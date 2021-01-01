I'm old enough to just about remember Trevor Francis as the first £1m player in 1979, which 42 years later is still a huge amount of money in basic terms. Many said back then it was a crazy amount of money for a footballer, and there was some talk in the years that followed of price and salary caps at clubs to keep things under control and ensure a level playing field.
Now some players earn that amount in a few weeks, and the likes of Jack Grealish are valued at £100m based on a couple of good seasons and being the best player in an average team.
The pandemic should've been the perfect reset button for football, for the bubble to finally burst and for a long overdue crash in prices, wages and a correction to some sort of sustainable reality. A reality to keep clubs stable, leagues competitive, and ticket prices affordable. Spending like City's just makes the game worse for everyone, as it inflates market values, inflates wages, puts financial pressures on clubs that they can't afford, and makes a complete mockery of our 'competitive' Best league in the world TM
Unless you're a City fan, player, agent, or a sportswashing sheik, then everything City does is negative for the game as a whole. The sooner they are exposed for the colossal cheats that they are, the better.