49 pm
I'm old enough to just about remember Trevor Francis as the first £1m player in 1979, which 42 years later is still a huge amount of money in basic terms. Many said back then it was a crazy amount of money for a footballer, and there was some talk in the years that followed of price and salary caps at clubs to keep things under control and ensure a level playing field.

Now some players earn that amount in a few weeks, and the likes of Jack Grealish are valued at £100m based on a couple of good seasons and being the best player in an average team.

The pandemic should've been the perfect reset button for football, for the bubble to finally burst and for a long overdue crash in prices, wages and a correction to some sort of sustainable reality. A reality to keep clubs stable, leagues competitive, and ticket prices affordable. Spending like City's just makes the game worse for everyone, as it inflates market values, inflates wages, puts financial pressures on clubs that they can't afford, and makes a complete mockery of our 'competitive' Best league in the world TM

Unless you're a City fan, player, agent, or a sportswashing sheik, then everything City does is negative for the game as a whole. The sooner they are exposed for the colossal cheats that they are, the better.

£1m in 1979 is about £5m in 2021, so football inflation is way above normal terms. Average weekly pay for footballers was £500 ish back then too, which is £2.5K now, so football inflation is over 20 times higher than normal.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,706
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15983 on: Today at 01:19:57 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:46:06 am
I admittedly haven't watched much of him but I thought he spent most the time on the floor at the Euros. But he has a stylish hairstyle and his socks low to show off his big calves so he must be excellent.
He will save them a fortune as he only wears child sized kits.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,719
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15984 on: Today at 01:21:24 pm »
Just highlights our title win even more so
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15985 on: Today at 01:28:31 pm »
Grealish isn't world class good but he is a good solid player who will win them games and help them to further dominate against small clubs like Palace or Everton etc.. It's just that City are able to fill their squad with players like that so on the whole when they have an injury crisis it doesn't effect them at all like it did with us last season.

It's got to the stage and i never thought i'd say it but i'd rather see United win the league than City that's how much i despise what oil money is doing to the game.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15986 on: Today at 01:34:45 pm »
I really really struggle to see how someone could have watched Grealish over the last couple years and not feel like he is one of the best players in this league, even Europe. He is a top class player but how much difference he makes to a an already stacked City squad is up for debate.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15987 on: Today at 01:35:08 pm »
Every trophy Abu Dhabi win buy now is another nail in the coffin for the game.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,354
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #15988 on: Today at 01:35:12 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 01:10:49 pm
I'm old enough to just about remember Trevor Francis as the first £1m player in 1979, which 42 years later is still a huge amount of money in basic terms. Many said back then it was a crazy amount of money for a footballer, and there was some talk in the years that followed of price and salary caps at clubs to keep things under control and ensure a level playing field.

Now some players earn that amount in a few weeks, and the likes of Jack Grealish are valued at £100m based on a couple of good seasons and being the best player in an average team.

The pandemic should've been the perfect reset button for football, for the bubble to finally burst and for a long overdue crash in prices, wages and a correction to some sort of sustainable reality. A reality to keep clubs stable, leagues competitive, and ticket prices affordable. Spending like City's just makes the game worse for everyone, as it inflates market values, inflates wages, puts financial pressures on clubs that they can't afford, and makes a complete mockery of our 'competitive' Best league in the world TM

Unless you're a City fan, player, agent, or a sportswashing sheik, then everything City does is negative for the game as a whole. The sooner they are exposed for the colossal cheats that they are, the better.
It's a deliberate strategy from them aimed at demoralising all competition.

As you stated, the pandemic should have been the reset button for football, just as it has been for so many in life who have re-evaluated their priorities because of it.

With livelihoods being exposed by the pandemic as incredibly fragile, you'd think sustainability would have jumped to the forefront of thinking, but in football it appears the madness and race towards oblivion simply gathers yet more unrelenting pace.

Abu Dhabi don't care about the game. They aren't interested in sustainability. They only care about themselves and their relentless sportswashing programme. By blowing yet another few hundred million on a couple of players they are making a statement that even in a disastrous global pandemic, they can and will do exactly what they want. It's a statement designed to demoralise all competition and a deliberate strategy to further inflate the market at a time where their competition is at its weakest due to world events. They've been tightening the screw for years now, and this is their opportunity to drive it home fully. Sadly, the idiots at the likes of Sky will be lapping it up rather than condemning it for what it really is. The game is being destroyed before our eyes, and those who should be exposing it are either applauding it or looking the other way.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 395 396 397 398 399 [400]   Go Up
« previous next »
 